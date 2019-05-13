Games: Proton, Neptune 15 v2, and VR What is Proton? | TechRadar You may have seen lots of mentions of Proton with the upcoming launch of the Steam Deck handheld game console, but what is it, and how does it work? Proton is a piece of software created by Valve and CodeWeavers that acts as a compatibility layer that allows games designed for the Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems to run in Linux with a minimal impact on performance. Proton is based on the existing WINE tool, which allowed Windows applications to run in Linux, with Valve and CodeWeavers taking the tech and using it to specifically run games. This is incredibly useful, as the vast majority of games are coded for Windows, due to the sheer popularity of Microsoft’s operating system. Linux, a free and open-source operating system, is relatively niche, which meant that many game developers couldn’t – or wouldn’t – spend resources on making a port of their games to run natively on Linux.

Neptune 15 v2 from Juno is a Linux Gaming Laptop with 240 Hz Display The Neptune 15″ V2 from Juno Computers is powered by Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake chipsets, and can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM. Nowadays, it is a little difficult to choose a perfect Linux gaming laptop, but it is not impossible to get it. As well as, these laptops are prepaid with full advantages like an additional graphic card with a brilliant CPU. In fact, some of the best Linux gaming laptops offer up the same durability and premium design as their Windows counterparts. They’ll also cost less since there’s no Windows license included with the laptop.

Humble has a nice looking VR bundle if you need some more games | GamingOnLinux Do you have a VR kit that's begging to be played? Check out the Fall VR Emporium Bundle over on Humble Bundle. Sadly, there's not many native / supported Linux VR games and so you're going to need Steam Play Proton to enjoy this set of games.

Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta available for testing Are you using Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo, our current Stable release? Or are you already running our development builds of the upcoming 21.10 Impish Indri? We currently have Plasma 5.22.90 (Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta) available in our Beta PPA for Kubuntu 21.04, and 21.10 development series. However this is a beta release, and we should re-iterate the disclaimer from the upstream release announcement... Also: Using KNotifications in QML