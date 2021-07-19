today's leftovers
Linux 5.15 Is Now Slightly Less Broken For The DEC Alpha "Jensen" - Phoronix
One has to wonder how much longer the Linux kernel will keep around some very old and known to be borked hardware support but at least for now the DECpc AXP 150 "Jensen" platform support is sticking around and with Linux 5.15 is no longer marked as "broken" outright.
The past four years the Linux kernel Kconfig for the DEC Alpha Jensen platform has marked it as "BROKEN" since it was known to not even compile due to a build error... With Linux 5.15 that Jensen system code now has its four lines of moved around code so it can at least build correctly. So with a change merged on Saturday Linux 5.15 no longer calls Jensen as "BROKEN" outright.
At least from an outside perspective, Ubuntu is Canonical's thing
It's true that Ubuntu has a community of people who contribute to it despite Canonical not paying them for their time and work. But this community doesn't get to make real decisions on anything that Canonical cares about, any more than the CentOS (community) board gets to overrule IBM's views on how CentOS should operate. If and when Canonical says 'Ubuntu is doing X' (or 'not doing X'), that's what happens. In a way, there's nothing particularly nefarious about this in the case of Ubuntu; Canonical founded it and has always paid for it and run it, and we've just enjoyed the ride.
Technology Roadmap
Much like any other organization navigating the future during very uncertain times, the FreeBSD Foundation team spent the last year increasingly focused on how best to support its mission and goal – how best to support the FreeBSD Project. We held strategy sessions with the Foundation Board and FreeBSD Core team, reviewed the results of the FreeBSD core team’s user and developer surveys, and held conversations with developers, users and other members of the FreeBSD community to determine where to focus our efforts. The overall goal is to expand and enhance the efforts of the technology team.
The beginnings of this effort can be seen in the FreeBSD Quarterly Status Reports for the first half of the year. One example is the sponsored Linuxulator Compatibility Improvements project that included modernizing the code base to support popular client-facing and server related Linux applications. You can read more about his work at https://freebsdfoundation.org/project/targeted-linuxulator-compatibility-improvements/.
China to push RISC-V to global prominence – but maybe into a corner, too, says analyst
Attempts to restrict technology transfer to China could see the RISC-V architecture become more prominent, but also reduce the diversity of development around the platform.
So says analyst firm Counterpoint Research, which on Monday noted that Arm today owns more than a third of the market for semiconductor IP and is well placed as that market enjoys 11 per cent compound annual growth to reach $8.6bn per year by 2025.
But Arm won't have things entirely its own way.
"The rise of RISC-V cannot be ignored," Counterpoint stated. "In fact, RISC-V is now a rising star in the industry, largely due to its open-source advantage, better power consumption performance promise [and] reliable security functions."
New release of SweRVolf RISC-V SoC project aims for lower barrier to entry
The SweRVolf project, a fully open system-on-chip designed as a reference platform for Western Digital's RISC-V SweRV cores, has announced a major new release promising lower barriers to entry for those looking to experiment.
"Western Digital released the first of the SweRV cores, EH1, in 2018," Olof Kindgren, senior digital design engineer at Qamcom and director at the Free and Open Source Silicon (FOSSi) Foundation, told The Register.
"While it was an amazing core, and the fastest 32-bit RISC-V core at least at that time, they were new to the world of open-source silicon and asked me what they should do to make it easier for others to pick it up.
Mobile Linux distributions
This is a list of GNU/Linux distributions designed to run on smartphones. While many support phones designed to run a mainline Linux kernel including the PinePhone and Librem 5, there are others that are able to run on phones that originally shipped with Android thanks to tools like Halium that allow them to use Linux kernels provided by makers of those Android phones.
Keep in mind that many of the operating systems listed below operating systems are a work in progress and may not be as stable or speedy as Android, may not support all of a phone’s hardware, and may not be able to run as many mobile-friendly applications. But most have at least a working web browser, which enables you to run web applications. Some allow you to run Android apps in a container thanks to tools like Anbox. And many will let you run desktop Linux applications, even if they don’t scale well to phone-sized screens. If you connect a keyboard, mouse, and display, you can even use your phone as a tiny desktop computer.
Huawei Launches Industrial Operating System for Coal Mines - Caixin Global
HarmonyOS-based software replaces grab bag of Linux, Unix and Windows systems and promises greater efficiency and safety in mining
Oracle to PostgreSQL? 6 Reasons to Make Your Open Source Migration
Now with nearly three-decades of maturity, the post-object relational database system PostgreSQL is particularly emblematic of an enterprise-wide trend: proven open source data technologies – in their pure open source versions – are increasingly replacing expensive and inflexible proprietary solutions.
Postgres offers some especially enticing advantages for enterprises looking to trim (if not downright slash) costs without impacting database performance. Here’s a half-dozen reasons enterprises should consider the fully open source version of Postgres as a more-than-capable Oracle replacement.
Creating Successful R User Groups in Abuja, Nigeria
Bilikisu Aderinto, Founder/Organizer of the Abuja R User Group and R-Ladies Abuja, talks about the lack of R User groups in her area, and her desire to start one, leading to a large increase in members in Abuja. She talks about the issues with income disparity and how it affected lockdown attendance for the group. She also talks about training others to increase their knowledge base in the area.
What To Do After Installing elementary OS 6
This is a recommendation for new elementary OS users who just had version 6 codenamed Odin. It includes apps, settings, and some enhancements you would and might need. Enjoy elementary OS experience! There are work apps not included in elementary OS which we need to install ourselves for example LibreOffice, multimedia tools like Kdenlive, and games like TuxMath and 0 A.D. Follow this guide to get what you need: Guide to Install 20 Standard Apps on elementary OS.
