today's howtos
-
How to upgrade openSUSE Leap from 15.1 or 15.2 to 15.3 - Unixcop
In this tutorial, we will show you how to upgrade from lower openSUSE like 15.0 or 15.0 to 15.3.
In my case, I’m using openSUSE LEAP 15.1, before starting the upgrade, we strongly advise backing your actual Data in case you are using this release in production environments.
-
How to install Asterisk 18 on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Asterisk is a free to use, opensource and powerful communication system that is why it is used IP PBX systems, VoIP gateways, conference servers used in SMBs, enterprises, call centers, carriers and government institutions around the globe. Installing Asterisk Server is the first step towards implementation of an affordable, reliable and highly available PBX and VoIP systems because it is an open source platform so user may use it as per their requirement. In today’s guide we will be covering the installation and configuration of Asterisk 18 LTS on CentOS 8 because Asterisk 18 recently released for production use and is available for download. If you’re using earlier releases of Asterisk then it is the right time to plan for upgrade.
-
How to Install Tor Browser on Fedora 34 - LinuxCapable
or, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through a free worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.
The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability from conducting communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Tor Browser on Fedora 34.
-
How to configure Samba Server with Debian 11 - Unixcop
Today we will learn How to configure Samba Server with Debian 11. Communication is the key point of having a server. But, what if resources are not able to communicate with each other? Yes, this could happen when you are having both Linux and Windows. Sharing resources b/w Linux and windows can be difficult. Samba is the solution for the challenge. The Samba server facilitates sharing resources in a hybrid environment.
-
How to Install Handbrake (open-source video transcoder) on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux
Handbrake is a free and open-source video converter. It is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It supports the most modern codec. You can use it to process the most common multimedia files, DVD or Blu Ray sources that are not copyrighted.
-
How to Compile Redis source code on Ubuntu 20.04
This is an alternate method and Redis recommends it as it makes sure you get the latest stable version. Sometimes, the version provided by the distro’s repository may be outdated.
So you have to download the Redis source code and compile it. Make sure GCC compiler and libc is installed on your system.
-
How to Install Wine on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Wine is an open-source compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on Unix-like operating systems like Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. It is an interface that translates Windows system calls into equivalent POSIX calls used by Linux and other Unix-based operating systems.
For Linux users, Wine is a savior when running Windows-based applications on UNIX systems. However, not all Windows applications will run in Wine and may have strange crashes or bugs. The Wine AppDB is a database containing a list of applications that have been tested and confirmed to work under Wine.
-
Monitoring for process completion in 2021 – Ariadne's Space
A historical defect in the ifupdown suite has been the lack of proper supervision of processes run by the system in order to bring up and down interfaces. Specifically, it is possible in historical ifupdown for a process to hang forever, at which point the system will fail to finish configuring interfaces. As interface configuration is part of the boot process, this means that the boot process can potentially hang forever and fail to complete. Accordingly, we have introduced correct supervision of processes run by ifupdown-ng in the upcoming version 0.12, with a 5 minute timeout.
Because ifupdown-ng is intended to be portable, we had to implement two versions of the process completion monitoring routine. The portable version is a busy loop, which sleeps for 50 milliseconds between iteration, and the non-portable version uses Linux processor descriptors, a feature introduced in Linux 5.3. For earlier versions, ifupdown-ng will downgrade to using the portable implementation. There are also a couple of other ways that one can monitor for process completion using notifications, but they were not appropriate for the ifupdown-ng design.
-
How to Merge Multiple PDF Files into One PDF in Linux
PDF or Portable Document Format files have more to offer to its users apart from the obvious advantages of being easily printable and shareable over a network.
-
How to install, configure and use Nessus Vulnerability Scanner on CentOS 8
Nessus is one of the most popular remote vulnerability assessments trusted by more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. Nessus scans the system and raises an alert if it discovers any vulnerabilities that malicious hackers could use to gain access.
Nessus does not actively prevent attacks, It will check security loopholes present in infrastructure. It provides detailed system security reports which will be very helpful for fixing any vulnerabilities and make the server more secure.
Nessus is available in many different versions, In this tutorial, we will install the free version of Nessus knows as Nessus Essentials which can scan 16 IPS.
Nessus is a cross-platform vulnerability scanner and supports many OS, but in this article, we will show you how to install Nessue Essentials on Centos 8.
-
How to Install Let's Encrypt SSL for NGINX on Rocky Linux 8
Security is one of the top-of-mind concerns for website owners, more especially, if you are running an eCommerce store or a site that accepts users’ confidential information such as usernames and passwords. The plain HTTP protocol is insecure as data is sent in plain text and hackers can eavesdrop on the communication sent to and from the web server.
To overcome this risk, it’s recommended to secure a web server using a TLS/SSL certificate. This is a cryptographic digital certificate that encrypts your web server and ensures data exchanged with the webserver is encrypted.
Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate is a digital certificate provided by Let’s Encrypt CA ( Certificate Authority) to secure a web server. It’s a free TLS/SSL certificate that is valid for only 90 days, whereupon renewal is required before expiry. It’s beneficial for startups or individuals who cannot afford a premium SSL certificate for their blogs or websites.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how you can install the Let’s Encrypt SSL/TLS certificate for NGINX on Rocky Linux 8
-
Watch Logs in Real Time in Linux With Tail, Less & Multitail
You know how to view files in Linux. You use cat command or probably less command for this purpose.
That's good for files that has static content. But log files are dynamic and their content change with time. To monitor logs, you need to watch the log file as its content changes.
How do you see the content of log files in real time? Tail is the most popular command for this purpose but there are some other tools as well. I'll show them to you in this tutorial.
-
Telegram Desktop 3.1 Introduces Interactive Emoji, Live Stream Recording, and More
Telegram Desktop 3.1 is here with some pretty cool new features, such as the ability to record live streams and video chats in a group or channel with options to record video and audio or only audio, which will be saved in your admin’s Saved Messages panel, as well as support for read receipts in small groups with the option to view which group members have read it by selecting a message and right clicking on it. And, to make your Telegram sessions more enjoyable and fun, the Telegram Desktop 3.1 update brings 8 new themes for private chats with day and night versions, beautifully animated backgrounds, gradient message bubbles, and unique background patterns, but this can only be enabled from a mobile device if you want to enjoy it on your desktop too, and 6 new interactive emoji.
Android Leftovers
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Become Anonymous – Part 18
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. It’s just about impossible to stay totally anonymous online. Online privacy, also known as internet privacy or digital privacy, refers to how much of your personal, financial and browsing information remains private when you’re online. Staying safe online can help protect you and your loved ones’ identity and personal information from risks like theft. You should value data privacy online in the same way as the real world. It’s important to remember that downloading apps using a company’s “free” email service (such as Gmail) or social networks like Facebook grabs information about you. Even visiting a website means you’re sharing data about yourself. And, as some people in your life know you better than others, online privacy exists on a spectrum: some online entities gather and store more information about you than other platforms.
A low-key good experience for Thor-oughly new penguins: Elementary OS 6, aka Odin
Elementary OS is one of my favourite distros to review because it always brings interesting new ideas to the Linux desktop. It's a very opinionated distro and not for everyone, but so long as the elementary vision aligns with your own, I think it's one of the nicest, most polished distros around. The key is aligning visions. If you like to endlessly tweak and customize your desktop experience, this is not the distro for you. Technically there is a "tweak" tool, similar to Gnome Tweaks, which allows you to do things like add a minimise button to elementary OS's windows and make other changes. That's helpful if there's just one or two things that are stopping you from loving elementary OS, but it's not going to make customising everything viable. If, on the other hand, you just want a clean, attractive desktop that you don't have to fiddle with, offers most of the basic applications you need out of the box, and can be a set-it-and-forget it system, elementary OS Odin is an excellent choice.
