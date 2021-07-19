Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 19th of September 2021 12:22:36 PM
Misc
  • Linux 5.15 Is Now Slightly Less Broken For The DEC Alpha "Jensen" - Phoronix

    One has to wonder how much longer the Linux kernel will keep around some very old and known to be borked hardware support but at least for now the DECpc AXP 150 "Jensen" platform support is sticking around and with Linux 5.15 is no longer marked as "broken" outright.

    The past four years the Linux kernel Kconfig for the DEC Alpha Jensen platform has marked it as "BROKEN" since it was known to not even compile due to a build error... With Linux 5.15 that Jensen system code now has its four lines of moved around code so it can at least build correctly. So with a change merged on Saturday Linux 5.15 no longer calls Jensen as "BROKEN" outright.

  • At least from an outside perspective, Ubuntu is Canonical's thing

    It's true that Ubuntu has a community of people who contribute to it despite Canonical not paying them for their time and work. But this community doesn't get to make real decisions on anything that Canonical cares about, any more than the CentOS (community) board gets to overrule IBM's views on how CentOS should operate. If and when Canonical says 'Ubuntu is doing X' (or 'not doing X'), that's what happens. In a way, there's nothing particularly nefarious about this in the case of Ubuntu; Canonical founded it and has always paid for it and run it, and we've just enjoyed the ride.

  • Technology Roadmap

    Much like any other organization navigating the future during very uncertain times, the FreeBSD Foundation team spent the last year increasingly focused on how best to support its mission and goal – how best to support the FreeBSD Project. We held strategy sessions with the Foundation Board and FreeBSD Core team, reviewed the results of the FreeBSD core team’s user and developer surveys, and held conversations with developers, users and other members of the FreeBSD community to determine where to focus our efforts. The overall goal is to expand and enhance the efforts of the technology team.

    The beginnings of this effort can be seen in the FreeBSD Quarterly Status Reports for the first half of the year. One example is the sponsored Linuxulator Compatibility Improvements project that included modernizing the code base to support popular client-facing and server related Linux applications. You can read more about his work at https://freebsdfoundation.org/project/targeted-linuxulator-compatibility-improvements/.

  • China to push RISC-V to global prominence – but maybe into a corner, too, says analyst

    Attempts to restrict technology transfer to China could see the RISC-V architecture become more prominent, but also reduce the diversity of development around the platform.

    So says analyst firm Counterpoint Research, which on Monday noted that Arm today owns more than a third of the market for semiconductor IP and is well placed as that market enjoys 11 per cent compound annual growth to reach $8.6bn per year by 2025.

    But Arm won't have things entirely its own way.

    "The rise of RISC-V cannot be ignored," Counterpoint stated. "In fact, RISC-V is now a rising star in the industry, largely due to its open-source advantage, better power consumption performance promise [and] reliable security functions."

  • New release of SweRVolf RISC-V SoC project aims for lower barrier to entry

    The SweRVolf project, a fully open system-on-chip designed as a reference platform for Western Digital's RISC-V SweRV cores, has announced a major new release promising lower barriers to entry for those looking to experiment.

    "Western Digital released the first of the SweRV cores, EH1, in 2018," Olof Kindgren, senior digital design engineer at Qamcom and director at the Free and Open Source Silicon (FOSSi) Foundation, told The Register.

    "While it was an amazing core, and the fastest 32-bit RISC-V core at least at that time, they were new to the world of open-source silicon and asked me what they should do to make it easier for others to pick it up.

  • Mobile Linux distributions

    This is a list of GNU/Linux distributions designed to run on smartphones. While many support phones designed to run a mainline Linux kernel including the PinePhone and Librem 5, there are others that are able to run on phones that originally shipped with Android thanks to tools like Halium that allow them to use Linux kernels provided by makers of those Android phones.

    Keep in mind that many of the operating systems listed below operating systems are a work in progress and may not be as stable or speedy as Android, may not support all of a phone’s hardware, and may not be able to run as many mobile-friendly applications. But most have at least a working web browser, which enables you to run web applications. Some allow you to run Android apps in a container thanks to tools like Anbox. And many will let you run desktop Linux applications, even if they don’t scale well to phone-sized screens. If you connect a keyboard, mouse, and display, you can even use your phone as a tiny desktop computer.

  • Huawei Launches Industrial Operating System for Coal Mines - Caixin Global

    HarmonyOS-based software replaces grab bag of Linux, Unix and Windows systems and promises greater efficiency and safety in mining

  • Oracle to PostgreSQL? 6 Reasons to Make Your Open Source Migration

    Now with nearly three-decades of maturity, the post-object relational database system PostgreSQL is particularly emblematic of an enterprise-wide trend: proven open source data technologies – in their pure open source versions – are increasingly replacing expensive and inflexible proprietary solutions.

    Postgres offers some especially enticing advantages for enterprises looking to trim (if not downright slash) costs without impacting database performance. Here’s a half-dozen reasons enterprises should consider the fully open source version of Postgres as a more-than-capable Oracle replacement.

  • Creating Successful R User Groups in Abuja, Nigeria

    Bilikisu Aderinto, Founder/Organizer of the Abuja R User Group and R-Ladies Abuja, talks about the lack of R User groups in her area, and her desire to start one, leading to a large increase in members in Abuja. She talks about the issues with income disparity and how it affected lockdown attendance for the group. She also talks about training others to increase their knowledge base in the area.

Games: IPv6 Support on the PlayStation 5, SDL 2.0.16, VR on Linux

  • IPv6 Support on the PlayStation 5

    The PS5 does support IPv6, and the Netflix app proves that IPv6 connectivity is available for use. Apart from Netflix, though, there is not much use of IPv6. That goes both for the system software and its bundled apps, as well as for third-party apps and games.

  • SDL Still Has A Number Of Issues To Address Before Defaulting To Wayland - Phoronix

    The recently released SDL 2.0.16 brought much-improved Wayland support but it's still not quite good enough yet to have it be the default over the SDL X11 path. However, developers continue working in that direction to eventually use it by default. Well known Linux game porter Ethan Lee presented at this week's X.org Developers Conference (XDC2021) with the ongoing work to bring SDL's Wayland support up to parity with X11 that it can be the default.

  • VR on Linux: A Growing Market?

    Here’s another look at the survey conducted back in April 2021 – this time we will check the answers from all respondents regarding VR on Linux. First, let’s have a look at how widespread is VR among the respondents... As expected, the majority of users have actually never tried VR. However, the number of owners of PC VR equipment is much higher than I had anticipated. More than 13% is a huge number, relative to the usual market of VR as we know currently. As usual the same disclaimer apply as per the previous survey analysis (this sample is potentially not representative of Linux gamers at large, etc…) but there are still many things to learn from it. [...] It’s not very surprising that the large majority has no such intent. But still, about 15.8% say they would be somewhat likely or very likely to purchase such VR equipment. Even if only half of those actually pulls the trigger, that’s still something like a 8% growth year on year. Not very fast, but still healthy in terms of market development. It’s consistent with what we have been observing so far with VR: sales increase year after year, but there’s no explosion – nothing like how smartphones took off, if we were to take a benchmark. I think this all says that VR is potentially great, but for numerous reasons, it’s not yet ready to go full mainstream. Half Life: Alyx may be the exception that proves the rule: pretty much everyone who played it considered it a game-changer, but there’s only one game like that, and this is from Valve after spending years experimenting with what VR could bring. Maybe every game, ten years from now, will be as good or better than Alyx in VR, but until more extraordinary titles come out, adoption will be on a slow pace.

today's howtos

  • Ansible YAML Basics - Anto ./ Online

    Understanding YAML is essential as it is a popular markup language. In addition, you need to get familiar with the basics of the YAML syntax to master the art of writing playbooks in Ansible. YAML is often called “Yet Another Markup Language” because it appeared in the era of other markup languages such as (HTML, XML, etc.). However, later its reference changed to “YAML Ain’t Markup Language” to emphasize its data-oriented purpose. Indeed, it is used for configuration files and other declarations. For example, in the case of Ansible, you may think of a playbook written in YAML as a declaration of configuration procedures and processes.

  • An Open Source Wi-Fi Roundup

    Wireless networks and hotspots aren’t just for Windows users. Linux-based projects are cropping up all over to make for inexpensive WLANs of all sorts.

  • What Is a Daemon?

    This strange term is a relic of Unix history, but daemons are still in use today. The term is synonymous with the concept of a "service", a task that runs continuously, typically without user interaction. There are several common examples of daemons, and even if you don’t need to know exactly how they work, it’s at least useful to be able to identify them.

  • How to install MyWebSQL - Web interface to manage databases on Ubuntu 20.04

    Managing and viewing MySQL / MariaDB data using the terminal can be cumbersome. So we always have the help of various tools that allow us to do this process quickly and easily. Thanks to this tutorial, you will learn how to install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 20.04, and with a modern graphical interface, you will be able to manage a database quickly.

  • How to Install Rust on AlmaLinux 8

    Rust is an open-source systems programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality.

  • How to Install Plex Media Server on Fedora - LinuxCapable

    Plex Media Server is a piece of software to store all your digital media content and access via a client application such as your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories. It’s extremely popular with people storing TV Shows and Movie Libraries, and if your connection is good enough, share it with your friends and family. Over time Plex Media Server has grown much and now supports many platforms. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora.

  • How to Install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 20
  • How to unpack tar bz2 xz gz archives in Linux - LinuxStoney

    For unpacking tar-archives through a command-line utility is used tar. It is useful to know that archives tar have the file extension .tar Also in Linux, archives are widespread that have additional compression by other programs. For example, archives .tar.bz2 , .tar.gz and others. All of these archives can be unpacked using the utility tar.

  • How to install Chromium browser on Debian 11 “Bullseye” - LinuxStoney

    Designed to provide safer, faster and more stable use for everyone, it is a Chromium browser, an open source browser project produced by Google. The software that aims to provide a secure web experience to the user; It can be used on Windows, GNU/Linux, macOS and many other systems. It is known that Google changes the Chromium source code almost daily. Therefore, it is recommended that the user always use the latest version. For this reason, it is considered more suitable primarily for developers, not end users. How to install Chromium browser on Debian 11 “Bullseye”? This is our topic today. As it is known, Debian 11, which got the code name “Bullseye” from the horse character in Pixar’s famous Toy Story series announcement of after the toys, the topics now turned to Bullseye. We continue from here. The Chromium browser created by Google is used by many users. To install the Chromium browser on the system, first in the terminal suYou must be root with the command or constantly per commands. sudoYou will need to add In the meantime, this on what to do to gain sudo command privileges on Debian forum post can be viewed .

  • How To Fix - Bash: Ifconfig Command Not Found | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for fixing the issue – bash: ifconfig command not found

  • Linux modprobe command with Useful Examples

    The Linux Kernel is the core component of a Linux operating system. The Linux kernel has a modular design that allows it to be extended in terms of functionality. Modules are small pieces of code that may be loaded and unloaded by the kernel without having to restart the computer. Kernel modules can be loaded/removed manually or automatically. When a new device such USB or PCI is connected/removed, the kernel sends uevents. The uevents contain information about the device such as vendor and model details. Udev (device manager) is listening to this uevents and passes them to modprobe. Modprobe intelligently identifies the requested driver by searching under the module directory /lib/modules/uname -r and loads the module file into the kernel. Once the module is successfully loaded, it appears in the listing from lsmod command. Additionally, modprobe is used to manually add or remove a loadable module from the kernel.

  • Installing applications in Linux | Complete guide - LinuxH2O

    Linux distributions are one of the best operating systems available. Users are very satisfied to use them. This is because of the full control that we get over it. We love to customize, installing different kinds of applications, its regular hustle free updates, looks, performance, easiness, and the list goes on and on. So in this quick guide, we are going to learn about how to install applications in Linux distributions.

  • How to Install Zoom on Ubuntu [Easy Way]

    The ‘work from home’ was existing for years but only a few people chose to work like this. Covid-19 lockdowns made work from home a common scenario. Even the non-IT people had to resume their work activities from the confinement of home. Video conferencing tool become as common as emails. Among all this, Zoom became the de facto online meeting tool. If you are using Linux and prefer open source video conferencing tools like Jitsi Meet, chances are that people at work use Zoom.

  • How to Customize Your Cinnamon Desktop Look Like MacOS Big Sur - Linux Scoop

    Hi everyone. In this video I am going to show you step by step how to customize Cinnamon Desktop Look Like macOS Big Sur. In this video, I use Linux Mint 20 with the Cinnamon desktop 4.6 series for implementing the theme look like macOS Big Sur. This tutorial also works on Linux Distribution which using Cinnamon Desktop such as Linux Mint, Feren OS, OpenSUSE with Cinnamon, Debian Cinnamon flavor, Fedora Cinnamon Spin, Arch with Cinnamon Desktop, and Manjaro Cinnamon Edition.

Android Leftovers

What To Do After Installing elementary OS 6

This is a recommendation for new elementary OS users who just had version 6 codenamed Odin. It includes apps, settings, and some enhancements you would and might need. Enjoy elementary OS experience! There are work apps not included in elementary OS which we need to install ourselves for example LibreOffice, multimedia tools like Kdenlive, and games like TuxMath and 0 A.D. Follow this guide to get what you need: Guide to Install 20 Standard Apps on elementary OS. Read more

