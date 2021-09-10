Spyware: KDE Plasma, like Gnome, the anti-FOSS eye-candy blackmail
The terminology used by such corporations is very deceptive on its own. Spying on the user and collecting data without really his conscious consent, is just spying. Whether you call it telemetry, or user feedback, or kuserfeedback-1.0.0, it is still spying. The software that is written for spying is called spyware. ms-Windows users pay dearly to other spyware sellers to clean their machines from spyware. While you are at it, looking at the source, also take a look at Ksystemstats as well.
So what distributions promote and co-sign the safety of using free open software that are spyware?
Better ask which distributions DON’T and will come out saying it that they condemn such practices and the use of such software.
Why is this so important? Why is it that you, or anyone else, gave up on closed source non-free non-libre software to come to Linux or BSD, or Solaris, ot any unix?
Exactly! This crap doesn’t belong in linux or any computer. If you volunteer to provide your data or report a bug with your own intention and choice, that is different, than some sub-system in the background copying and feeding your data to some datacenter KDE/plasma has setup to do data-mining.
Alternatively someone can criticize us being superficial and hypocritical, because KDE has the decency to advertise they are officially doing this, while others are doing it secretly. We are not all knowing all catching of all problems and issues on FOSS, we report on what we find important.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 348 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu and Debian Leftovers
gThumb 3.12 Released with HEIF/HEIC & AVIF Image Support
AVIF and HEIF images can now be opened and edited in gThumb, the open source photo manager for Linux desktops. The new gThumb 3.12 release includes the ability to load .avif, .heif (including Apple’s .heic) and .jxl images, as well as the ability to save images in the .avif format.
The 7 Best RSS Feed Readers for Linux
RSS or Really Simple Syndication is a web feed that keeps you up to date with the latest updates from your favorite websites on the internet. However, to read these feeds, you need what's called an RSS reader. An RSS reader is a feed curator, which aggregates content from your favorite sources on the internet and organizes it into a digestible feed, so you don't have to visit those sources manually to keep up with what's new. If you're on Linux, here are our picks for the best RSS feed reader apps you can use to improve your content consumption.
The 8 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions
Arch Linux’s flexibility and customization options make it a primary choice of an operating system for Linux users. The performance-boosting features of Arch make it an absolute delight for the end-users. If you are battling with Arch’s complex installation procedure, you can always delve deeper into how Arch-based distros work and then take it on from there. Here are a few top choices of Linux distros for Arch lovers who want to make the most out of this flexible operating system.
Recent comments
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago