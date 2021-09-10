Kernel: KSMBD, ASUS, Rust in Mesa
-
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix - Phoronix
It was just a few weeks back that KSMBD was merged into Linux 5.15 while now it's seeing its first important security fix.
When KSMBD as an in-kernel SMB3 file server was first talked about, many expressed concerns in the name of security even though NFS exists within the kernel, etc. This weekend's security vulnerability for KSMBD is an issue leading to files outside of the SMB3 file share being accessible to clients...
-
Linux 5.16 To Support Sensor Readings On More ASUS Motherboards - Phoronix
With a change to the nct6775 hardware monitoring sensor driver, more ASUS motherboards should enjoy working sensor support come Linux 5.16.
The changed queued up this week via the "HWMON" hardware monitoring subsystem's "for-next" branch for Linux 5.16 allows the nct6775 driver to access the ASIC using ASUS WMI functions. The driver's existing functionality doesn't work on ASUS motherboards since ACPI marks the I/O port as used so instead the ASUS WMI functions will be used in such case.
-
An OpenCL frontend written in Rust is being developed for Mesa
Red Hat’s Karol Herbst, who is involved in the development of Mesa, the Nouveau driver, and the OpenCL open stack, has published rusticl , an experimental software implementation of OpenCL (OpenCL frontend) for Mesa written in Rust. Rusticl acts as an analogue of the frontend already present in Mesa OpenCL Clover and is also developed using the interface provided in Mesa Gallium .
The development was presented on September 17 at the conference XDC 2021 (X.Org Developers Conference). The goal of the development was to study Rust, work out the best ways to integrate Rust into Mesa, try out creating API implementations in another language, and test the compatibility of Rust components with the rest of the C code. Development is not yet fully completed – CL CTS tests related to copying, reading and writing buffers are already successfully running, but compiler integration is not yet provided and there is no support for external crate packages in the build system. To generate bindings for Mesa and OpenCL, allowing cause Rust-functions in C code and vice versa, is involved rust-bindgen .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 503 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Cross Compile to PinePhone Part One
PinePhone has been out for over one year now. In the last year, KDE plasma mobile saw rapid progress. We’ve developed almost all utility apps you’d have on iOS and Android. And actions like flashlight, screen capture also get added to top panel. What’s more, the launch screen and app drawer only get better. When I started develop apps for PinePhone, I often find myself spent majority of time on PC. Only occassionaly I’d download the Android artifacts from CI and test it on Android(I don’t have access to PinePhone then). Pretty soon pine64 sent me two PinePhones(thank you, pine64!). But even then, I didn’t spent many time on them. Because I’m trying to first get my app running, what it will look on phone is not on the top of my list. With the priority shifting from new features to stability and usability, bug fixes and UI/UX improvements are the most important things now. While I certainly can run my apps on PC, it doesn’t help with finding UI/UX bugs. Manjaro Plasma Mobile develop image updates everyday, but if you’re debugging an app, there is no other way than compiling your own.
12 Best alternatives to replace Windows 10 to some extent
It is undeniable that Windows 10 captures the largest market for operating systems in computer users. But if you’re considering getting windows 10 then you need to also consider other alternatives which also give a good user experience and an easy-to-access interface. Below is the list of best alternatives to Windows 10.
SparkyLinux 2021.09 Rolling Paves the Way for Debian Bookworm-Based SparkyLinux 7 “Orion Belt”
SparkyLinux 2021.09 is the first release in the semi-rolling line to move to the new upstream Debian Testing repositories, which are now prepared for the next major release of one of the oldest and most acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions, Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm.” As such, SparkyLinux 2021.09 is here to pave the way for the next major stable series of the Debian-based distro, SparkyLinux 7.0 “Orion Belt,” which will be based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” series.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago