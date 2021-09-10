Mike Gabriel: X2Go, Remmina and X2GoKdrive
In this blog post, I will cover a few related but also different topics around X2Go - the GNU/Linux based remote computing framework.
Introduction and Catch Up
For those, who haven't come across X2Go, so far... With X2Go [0] you can log into remote GNU/Linux machines graphically and launch headless desktop environments, seamless/published applications or access an already running desktop session (on a local Xserver or running as a headless X2Go desktop session) via X2Go's session shadowing / mirroring feature.
Graphical backend: NXv3
For several years, there was only one graphical backend available in X2Go, the NXv3 software. In NXv3, you have a headless or nested (it can do both) Xserver that has some remote magic built-in and is able to transfer the Xserver's graphical data to a remote client (NX proxy). Over the wire, the NX protocol allows for data compression (JPEG, PNG, etc.) and combines it with bitmap caching, so that the overall result is a fast and responsive desktop experience even on low latency and low bandwidth connections. This especially applies to X desktop environments that use many native X protocol operations for drawing windows and widget onto the screen. The more bitmaps involved (e.g. in applications with client-side rendering of window controls and such), the worse the quality of a session experience.
The current main maintainer of NVv3 (aka nx-libs [1]) is Ulrich Sibiller. Uli has my and the X2Go community's full appreciation, admiration and gratitude for all the work he does on nx-libs, constantly improving NXv3 without breaking compatibility with legacy use cases (yes, FreeNX is still alive, by the way).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 615 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Security Issues
Audiocasts/Videos: GNU World Order, Sioyek, LUTs
today's howtos
The 8 Best Wireless Penetration Testing Tools for Linux
Wi-Fi penetration tools aid cybersecurity analysis by delving deeper into the details of the security framework. Before hackers use these tools to infiltrate your system, it is a wise decision to examine your network for any such vulnerabilities. For this purpose, many organizations are beginning to use Wi-Fi penetration testing tools to uncover the vulnerabilities on their wireless networks. Read on to know some of the potent and popular Wi-Fi penetration tools.
Recent comments
4 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 13 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago