Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Report: Biden administration to roll out sanctions targeting ransomware payments [iophk: Windows TCO]
The sources believe that the sanctions could be implemented as early as next week by the U.S. Treasury Department. The sanctions are expected to be imposed on “specific targets” rather than the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. Additionally, the Treasury Department is reportedly preparing to release new guidance that will warn businesses they could face fines and other penalties over involvement in ransomware payments.
U.S. to Target Crypto Ransomware Payments With Sanctions [iophk: Windows TCO]
The Treasury Department plans to impose the sanctions as soon as next week, the people said, and will issue fresh guidance to businesses on the risks associated with facilitating ransomware payments, including fines and other penalties. Later this year, expected new anti-money-laundering and terror-finance rules will seek to limit the use of cryptocurrency as a payment mechanism in ransomware attacks and other illicit activities.
The actions collectively would represent the most significant attempt yet by the Biden administration to undercut the digital finance ecosystem of traders, exchanges and other elements that cybersecurity experts say has allowed debilitating ransomware attacks to flourish in recent years.
PrintNightmare Windows Patch Reportedly Breaks Network Printing Altogether
What makes the problem worse is that Windows is reporting different types of errors to each user, making it a bit harder to see what's going on. BleepingComputer said that one source is seeing a 4098 Warning in the application event logs, while another said that their printer port tabs were all blank. One source couldn't even get access to their network printers at all, seeing "access denied" errors instead.
Buying an iPhone 13 represents 49 days of work for Mexican professional
An average Mexican professional has to work almost 50 days to afford the latest edition of Apple’s iPhone, an analysis by an international e-commerce platform found.
Why Government and Military Sites Are Hosting Porn and Viagra Ads
The source of at least some of these uploads is a company called Laserfiche, according to Edwards. Laserfiche is a government software provider that makes content management systems. The company has contracts with the Army, the Navy, the FBI, and more, according to public procurement records.
‘OMIGOD’ vulnerabilities put Azure customers at risk
The flaws were reported Tuesday by cloud security vendor Wiz, which previously disclosed the ChaosDB Azure vulnerability last month. At the center is Open Management Infrastructure (OMI), an open source software sponsored by Microsoft that Wiz researcher Nir Ohfeld described in a blog post as essentially "Windows Management Infrastructure (WMI) for Unix/Linux systems."
Microsoft Azure Users with Linux VMs Exposed to Security Vulnerabiltiy Called OMIGOD—How to Fix | Tech Times
It is worth noting that Wiz was able to dig a total of four security vulnerabilities in the OMI project of Microsoft. The security company dubbed these flaws as OMIGOD to give it a catchy nickname.
Microsoft's end-of-summer software security cleanse crushes more than 80 bugs
For its September Patch Tuesday, Microsoft churned out fixes for 66 vulnerabilities alongside 20 Chromium security bugs in Microsoft Edge.
This US company sold iPhone [cracking] tools to UAE spies
Documents filed by the US Justice Department on Tuesday detail how the sale was facilitated by a group of American mercenaries working for Abu Dhabi, without legal permission from Washington to do so. But the case documents do not reveal who sold the powerful iPhone exploit to the Emiratis.
10 Best Browsers for Privacy That Aren’t Google Chrome [Ed: This list is pure comedy in some places. Privacy? Not even close…]
In this era of hacking, identity theft, data privacy violations, and Facebook watching your every move, the best browser for privacy can be your greatest weapon. The internet can be the place to be completely anonymous, but it’s also where you can be the most vulnerable.
Data is one of the most monetized assets right now. And where do you get most of the people’s data? On the internet— unguarded and sometimes given voluntarily. Google Chrome is one of the major tech companies that sell their user’s data, and it’s the most used browser in the world.
So, if you want to keep your data private and still want to continue your internet browsing, it’s time to make the move, and choose a secure browser. In this quick guide, we have compiled the best browsers for privacy that are perfect Google Chrome alternatives.
Games: IPv6 Support on the PlayStation 5, SDL 2.0.16, VR on Linux
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
What To Do After Installing elementary OS 6
This is a recommendation for new elementary OS users who just had version 6 codenamed Odin. It includes apps, settings, and some enhancements you would and might need. Enjoy elementary OS experience! There are work apps not included in elementary OS which we need to install ourselves for example LibreOffice, multimedia tools like Kdenlive, and games like TuxMath and 0 A.D. Follow this guide to get what you need: Guide to Install 20 Standard Apps on elementary OS.
