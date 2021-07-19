Games: IPv6 Support on the PlayStation 5, SDL 2.0.16, VR on Linux
The PS5 does support IPv6, and the Netflix app proves that IPv6 connectivity is available for use. Apart from Netflix, though, there is not much use of IPv6. That goes both for the system software and its bundled apps, as well as for third-party apps and games.
The recently released SDL 2.0.16 brought much-improved Wayland support but it's still not quite good enough yet to have it be the default over the SDL X11 path. However, developers continue working in that direction to eventually use it by default.
Well known Linux game porter Ethan Lee presented at this week's X.org Developers Conference (XDC2021) with the ongoing work to bring SDL's Wayland support up to parity with X11 that it can be the default.
Here’s another look at the survey conducted back in April 2021 – this time we will check the answers from all respondents regarding VR on Linux.
First, let’s have a look at how widespread is VR among the respondents...
As expected, the majority of users have actually never tried VR. However, the number of owners of PC VR equipment is much higher than I had anticipated. More than 13% is a huge number, relative to the usual market of VR as we know currently. As usual the same disclaimer apply as per the previous survey analysis (this sample is potentially not representative of Linux gamers at large, etc…) but there are still many things to learn from it.
[...]
It’s not very surprising that the large majority has no such intent. But still, about 15.8% say they would be somewhat likely or very likely to purchase such VR equipment. Even if only half of those actually pulls the trigger, that’s still something like a 8% growth year on year. Not very fast, but still healthy in terms of market development. It’s consistent with what we have been observing so far with VR: sales increase year after year, but there’s no explosion – nothing like how smartphones took off, if we were to take a benchmark.
I think this all says that VR is potentially great, but for numerous reasons, it’s not yet ready to go full mainstream. Half Life: Alyx may be the exception that proves the rule: pretty much everyone who played it considered it a game-changer, but there’s only one game like that, and this is from Valve after spending years experimenting with what VR could bring. Maybe every game, ten years from now, will be as good or better than Alyx in VR, but until more extraordinary titles come out, adoption will be on a slow pace.
today's howtos
Understanding YAML is essential as it is a popular markup language. In addition, you need to get familiar with the basics of the YAML syntax to master the art of writing playbooks in Ansible.
YAML is often called “Yet Another Markup Language” because it appeared in the era of other markup languages such as (HTML, XML, etc.). However, later its reference changed to “YAML Ain’t Markup Language” to emphasize its data-oriented purpose. Indeed, it is used for configuration files and other declarations. For example, in the case of Ansible, you may think of a playbook written in YAML as a declaration of configuration procedures and processes.
Wireless networks and hotspots aren’t just for Windows users. Linux-based projects are cropping up all over to make for inexpensive WLANs of all sorts.
This strange term is a relic of Unix history, but daemons are still in use today. The term is synonymous with the concept of a "service", a task that runs continuously, typically without user interaction.
There are several common examples of daemons, and even if you don’t need to know exactly how they work, it’s at least useful to be able to identify them.
Managing and viewing MySQL / MariaDB data using the terminal can be cumbersome. So we always have the help of various tools that allow us to do this process quickly and easily. Thanks to this tutorial, you will learn how to install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 20.04, and with a modern graphical interface, you will be able to manage a database quickly.
Rust is an open-source systems programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality.
Plex Media Server is a piece of software to store all your digital media content and access via a client application such as your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories. It’s extremely popular with people storing TV Shows and Movie Libraries, and if your connection is good enough, share it with your friends and family. Over time Plex Media Server has grown much and now supports many platforms.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora.
For unpacking tar-archives through a command-line utility is used tar.
It is useful to know that archives tar have the file extension .tar Also in Linux, archives are widespread that have additional compression by other programs. For example, archives .tar.bz2 , .tar.gz and others. All of these archives can be unpacked using the utility tar.
Designed to provide safer, faster and more stable use for everyone, it is a Chromium browser, an open source browser project produced by Google. The software that aims to provide a secure web experience to the user; It can be used on Windows, GNU/Linux, macOS and many other systems. It is known that Google changes the Chromium source code almost daily. Therefore, it is recommended that the user always use the latest version. For this reason, it is considered more suitable primarily for developers, not end users. How to install Chromium browser on Debian 11 “Bullseye”? This is our topic today. As it is known, Debian 11, which got the code name “Bullseye” from the horse character in Pixar’s famous Toy Story series announcement of after the toys, the topics now turned to Bullseye. We continue from here. The Chromium browser created by Google is used by many users.
To install the Chromium browser on the system, first in the terminal suYou must be root with the command or constantly per commands. sudoYou will need to add In the meantime, this on what to do to gain sudo command privileges on Debian forum post can be viewed .
This tutorial will be helpful for fixing the issue – bash: ifconfig command not found
The Linux Kernel is the core component of a Linux operating system. The Linux kernel has a modular design that allows it to be extended in terms of functionality. Modules are small pieces of code that may be loaded and unloaded by the kernel without having to restart the computer. Kernel modules can be loaded/removed manually or automatically.
When a new device such USB or PCI is connected/removed, the kernel sends uevents. The uevents contain information about the device such as vendor and model details. Udev (device manager) is listening to this uevents and passes them to modprobe. Modprobe intelligently identifies the requested driver by searching under the module directory /lib/modules/uname -r and loads the module file into the kernel. Once the module is successfully loaded, it appears in the listing from lsmod command. Additionally, modprobe is used to manually add or remove a loadable module from the kernel.
Linux distributions are one of the best operating systems available. Users are very satisfied to use them. This is because of the full control that we get over it. We love to customize, installing different kinds of applications, its regular hustle free updates, looks, performance, easiness, and the list goes on and on. So in this quick guide, we are going to learn about how to install applications in Linux distributions.
The ‘work from home’ was existing for years but only a few people chose to work like this.
Covid-19 lockdowns made work from home a common scenario. Even the non-IT people had to resume their work activities from the confinement of home. Video conferencing tool become as common as emails.
Among all this, Zoom became the de facto online meeting tool. If you are using Linux and prefer open source video conferencing tools like Jitsi Meet, chances are that people at work use Zoom.
Hi everyone. In this video I am going to show you step by step how to customize Cinnamon Desktop Look Like macOS Big Sur. In this video, I use Linux Mint 20 with the Cinnamon desktop 4.6 series for implementing the theme look like macOS Big Sur.
This tutorial also works on Linux Distribution which using Cinnamon Desktop such as Linux Mint, Feren OS, OpenSUSE with Cinnamon, Debian Cinnamon flavor, Fedora Cinnamon Spin, Arch with Cinnamon Desktop, and Manjaro Cinnamon Edition.
