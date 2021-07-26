Open Hardware: TVMosaic, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
TVMosaic CE (Community Edition) server released as open source by DVBLogic - CNX Software
TVMosaic (formerly DVBLink) TV/PVR-server application has been released as a cross-platform open-source software, following the closure of DVBLink business last year.
It used to be a commercial solution with support for digital TV tuners, live TV watching, PVR functions, DLNA, and more, and there was also a PVR client for Kodi that was part of the list of support PVR clients like TvHeadEnd.
Optical Theremin Makes Eerie Audio with Few Parts
[Fearless Night]’s optical theremin project takes advantage of the kind of highly-integrated parts that are available to the modern hacker and hobbyist in all the right ways. The result is a compact instrument with software that can be modified using the Arduino IDE to take it places the original Theremin design could never go.
We’d Like, Totally Carry This Retro Boombox Cyberdeck on Our Shoulder
Cyberdeck. For those of a certain age, the ‘deck’ part conjures visions of tape decks, be they cassette, 8-track, or quarter-inch, and we seriously have to wonder why haven’t seen this type of build before. But here we are, thanks to [bongoplayingmonkey]’s Sanyo Cyberdeck, a truly retro machine built into a cool old boombox.
Dynamicland Makes The Whole Building The Computer | Hackaday
Dynamicland is an instantiation of a Realtalk ecosystem, deployed into a whole building. Tables are used as computing surfaces, with physical objects such as pieces of paper, notebooks, anything which can be read by one of the overhead cameras, becoming the program listing, as well as the user interface. The camera is associated with a projector, with the actual hardware hooked into so-called ‘Realboxes’ which are Linux machines running the Realtalk software. Separate Realboxes (and other hardware such as a Raspberry Pi, running Realtalk) are all federated together using the Realtalk protocol, which allows communication from hardware in the ceiling, to any on the desk, and also to other desks and computing surfaces.
Linux 5.15-rc2
So I've spent a fair amount of this week trying to sort out all the odd warnings, and I want to particularly thank Guenter Roeck for his work on tracking where the build failures due to -Werror come from. Is it done? No. But on the whole I'm feeling fairly good about this all, even if it has meant that I've been looking at some really odd and grotty code. Who knew I'd still worry about some odd EISA driver on alpha, after all these years? A slight change of pace ;) The most annoying thing is probably the "fix one odd corner case, three others rear their ugly heads". But I remain convinced that it's all for a good cause, and that we really do want to have a clean build even for the crazy odd cases. We'll get there. Anyway, I hope this release will turn more normal soon - but the rc2 week tends to be fairly quiet for me, so the fact that I then ended up looking at reports of odd warnings-turned-errors this week wasn't too bad. There's obviously other fixes in here too, only a small subset of the shortlog below is due to the warning fixes, even if that's what I've personally been most involved with. Go test, and keep the reports coming, LinusAlso of note: [GIT pull] locking/urgent for v5.15-rc2
ASUS Tinker Board 2S is finally orderable in a Raspberry Pi form factor
The Tinker Board 2S is finally available to purchase, with ASUS announcing it and the Tinker Board 2 last year. Currrently, SmartFly sells the single-board computer (SBC) on Amazon and AliExpress, starting at US$119.99 for the version with 2 GB of RAM. Alternatively, the company has the 4 GB of RAM model in stock for US$134.39. ASUS has equipped the Tinker Board 2S with a Rockchip RK3399 chipset that has two ARM Cortex-A72 cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and an ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU. All RAM is LPDDR4 and is complemented by 16 GB of eMMC flash storage. Additionally, the SBC has four USB ports, a single HDMI 2.0 connection, RJ45 Gigabit LAN and an M.2-2230 slot populated by Bluetooth/Wi-Fi card.
