Free Software and Programming
SD Times news digest: Android for Cars App Library 1.1, MariaDB announces a technical preview of NoSQL listener capability, and Rezilion funding - SD Times
MariaDB released the technical preview of the NoSQL listener capability to define a port and protocol pair that accept client connections to a service.
“We’ve opened up a port on MaxScale to listen for traffic that contains NoSQL data that we then store and manage in a MariaDB database,” Rob Hedgpeth, Director, Developer Relations at MariaDB, wrote in a blog post.
When the MongoDB client application issues MongoDB protocol commands, either directly or indirectly via the client library, they are transparently converted into the equivalent SQL and executed against the MariaDB backend. The MariaDB responses are then in turn converted into the format expected by the MongoDB client library and application.
All the changes between JDK 11 and the Java 17 LTS release
If you were to look at the features in Java 17, the most recent long-term support (LTS) release from Oracle, you’d probably be disappointed. There’s only 14 JDK enhancement proposals (JEP) included in the release, and none of them are particularly exciting. In fact, some of the JEPs are downright depressing, such as the deprecation of the Applet API for removal or the removal of the experimental AOT and JIT compilers.
There are no ‘big bang’ JDK releases anymore. In the past, there would be a highly anticipated feature such as Java modules or Lambda expressions that would delay a release until the feature was complete. The Java world doesn’t work like that anymore. Releases now happen every six months. If a feature is complete, it goes into the release. If not, it gets targeted to the next release. But a new release happens every six months, and feature enhancements happen incrementally over time. So if you want to know what’s new in the latest LTS release, you really need to look over the various changes that were made and enhancements that were added between Java 11 and 17. Starting with Java 12, here is a list of them:
The future of Rust
Despite its name, the Rust programming language has never looked so shiny and new. Way back in 2016, Stack Overflow’s annual survey of developers crowned Rust the “most loved” programming language. They voted their love again in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Presumably, when 2022 rolls around, that devotion to Rust will persist.
Linux 5.15-rc2
So I've spent a fair amount of this week trying to sort out all the odd warnings, and I want to particularly thank Guenter Roeck for his work on tracking where the build failures due to -Werror come from. Is it done? No. But on the whole I'm feeling fairly good about this all, even if it has meant that I've been looking at some really odd and grotty code. Who knew I'd still worry about some odd EISA driver on alpha, after all these years? A slight change of pace ;) The most annoying thing is probably the "fix one odd corner case, three others rear their ugly heads". But I remain convinced that it's all for a good cause, and that we really do want to have a clean build even for the crazy odd cases. We'll get there. Anyway, I hope this release will turn more normal soon - but the rc2 week tends to be fairly quiet for me, so the fact that I then ended up looking at reports of odd warnings-turned-errors this week wasn't too bad. There's obviously other fixes in here too, only a small subset of the shortlog below is due to the warning fixes, even if that's what I've personally been most involved with. Go test, and keep the reports coming, LinusAlso of note: [GIT pull] locking/urgent for v5.15-rc2
ASUS Tinker Board 2S is finally orderable in a Raspberry Pi form factor
The Tinker Board 2S is finally available to purchase, with ASUS announcing it and the Tinker Board 2 last year. Currrently, SmartFly sells the single-board computer (SBC) on Amazon and AliExpress, starting at US$119.99 for the version with 2 GB of RAM. Alternatively, the company has the 4 GB of RAM model in stock for US$134.39. ASUS has equipped the Tinker Board 2S with a Rockchip RK3399 chipset that has two ARM Cortex-A72 cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and an ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU. All RAM is LPDDR4 and is complemented by 16 GB of eMMC flash storage. Additionally, the SBC has four USB ports, a single HDMI 2.0 connection, RJ45 Gigabit LAN and an M.2-2230 slot populated by Bluetooth/Wi-Fi card.
