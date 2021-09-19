A great no-cost alternative is LibreOffice. This open-source office suite is especially great because its creators continually update it. You’ll get six programs, including Writer, Impress and Calc, which work just like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, respectively. LibreOffice allows you to edit documents created in the official MS Office and save new files in Office formats, too. Someone on the receiving end of your .docx file won’t know you used a program other than Word to save it.

Mozilla is running an experiment on 1% of the Firefox desktop population currently, which sets the default search engine to Bing in the web browser. Firefox ships with different search engines by default, and one of these is set as the default search engine. The default search engine is used when users type into the browser's address bar or use the search field on the browser's new tab page.

Desktop Linux graphics are about to get a significant investment, Mozilla and Canonical work together on a Firefox Snap, and some key new insights into the Linux port to Apple’s M1.

Mesa3D, the open-source OpenGL driver for emulation of software and acceleration of hardware for recent graphics cards, as well as primarily used in Linux, has recently merged the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, further optimizing the driver to be released during the next quarter.

This week was all about bug fixing and testing upcoming releases. LibreOffice 7.2 and Darktable 3.6 got their first bugfix release, and GIMP 2.10.28 and Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS also arrived as minor bugfix releases. On the other hand, we were able to take the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 and KDE Plasma 5.23 releases for a test drive. On top of that, Kali Linux SparkyLinux distros got new ISO releases with some cool new features and other interesting changes, and the GNOME Subtitles app received a major update after a couple of years of silence. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 19th, 2021.