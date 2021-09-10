Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 19th of September 2021 11:03:00 PM

Filed under

The terminology used by such corporations is very deceptive on its own. Spying on the user and collecting data without really his conscious consent, is just spying. Whether you call it telemetry, or user feedback, or kuserfeedback-1.0.0, it is still spying. The software that is written for spying is called spyware. ms-Windows users pay dearly to other spyware sellers to clean their machines from spyware. While you are at it, looking at the source, also take a look at Ksystemstats as well.

So what distributions promote and co-sign the safety of using free open software that are spyware?

Better ask which distributions DON’T and will come out saying it that they condemn such practices and the use of such software.

Why is this so important? Why is it that you, or anyone else, gave up on closed source non-free non-libre software to come to Linux or BSD, or Solaris, ot any unix?

Exactly! This crap doesn’t belong in linux or any computer. If you volunteer to provide your data or report a bug with your own intention and choice, that is different, than some sub-system in the background copying and feeding your data to some datacenter KDE/plasma has setup to do data-mining.

Alternatively someone can criticize us being superficial and hypocritical, because KDE has the decency to advertise they are officially doing this, while others are doing it secretly. We are not all knowing all catching of all problems and issues on FOSS, we report on what we find important.