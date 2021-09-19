Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Become Anonymous – Part 18

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 20th of September 2021 11:01:56 AM Filed under
Linux

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

It’s just about impossible to stay totally anonymous online. Online privacy, also known as internet privacy or digital privacy, refers to how much of your personal, financial and browsing information remains private when you’re online. Staying safe online can help protect you and your loved ones’ identity and personal information from risks like theft.

You should value data privacy online in the same way as the real world.

It’s important to remember that downloading apps using a company’s “free” email service (such as Gmail) or social networks like Facebook grabs information about you. Even visiting a website means you’re sharing data about yourself. And, as some people in your life know you better than others, online privacy exists on a spectrum: some online entities gather and store more information about you than other platforms.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 19th, 2021

This week was all about bug fixing and testing upcoming releases. LibreOffice 7.2 and Darktable 3.6 got their first bugfix release, and GIMP 2.10.28 and Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS also arrived as minor bugfix releases. On the other hand, we were able to take the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 and KDE Plasma 5.23 releases for a test drive. On top of that, Kali Linux SparkyLinux distros got new ISO releases with some cool new features and other interesting changes, and the GNOME Subtitles app received a major update after a couple of years of silence. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 19th, 2021. Read more

today's leftovers

  • RadeonSI Gallium3D driver Further Optimized For Mesa3D Version 21.3

    Mesa3D, the open-source OpenGL driver for emulation of software and acceleration of hardware for recent graphics cards, as well as primarily used in Linux, has recently merged the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, further optimizing the driver to be released during the next quarter.

  • Linux Action News 207

    Desktop Linux graphics are about to get a significant investment, Mozilla and Canonical work together on a Firefox Snap, and some key new insights into the Linux port to Apple’s M1.

  • The Rise and Stagnation of IBM
  • Firefox Experiment is testing Bing as the default search engine [Ed: Mozilla is trying to just kill Firefox and be over with it already]

    Mozilla is running an experiment on 1% of the Firefox desktop population currently, which sets the default search engine to Bing in the web browser. Firefox ships with different search engines by default, and one of these is set as the default search engine. The default search engine is used when users type into the browser's address bar or use the search field on the browser's new tab page.

  • 9 free software copycats that work better than the real expensive programs

    A great no-cost alternative is LibreOffice. This open-source office suite is especially great because its creators continually update it. You’ll get six programs, including Writer, Impress and Calc, which work just like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, respectively. LibreOffice allows you to edit documents created in the official MS Office and save new files in Office formats, too. Someone on the receiving end of your .docx file won’t know you used a program other than Word to save it.

Devices/Embedded and Development

  • Backplane Systems Technology Presents Neousys’s IGT-22-DEV Industrial-grade IoT gateway Development Kit

    IGT-22-DEV provides a ready-for-use software environment featuring Debian Buster, Docker CE, Node-RED, Python3, GCC, and IoT platform agent configured with sensors and cloud connection. With minimum provisioning on the IoT platform, a web-based dashboard becomes available and can be accessed on a desktop computer, tablet, or mobile phone, wherever you may be. IGT series supports various programming languages, such as Python and GCC. On top of that, IGT-22-DEV has Node-RED pre-installed for intuitive graphical and local logic control of the built-in DO, allowing prompt responses. Unlike the standard IGT-22, the USB port of IGT-22-DEV is specifically set to OTG mode to provide serial and LAN functions over USB, so you can choose to connect to IGT-22-DEV with a USB cable.

  • Arm PSA Level 3 certified Sub-GHz wireless SoCs support Amazon Sidewalk, mioty, Wireless M-Bus, Z-Wave…

    Silicon Labs has announced two new sub-GHz wireless SoCs with EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) devices adding to the company’s Gecko Series 2 Cortex-M33 platform.

  • Top 10 IoT Boards for Development and Prototyping in 2021

    This is one of the popular IoT Boards based on IoT Technology. The newest version of the low-cost Raspberry Pi computer is the all-new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. This electronic board, which is the size of a credit card, has several enhancements. For starters, the power connector is USB-C, which may accommodate an additional 500mA of current, providing 1.2A for downstream USB devices. A pair of type-D (micro) HDMI connections have been installed instead of the type-A (full-size) HDMI connectors, allowing for dual display output within the existing board footprint. In Raspberry Pi 4, the Gigabit Ethernet magjack is now on the top right of the board, rather than the bottom right. It has a new operating system based on Debian 10 Buster, which will be released soon. The user interface has been modified, and new programs such as the Chromium 74 web browser have been included. Additionally, the Mesa “V3D” driver has replaced the legacy graphics driver stack used on previous models, allowing for the removal of nearly half of the platform’s closed-source code, as well as the ability to run 3D applications in a window under X, OpenGL-accelerated web browsing, and desktop composition. [...] The NanoPi NEO Plus2 is a FriendlyElec-developed all-winner-based ARM board that is less than half the size of the Raspberry Pi. But that doesn’t make it any less capable in terms of storage and performance. Its operating system is Ubuntu Core 16.04, a strong Linux distro. It has a 64-bit quad-core Allwinner A53 SoC with Hexa-core Mali450 GPU, 1GB DDR3 RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, Wi-Fi, 4.0 dual-mode Bluetooth, and 1 MicroSD slot, 10/100/1000M Ethernet based on RTL8211E-VB-CG. In comparison to the Raspberry Pi, the NanoPi NEO Plus2 has gigabit Ethernet, 8 gigabytes of eMMC storage, and two USB ports. It is powered by a micro-USB port and, despite its little size, offers expandable memory owing to a microSD card. It also has additional benefits, such as low cost, fast speed, and high-performance computation.

  • Break point: Prometheus, JFrog, GDB, Boundary, Serverless Framework, Eclipse, Delphi, Kubermatic, and DataSpell

    The team behind monitoring system Prometheus has pushed version 2.30 into the wild, and with it some improvements to the scrape functionality. Amongst other things users can now adjust the scrape timestamp tolerance to save TSDB disk space in cases where a higher ms difference isn’t a problem. They also have access to an experimental way of configuring a scrape interval and timeout through relabeling, and new metrics behind the extra-scrape-metrics flag that expose the per-target scrape sample_limit value and scrape_timeout_seconds.

Openwashing Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6