today's howtos
-
The Best Ways to Know Which Process Listening on a Specified Port
A port is a communication endpoint. At the software level, within an operating system, a port is a logical construct that identifies a specific process or a type of network service. A port is identified for each transport protocol and address combination by a 16-bit unsigned number, known as the port number. The most common transport protocols that use port numbers are the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and the User Datagram Protocol (UDP).
Also port is a logical entity that represents an endpoint of communication and is associated with a given process or service in an operating system. In previous articles, we explained how to find out the list of all open ports in Linux and how to check if remote ports are reachable using the Netcat command.
-
How to install Skype on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious [Ed: Microsoft turned it into NSA spyware by changing the topology]
In this video, we are looking at how to install Skype on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!
-
Ventoy: How to Create a Multiboot USB Drive with Multiple ISO Files
With Ventoy, you don’t need to format the USB drive for each new installation, you just need to copy the ISO file to the USB drive and boot it.
Whenever you want to try a new Linux distribution, you download the ISO image from the distributions website and write this to your USB flash drive using the dd command or with the help of some other tool, such as Balena Etcher.
-
Introduction to Ngrok: A Tutorial for Beginners
If you are into web development, at times, you might have wondered how people on a different network can access your locally hosted website. Say you are developing a website for a client on your PC, and you want them to view it and track the progress without you having to host it online. If so, Ngrok is the perfect solution for you to do that.
Ngrok is a dev tool to that allows you to expose a server running on your local machine to the internet. In this tutorial we’ll go through how to use the Ngrok utility from installation to deploying an HTML or a React JS website, on a Linux machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu and Debian Leftovers
gThumb 3.12 Released with HEIF/HEIC & AVIF Image Support
AVIF and HEIF images can now be opened and edited in gThumb, the open source photo manager for Linux desktops. The new gThumb 3.12 release includes the ability to load .avif, .heif (including Apple’s .heic) and .jxl images, as well as the ability to save images in the .avif format.
The 7 Best RSS Feed Readers for Linux
RSS or Really Simple Syndication is a web feed that keeps you up to date with the latest updates from your favorite websites on the internet. However, to read these feeds, you need what's called an RSS reader. An RSS reader is a feed curator, which aggregates content from your favorite sources on the internet and organizes it into a digestible feed, so you don't have to visit those sources manually to keep up with what's new. If you're on Linux, here are our picks for the best RSS feed reader apps you can use to improve your content consumption.
The 8 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions
Arch Linux’s flexibility and customization options make it a primary choice of an operating system for Linux users. The performance-boosting features of Arch make it an absolute delight for the end-users. If you are battling with Arch’s complex installation procedure, you can always delve deeper into how Arch-based distros work and then take it on from there. Here are a few top choices of Linux distros for Arch lovers who want to make the most out of this flexible operating system.
Recent comments
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago