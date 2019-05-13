Android Leftovers
Games: Proton, Neptune 15 v2, and VR
Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta available for testing
Are you using Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo, our current Stable release? Or are you already running our development builds of the upcoming 21.10 Impish Indri? We currently have Plasma 5.22.90 (Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta) available in our Beta PPA for Kubuntu 21.04, and 21.10 development series. However this is a beta release, and we should re-iterate the disclaimer from the upstream release announcement... Also: Using KNotifications in QML
Top 20 Open-source solutions for Photographers
In today world, editing photos is a critical component in the overall photography process, and it was taken a new level of importance. As demand continues to rise and the market is filled with plenty of capable options, we will suggest top 20 apps to enhance your photography workflow. We take many free high-quality photo editors without having to pay for an expensive program to edit your image like a pro.
LibreOffice 8.0 New tabbed interface layout available
Muttakin Rizal ( Rizal Muttaqin ), one of the designers LibreOffice office suite, has published in his blog, the user interface possible development plan LibreOffice 8.0. The most notable innovation is the built-in support for tabs, through which you can quickly switch between different documents, similar to how switching between sites is carried out in modern browsers. If necessary, each tab can be unpinned in the form of a separate window, or vice versa, convert the window into a tab. It is also possible to collapse all tabs into a drop-down list accessible by pressing the “^” button. The header also shows a LibreOffice button to launch the initial interface, which was previously shown when starting or closing all documents, to open a file, visually evaluate recently opened documents, or create a new document based on a template.
