Software: Kalendar, HarfBuzz, Whisker Menu

New tag management capabilities, usability improvements, and a bunch of fixes — Kalendar devlog 15 – Stuff I wrote down This week, we have once again included a big number of little UI changes that should make Kalendar easier to use and prettier to look at than ever. Building upon our tag work from last week, we have also made tags far more feature complete this week. Let’s take a look!

HarfBuzz 3.0 Released With Unicode 14.0 Support, More APIs Considered Stable - Phoronix HarfBuzz 3.0 has been released as a new version of this widely-used, open-source text shaping library that is used by the major Linux desktop environments along with Chrome OS, Java, Android, Chrome, and a plethora of other software projects and UI toolkits.

Whisker Menu 2.6.0 released Whisker Menu is an alternate application launcher for Xfce. When you open it you are shown a list of applications you have marked as favorites. You can browse through all of your installed applications by clicking on the category buttons on the side. Top level categories make browsing fast, and simple to switch between. Additionally, Whisker Menu keeps a list of the last ten applications that you’ve launched from it. Favorites are easy to add and reorder. When browsing through your applications, right-click on any of them and select “Add to Favorites”. Simply drag and drop your favorites list to arrange them to suit your needs. You can remove them at any time from another right-click option. If you’re not sure exactly where a program is listed, instead of browsing through each category you can simply enter a search term. The search field is focused when opening the menu, so you can just start typing. Application descriptions as well as names are searched, which allows you to find a program by using a general word (such as “browser” to find all web browsers installed on your computer).

Spyware: KDE Plasma, like Gnome, the anti-FOSS eye-candy blackmail

The terminology used by such corporations is very deceptive on its own. Spying on the user and collecting data without really his conscious consent, is just spying. Whether you call it telemetry, or user feedback, or kuserfeedback-1.0.0, it is still spying. The software that is written for spying is called spyware. ms-Windows users pay dearly to other spyware sellers to clean their machines from spyware. While you are at it, looking at the source, also take a look at Ksystemstats as well. So what distributions promote and co-sign the safety of using free open software that are spyware? Better ask which distributions DON’T and will come out saying it that they condemn such practices and the use of such software. Why is this so important? Why is it that you, or anyone else, gave up on closed source non-free non-libre software to come to Linux or BSD, or Solaris, ot any unix? Exactly! This crap doesn’t belong in linux or any computer. If you volunteer to provide your data or report a bug with your own intention and choice, that is different, than some sub-system in the background copying and feeding your data to some datacenter KDE/plasma has setup to do data-mining. Alternatively someone can criticize us being superficial and hypocritical, because KDE has the decency to advertise they are officially doing this, while others are doing it secretly. We are not all knowing all catching of all problems and issues on FOSS, we report on what we find important.

today's howtos