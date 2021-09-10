iPhone owners around the world were recently warned that a seemingly harmless WiFi hack was not just potentially dangerous, but ultimately a dangerous threat. And now that threat level has skyrocketed.

The latest patches sent out for review/testing on the long mission for enabling Apple M1 support on Linux is the USB Type-C connectivity. Sven Peter has sent out the initial USB Type-C enablement work for the Apple ACE1/2 chips used by Apple M1 systems. In turn this Apple design is based on the TI TPS6598x IP but various differences. The Linux kernel support is being added onto the existing TIPD driver.

BayLibre developer Alexandre Bailon has posted a "request for comments" of a new open-source Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for AI Processing Unit (APU) functionality. Initially the driver is catering to Mediatek SoCs with an AI co-processor but this DRM "APU" driver could be adapted to other hardware too. Alexandre Bailon sums up this DRM AI Processing Unit driver as "a DRM driver that implements communication between the CPU and an APU. This uses VirtIO buffer to exchange messages. For the data, we allocate a GEM object and map it using IOMMU to make it available to the APU. The driver is relatively generic, and should work with any SoC implementing hardware accelerator for AI if they use support remoteproc and VirtIO."

As reported at the start of August, AMD and Valve have been working on Linux CPU performance/frequency scaling improvements with the Steam Deck being one of the leading motivators. As speculated at that time, their work would likely revolve around use of ACPI CPPC found with Zen 2 CPUs and newer. Published last week was that AMD P-State driver for Linux systems indeed now leveraging CPPC information. AMD formally presented this new driver yesterday at XDC2021.

Audiocasts/Videos: GNU World Order, Sioyek, LUTs GNU World Order 426 GNU **make** and some listener email.

Sioyek: A PDF Reader For Researchers?? - Invidious Today we're looking at an odd PDF reader, it's not just intended to be used for regular PDFs, obviously it works great for that. But where it shines is working with research papers and provides a few interesting functions to make that easier.

Give Boring Video Cinematic Color Grading With LUTs - Invidious In recent weeks, I've been playing around a bit with color grading my videos. One of the neat things that I've discovered are LUTs (look-up tables) which are templates that can be applied to videos (and images) to add color grading effects.