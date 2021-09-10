Language Selection

Sunday 19th of September 2021 10:59:57 PM Filed under HowTos
HowTos
  • The Best Ways to Know Which Process Listening on a Specified Port

    A port is a communication endpoint. At the software level, within an operating system, a port is a logical construct that identifies a specific process or a type of network service. A port is identified for each transport protocol and address combination by a 16-bit unsigned number, known as the port number. The most common transport protocols that use port numbers are the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and the User Datagram Protocol (UDP).

    Also port is a logical entity that represents an endpoint of communication and is associated with a given process or service in an operating system. In previous articles, we explained how to find out the list of all open ports in Linux and how to check if remote ports are reachable using the Netcat command.

  • How to install Skype on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious [Ed: Microsoft turned it into NSA spyware by changing the topology]

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Skype on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!

  • Ventoy: How to Create a Multiboot USB Drive with Multiple ISO Files

    With Ventoy, you don’t need to format the USB drive for each new installation, you just need to copy the ISO file to the USB drive and boot it.

    Whenever you want to try a new Linux distribution, you download the ISO image from the distributions website and write this to your USB flash drive using the dd command or with the help of some other tool, such as Balena Etcher.

  • Introduction to Ngrok: A Tutorial for Beginners

    If you are into web development, at times, you might have wondered how people on a different network can access your locally hosted website. Say you are developing a website for a client on your PC, and you want them to view it and track the progress without you having to host it online. If so, Ngrok is the perfect solution for you to do that.

    Ngrok is a dev tool to that allows you to expose a server running on your local machine to the internet. In this tutorial we’ll go through how to use the Ngrok utility from installation to deploying an HTML or a React JS website, on a Linux machine.

  • What’s New in Ubuntu Linux 21.10 Impish Indri

    This is an intermediate version, I do not recommend its use for beginners for two reasons.

  • Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, August 2021

    In August I was assigned 13.25 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 6 hours from earlier months. I worked 1.25 hours and will carry over the remainder. I attended an LTS team meeting, and wrote my report for July 2021, but did not work on any updates.

  • SFSget improved and folder hierarchy reconsidered

    Just a short note, that I have been working on "sfsget", the SFS downloader and installer. Various refinements, including much more aware of installing to the main desktop instead of as a container. This revamp was triggered with Chromium, which is not really suitable for running in a container. It has its own sandbox, which is effectively a container. Easy Containers are "crippled root" and the Chromium sandbox does not work in a container -- it would be a sandbox-within-a-sandbox. So Chromium would have to run with "--no-sandbox" in a container.

gThumb 3.12 Released with HEIF/HEIC & AVIF Image Support

AVIF and HEIF images can now be opened and edited in gThumb, the open source photo manager for Linux desktops. The new gThumb 3.12 release includes the ability to load .avif, .heif (including Apple’s .heic) and .jxl images, as well as the ability to save images in the .avif format. Read more

The 7 Best RSS Feed Readers for Linux

RSS or Really Simple Syndication is a web feed that keeps you up to date with the latest updates from your favorite websites on the internet. However, to read these feeds, you need what's called an RSS reader. An RSS reader is a feed curator, which aggregates content from your favorite sources on the internet and organizes it into a digestible feed, so you don't have to visit those sources manually to keep up with what's new. If you're on Linux, here are our picks for the best RSS feed reader apps you can use to improve your content consumption. Read more

The 8 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions

Arch Linux’s flexibility and customization options make it a primary choice of an operating system for Linux users. The performance-boosting features of Arch make it an absolute delight for the end-users. If you are battling with Arch’s complex installation procedure, you can always delve deeper into how Arch-based distros work and then take it on from there. Here are a few top choices of Linux distros for Arch lovers who want to make the most out of this flexible operating system. Read more

