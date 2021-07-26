Review: Obarun 2021.07.26
The distribution is available in two flavours, Minimal and with JWM as the default window manager. The Minimal edition is an 837MB download while the JWM edition is 1.3GB in size. I chose to download the JWM edition for x86_64 computers.
Booting from the provided ISO brings up a menu offering to start the distribution in Live, Persistent, or Run From RAM modes. This gives us some flexibility in how we wish to use the live media. I chose to take the default, plain live mode. The live session boots to a text console where we are shown login credentials for both the root user and a regular user account. Signing in as the regular user, oblive, automatically launches a graphical environment.
The JWM-powered desktop places a panel along the bottom of the screen. The panel holds an application menu, task switcher, and system tray. On the desktop we find icons for opening a README file and for launching the system installer. The README file is a short text file with login credentials, links to on-line resources, and tips for launching programs from within JWM.
Shortly after signing into the live desktop a network management window opens. This provides us with a utility for getting us on-line with minimal effort. The network manager window makes it straight forward to connect to wired and wireless networks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.15-rc2
So I've spent a fair amount of this week trying to sort out all the odd warnings, and I want to particularly thank Guenter Roeck for his work on tracking where the build failures due to -Werror come from. Is it done? No. But on the whole I'm feeling fairly good about this all, even if it has meant that I've been looking at some really odd and grotty code. Who knew I'd still worry about some odd EISA driver on alpha, after all these years? A slight change of pace ;) The most annoying thing is probably the "fix one odd corner case, three others rear their ugly heads". But I remain convinced that it's all for a good cause, and that we really do want to have a clean build even for the crazy odd cases. We'll get there. Anyway, I hope this release will turn more normal soon - but the rc2 week tends to be fairly quiet for me, so the fact that I then ended up looking at reports of odd warnings-turned-errors this week wasn't too bad. There's obviously other fixes in here too, only a small subset of the shortlog below is due to the warning fixes, even if that's what I've personally been most involved with. Go test, and keep the reports coming, LinusAlso of note: [GIT pull] locking/urgent for v5.15-rc2
ASUS Tinker Board 2S is finally orderable in a Raspberry Pi form factor
The Tinker Board 2S is finally available to purchase, with ASUS announcing it and the Tinker Board 2 last year. Currrently, SmartFly sells the single-board computer (SBC) on Amazon and AliExpress, starting at US$119.99 for the version with 2 GB of RAM. Alternatively, the company has the 4 GB of RAM model in stock for US$134.39. ASUS has equipped the Tinker Board 2S with a Rockchip RK3399 chipset that has two ARM Cortex-A72 cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and an ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU. All RAM is LPDDR4 and is complemented by 16 GB of eMMC flash storage. Additionally, the SBC has four USB ports, a single HDMI 2.0 connection, RJ45 Gigabit LAN and an M.2-2230 slot populated by Bluetooth/Wi-Fi card.
Free Software and Programming
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago