Proprietary Software 'Security'
Security researchers at Wiz discover another major Azure vulnerability
Azure drops vulnerable bots in customer environments by default
A little-known monitoring and management software for Linux virtual machines in Microsoft's Azure cloud should be patched as soon as possible to avoid exploitation of critical and serious remote code execution and privilege escalation vulnerabilities, researchers warn.
Unbeknownst to Azure customers, Microsoft automatically deploys the open source Open Management Infrastructure agents for Linux instances, security firm Wiz said.
OMIGOD! Microsoft Secretly Installed an Open Source Agent with Critical Vulnerabilities on Thousands of Linux VMs [Ed: Microsoft partner about Microsoft's latest bug/back doors in Linux]
Windows 11 is no longer compatible with Oracle VirtualBox VMs [Ed: With Vista Service Pack '11' Microsoft shoots its own foot and Microsoft boosters like Lawrence Abrams seem incapable of admitting these are desperate measures, thinking TPM can somehow salvage the monopoly or OEM stranglehold]
Windows 11 is no longer compatible with the immensely popular Oracle VirtualBox virtualization platform after Microsoft changed its hardware requirement policies for virtual machines.
Android Leftovers
Cross Compile to PinePhone Part One
PinePhone has been out for over one year now. In the last year, KDE plasma mobile saw rapid progress. We’ve developed almost all utility apps you’d have on iOS and Android. And actions like flashlight, screen capture also get added to top panel. What’s more, the launch screen and app drawer only get better. When I started develop apps for PinePhone, I often find myself spent majority of time on PC. Only occassionaly I’d download the Android artifacts from CI and test it on Android(I don’t have access to PinePhone then). Pretty soon pine64 sent me two PinePhones(thank you, pine64!). But even then, I didn’t spent many time on them. Because I’m trying to first get my app running, what it will look on phone is not on the top of my list. With the priority shifting from new features to stability and usability, bug fixes and UI/UX improvements are the most important things now. While I certainly can run my apps on PC, it doesn’t help with finding UI/UX bugs. Manjaro Plasma Mobile develop image updates everyday, but if you’re debugging an app, there is no other way than compiling your own.
12 Best alternatives to replace Windows 10 to some extent
It is undeniable that Windows 10 captures the largest market for operating systems in computer users. But if you’re considering getting windows 10 then you need to also consider other alternatives which also give a good user experience and an easy-to-access interface. Below is the list of best alternatives to Windows 10.
SparkyLinux 2021.09 Rolling Paves the Way for Debian Bookworm-Based SparkyLinux 7 “Orion Belt”
SparkyLinux 2021.09 is the first release in the semi-rolling line to move to the new upstream Debian Testing repositories, which are now prepared for the next major release of one of the oldest and most acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions, Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm.” As such, SparkyLinux 2021.09 is here to pave the way for the next major stable series of the Debian-based distro, SparkyLinux 7.0 “Orion Belt,” which will be based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” series.
