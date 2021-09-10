today's howtos
-
Creating Quality Backtraces for Crash Reports – Michael Catanzaro's Blog
Hello Linux users! Help developers help you: include a quality backtraces taken with gdb each and every time you create an issue report for a crash. If you don’t, most developers will request that you provide a backtrace, then ignore your issue until you manage to figure out how to do so. Save us the trouble and just provide the backtrace with your initial report, so everything goes smoother. (Backtraces are often called “stack traces.” They are the same thing.)
Don’t just copy the lower-quality backtrace you see in your system journal into your issue report. That’s a lot better than nothing, but if you really want the crash to be fixed, you should provide the developers with a higher-quality backtrace from gdb. Don’t know how to get a quality backtrace with gdb? Read on.
-
Set up Virtual Box on top of Server F35 (pre release) via rpmfusion (VENV)
First I've installed the most recent nightly build of Fedora 35 Server on Fedora 34 Bare metal KVM Virthost as Guest OS with "Fedora Workstation" desktop, like virtual machine seating on the Linux bridge been created via Web Cockpit Console. When done issued the following set of commands on F35 Guest...
-
Feeding Dinosaurs: Keeping Ancient HP LaserJets alive
The world’s first laser printer was built by Gary Starkweather at Xerox PARC in 1971, hooking up a Xerox photocopier and an early Xerox computer. The first commercial laser printers were huge data-center-scale monsters, the IBM 3800 and the Xerox 9700. It took most of a decade, and the crossover from cameras to computers by Canon, for the laser printer to become affordable for home and small…
-
Using RADIUS For WLAN Authentication, Part II - Wi-FiPlanet.com
There’s a lot of RADIUS options, from doing it yourself, to skipping it, to outsourcing. We invesitigate them all and put a focus on what it takes to outsource with a service like WSC Guard.
[...]
Install an Open Source RADIUS Server: If you’re not a Windows shop and have a penchant for breaking your knuckles on open source code, you may want to check out FreeRADIUS. This 802.1X-capable open source Server is still beta code, so caveat emptor. To go this route, you’ll need spare time, UN*X know-how, and a box running Linux, Free or OpenBSD, OSF/Unix, or Solaris to host your Server.
-
IPRoyal Proxy Testing: How It Works
A proxy is an essential tool for online privacy and security. But not every proxy is created equal, and not all offer the same protections. How can you distinguish a high-quality proxy from standard mediocrity? It’s critical to examine your proxy to ensure that you’re getting the performance and security that you expect.
This article will delve into the details of proxy testing and how to verify that your proxy is up to the task of keeping you safe.
-
Here’s how to boot Microsoft’s own Linux distribution: CBL-Mariner [Ed: Why would anyone want Microsoft in control of one's Linux?]
-
How to install Rocky Linux 8 on Amazon AWS Ec2 Instance - Linux Shout
Rocky Linux 8 is the latest Linux operating system to replace CentOS 8 but with long-term support that has been dropped by its parent company RedHat. Hence, if you are an Amazon cloud user and want to start with Rocky Linux then here are the steps to install it on AWS Ec2 Instance.
-
How to tweet from the Linux Command Line
Today there are many Twitter clients available for Ubuntu, but if you are someone who prefers to use a CLI to view and share tweets from Ubuntu , this article is for you.
Using the terminal makes certain tasks more efficient and even faster than a graphical interface. This is because the command line tools do not use too many resources , making them a great alternative to graphical applications, especially if you use older hardware.
You will see below how any user can tweet directly from the Ubuntu command line through the Rainbow Stream application. In order to carry out the whole process, you will learn how to install the application by giving it access to use your Twitter account before starting to tweet through it.
-
How To Install Apache Flink on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Flink on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Flink is a framework and distributed processing engine for stateful computations over unbounded and bounded data streams. Flink has been designed to run in all common cluster environments, perform computations at in-memory speed and at any scale. Apache Flink provides data-source and sink connectors to systems such as Amazon Kinesis, Apache Kafka, Alluxio, HDFS, Apache Cassandra, and ElasticSearch where Apache Flink does not provide its own data-storage system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Apache Flink on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Android Leftovers
Cross Compile to PinePhone Part One
PinePhone has been out for over one year now. In the last year, KDE plasma mobile saw rapid progress. We’ve developed almost all utility apps you’d have on iOS and Android. And actions like flashlight, screen capture also get added to top panel. What’s more, the launch screen and app drawer only get better. When I started develop apps for PinePhone, I often find myself spent majority of time on PC. Only occassionaly I’d download the Android artifacts from CI and test it on Android(I don’t have access to PinePhone then). Pretty soon pine64 sent me two PinePhones(thank you, pine64!). But even then, I didn’t spent many time on them. Because I’m trying to first get my app running, what it will look on phone is not on the top of my list. With the priority shifting from new features to stability and usability, bug fixes and UI/UX improvements are the most important things now. While I certainly can run my apps on PC, it doesn’t help with finding UI/UX bugs. Manjaro Plasma Mobile develop image updates everyday, but if you’re debugging an app, there is no other way than compiling your own.
12 Best alternatives to replace Windows 10 to some extent
It is undeniable that Windows 10 captures the largest market for operating systems in computer users. But if you’re considering getting windows 10 then you need to also consider other alternatives which also give a good user experience and an easy-to-access interface. Below is the list of best alternatives to Windows 10.
SparkyLinux 2021.09 Rolling Paves the Way for Debian Bookworm-Based SparkyLinux 7 “Orion Belt”
SparkyLinux 2021.09 is the first release in the semi-rolling line to move to the new upstream Debian Testing repositories, which are now prepared for the next major release of one of the oldest and most acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions, Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm.” As such, SparkyLinux 2021.09 is here to pave the way for the next major stable series of the Debian-based distro, SparkyLinux 7.0 “Orion Belt,” which will be based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” series.
