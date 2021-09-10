Language Selection

gThumb 3.12 Released with HEIF/HEIC & AVIF Image Support

Sunday 19th of September 2021 10:57:07 PM
AVIF and HEIF images can now be opened and edited in gThumb, the open source photo manager for Linux desktops.

The new gThumb 3.12 release includes the ability to load .avif, .heif (including Apple’s .heic) and .jxl images, as well as the ability to save images in the .avif format.

Ubuntu and Debian Leftovers

  • What’s New in Ubuntu Linux 21.10 Impish Indri

    This is an intermediate version, I do not recommend its use for beginners for two reasons.

  • Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, August 2021

    In August I was assigned 13.25 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 6 hours from earlier months. I worked 1.25 hours and will carry over the remainder. I attended an LTS team meeting, and wrote my report for July 2021, but did not work on any updates.

  • SFSget improved and folder hierarchy reconsidered

    Just a short note, that I have been working on "sfsget", the SFS downloader and installer. Various refinements, including much more aware of installing to the main desktop instead of as a container. This revamp was triggered with Chromium, which is not really suitable for running in a container. It has its own sandbox, which is effectively a container. Easy Containers are "crippled root" and the Chromium sandbox does not work in a container -- it would be a sandbox-within-a-sandbox. So Chromium would have to run with "--no-sandbox" in a container.

The 7 Best RSS Feed Readers for Linux

RSS or Really Simple Syndication is a web feed that keeps you up to date with the latest updates from your favorite websites on the internet. However, to read these feeds, you need what's called an RSS reader. An RSS reader is a feed curator, which aggregates content from your favorite sources on the internet and organizes it into a digestible feed, so you don't have to visit those sources manually to keep up with what's new. If you're on Linux, here are our picks for the best RSS feed reader apps you can use to improve your content consumption. Read more

The 8 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions

Arch Linux’s flexibility and customization options make it a primary choice of an operating system for Linux users. The performance-boosting features of Arch make it an absolute delight for the end-users. If you are battling with Arch’s complex installation procedure, you can always delve deeper into how Arch-based distros work and then take it on from there. Here are a few top choices of Linux distros for Arch lovers who want to make the most out of this flexible operating system. Read more

