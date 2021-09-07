Telegram Desktop 3.1 is here with some pretty cool new features, such as the ability to record live streams and video chats in a group or channel with options to record video and audio or only audio, which will be saved in your admin’s Saved Messages panel, as well as support for read receipts in small groups with the option to view which group members have read it by selecting a message and right clicking on it. And, to make your Telegram sessions more enjoyable and fun, the Telegram Desktop 3.1 update brings 8 new themes for private chats with day and night versions, beautifully animated backgrounds, gradient message bubbles, and unique background patterns, but this can only be enabled from a mobile device if you want to enjoy it on your desktop too, and 6 new interactive emoji.

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Become Anonymous – Part 18 This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. It’s just about impossible to stay totally anonymous online. Online privacy, also known as internet privacy or digital privacy, refers to how much of your personal, financial and browsing information remains private when you’re online. Staying safe online can help protect you and your loved ones’ identity and personal information from risks like theft. You should value data privacy online in the same way as the real world. It’s important to remember that downloading apps using a company’s “free” email service (such as Gmail) or social networks like Facebook grabs information about you. Even visiting a website means you’re sharing data about yourself. And, as some people in your life know you better than others, online privacy exists on a spectrum: some online entities gather and store more information about you than other platforms.