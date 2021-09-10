Openwashing Leftovers
-
How open source software is jumpstarting innovation across industries (VB Live) [Ed: Openwashing of Microsoft proprietary software with endless surveillance and back doors]
-
Open, Map-Based Technology Redefines Apartment Data
-
Open Design Alliance — Summit 2021 Event Details
-
New petition pushes for open point cloud formats
In order to overcome proprietary software boundaries, a group within the 3D-mapping community has launched a petition for unrestricted point cloud exchange.
-
Linkerd’s CNCF Graduation Due to its Simplicity
A few weeks ago, the Linkerd service mesh achieved graduation status as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project, joining the ranks of Kubernetes, Prometheus, Envoy and other CNCF cloud-native cornerstone projects.
-
Building a solid foundation for open optical networking
Disaggregation and open optical networking (including 400ZR) are the hottest optical topics of 2021, but these major trends did not emerge overnight. Open optical networking really began with the introduction of the open line system (OLS) several years ago — first in hyperscalers and then, more recently, in communications service providers (CSPs).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Misinformation
today's howtos
Astro Pi 2: New Raspberry Pi hardware with updated camera, sensors to head to the ISS this year
Good news for earthbound Pi-tinkerers hoping to get their code into orbit: a follow-up to 2015's Astro Pi is due to head to the International Space Station (ISS) this year. Time has moved on a bit since the Principia mission of Tim Peake where the first units were installed aboard the orbiting outpost. While over 54,000 participants from 26 countries have since had code run on the hardware, the kit has fallen somewhat behind what is available on Earth. To that end, some new units are due to be launched, replete with updated hardware. In this case, heading to orbit will be Raspberry Pi 4 Model B units with 8GB RAM, the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera (a 12.3MP device) and the usual complement of gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, humidity, temperature and pressure sensors for users to code against. Also: Tracking Maximum Power Point For Solar Efficiency | Hackaday
pgAdmin 4 v5.7, More PostgreSQL News, and SQLite Linux Tutorial for Beginners
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago