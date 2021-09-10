Today in Techrights
- EPO Management is Hiding Under the 'Cloud' While Violating Privacy Laws
- Maintenance and Development Updates
- [Meme] Microsoft Says Its Paying Clients (Like EPO) Don't Violate Privacy Law
- Coming Soon: EPO Series on Lawlessness
- Links 19/9/2021: Jolla's Sailfish OS 4.2 and FreeBSD Technology Roadmap
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Links 18/9/2021: LibreOffice 8.0 Plans and Microsoftcosm Uses WSL to Badmouth 'Linux'
- Links 18/9/2021: GIMP 2.10.28 Released and Azure Remains Back Doored
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 17, 2021
- Links 17/9/2021: Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS, Manjaro 21.1.3, “2021 is the Year of Linux on the Desktop”
- Links 17/9/2021: WSL Considered Harmful
Ubuntu and Debian Leftovers
gThumb 3.12 Released with HEIF/HEIC & AVIF Image Support
AVIF and HEIF images can now be opened and edited in gThumb, the open source photo manager for Linux desktops. The new gThumb 3.12 release includes the ability to load .avif, .heif (including Apple’s .heic) and .jxl images, as well as the ability to save images in the .avif format.
The 7 Best RSS Feed Readers for Linux
RSS or Really Simple Syndication is a web feed that keeps you up to date with the latest updates from your favorite websites on the internet. However, to read these feeds, you need what's called an RSS reader. An RSS reader is a feed curator, which aggregates content from your favorite sources on the internet and organizes it into a digestible feed, so you don't have to visit those sources manually to keep up with what's new. If you're on Linux, here are our picks for the best RSS feed reader apps you can use to improve your content consumption.
The 8 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions
Arch Linux’s flexibility and customization options make it a primary choice of an operating system for Linux users. The performance-boosting features of Arch make it an absolute delight for the end-users. If you are battling with Arch’s complex installation procedure, you can always delve deeper into how Arch-based distros work and then take it on from there. Here are a few top choices of Linux distros for Arch lovers who want to make the most out of this flexible operating system.
