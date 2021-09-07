Games: The Jackbox Party Pack 8, Valve, FlightGear, KeeperRL, and More
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 arrives on October 18 | GamingOnLinux
It's back again with some new games to make you laugh at your friends through. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is set to release on October 18 along with continued Linux support.
As Steam Deck ships to devs, Valve plans NEW console! - Invidious
New DOTA2 leaks show that Valve are working on TWO NEW CONSOLES.
Laser Chess game Deflection is out now providing a fun new strategy game | GamingOnLinux
Take down the enemy King with a great big laser, that's the aim of the game in Deflection. It's basically the original Laser Chess updated for modern platforms by Coreffect Interactive.
A simple idea with you moving mirrors around that can bounce the laser, while also having different sides that are vulnerable to the enemy laser. Positioning and thinking ahead are the key to victory here and Coreffect Interactive have clearly put a lot of thought into it. It's another case of a game that's real easy to get into and understand, however becoming good at it is a whole different thing. It's more than that though as there's a few different pieces you get to use like portals to move the laser around and a disrupter to weaken pieces close to it too.
Free and open source flight sim FlightGear is working on VR support | GamingOnLinux
It's currently at a stage where they consider it highly experimental, more of a proof-of-concept but if they get it all hooked up properly it could help aid other developers too since it's FOSS.
Open source dungeon builder KeeperRL adds a Dwarves faction in the latest big release | GamingOnLinux
KeeperRL continues expanding as a mix of dungeon building, adventuring and RPG mechanics all blended together and now there's a playable Dwarves faction.
Over 7 years of development has gone into this game so far and it just keeps getting better. Alpha 33 adds in not just a whole new faction but it also overhauls some existing systems. Some of what's new includes a special storage system with custom storage furniture for various equipment types, a new fog effect, new z-level enemies with progressing difficulty, crossbows got added, a reworked flanking/parry mechanic with visual indicators and hints, combat experience is now based on the number of unique kills, a new 'swamp' biome for some villains that was officially added from a mod, fast travel between z-levels in the turned-based mode and so much more. There's even a new intro.
Call of Saregnar is a nod to 90s party-based RPGs and it's on the way to Linux | GamingOnLinux
Do you miss earlier party-based RPGs? Call of Saregnar is an in development title from Damjan Mozetič inspired by the likes of Betrayal at Krondor, TES: Daggerfall and Realms of Arkania.
The developer explains that it's a game of exploration and investigation with an emphasis on story and characters, and that it "proudly ditches the cliches of the RPG genre and expects you to think". What makes it real interesting is that it blends together a low-poly 3D style with the characters made from shots of real-life actors.
[...]
On the status of Linux support, the developer made it clear on Twitter that it's already hooked up.
Telegram Desktop 3.1 Introduces Interactive Emoji, Live Stream Recording, and More
Telegram Desktop 3.1 is here with some pretty cool new features, such as the ability to record live streams and video chats in a group or channel with options to record video and audio or only audio, which will be saved in your admin’s Saved Messages panel, as well as support for read receipts in small groups with the option to view which group members have read it by selecting a message and right clicking on it. And, to make your Telegram sessions more enjoyable and fun, the Telegram Desktop 3.1 update brings 8 new themes for private chats with day and night versions, beautifully animated backgrounds, gradient message bubbles, and unique background patterns, but this can only be enabled from a mobile device if you want to enjoy it on your desktop too, and 6 new interactive emoji.
Android Leftovers
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Become Anonymous – Part 18
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. It’s just about impossible to stay totally anonymous online. Online privacy, also known as internet privacy or digital privacy, refers to how much of your personal, financial and browsing information remains private when you’re online. Staying safe online can help protect you and your loved ones’ identity and personal information from risks like theft. You should value data privacy online in the same way as the real world. It’s important to remember that downloading apps using a company’s “free” email service (such as Gmail) or social networks like Facebook grabs information about you. Even visiting a website means you’re sharing data about yourself. And, as some people in your life know you better than others, online privacy exists on a spectrum: some online entities gather and store more information about you than other platforms.
A low-key good experience for Thor-oughly new penguins: Elementary OS 6, aka Odin
Elementary OS is one of my favourite distros to review because it always brings interesting new ideas to the Linux desktop. It's a very opinionated distro and not for everyone, but so long as the elementary vision aligns with your own, I think it's one of the nicest, most polished distros around. The key is aligning visions. If you like to endlessly tweak and customize your desktop experience, this is not the distro for you. Technically there is a "tweak" tool, similar to Gnome Tweaks, which allows you to do things like add a minimise button to elementary OS's windows and make other changes. That's helpful if there's just one or two things that are stopping you from loving elementary OS, but it's not going to make customising everything viable. If, on the other hand, you just want a clean, attractive desktop that you don't have to fiddle with, offers most of the basic applications you need out of the box, and can be a set-it-and-forget it system, elementary OS Odin is an excellent choice.
