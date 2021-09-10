Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
5 DevSecOps myths, explained
New ways of doing things tend to beget new myths and misunderstandings about those emerging methods. A common example: As newer work processes and cultures get popularized, people commonly begin to tout a single correct way to implement them.
In all likelihood, though, there’s more than one “right” way to do it – and that’s true for DevSecOps, as it was with DevOps before it.
Demystifying DevSecOps, then, is actually a meaningful (if not wholly necessary in some organizations) step toward a successful implementation. That’s because DevSecOps, like DevOps, is as much a matter of people and culture as anything else.
As Red Hat associate principal solutions architect Mike Calizo wrote over at opensource.com, “DevSecOps encourages security practitioners to adapt and change their old existing security processes and procedures. This may sound easy, but changing processes, behavior, and culture is always difficult, especially in large environments.”
-
Red Hat's Upstream Contributions Are Making For A Great Fedora Workstation 35 - Phoronix
Fedora Workstation 35 will hopefully be out at the end of October (currently the beta is running behind schedule) and when it does ship it's once again at the bleeding-edge of Linux features. Fedora Workstation 35 is shaping up to be another great release for those interested in a feature-rich desktop experience.
Fedora Workstation 35 test builds have been working out great on the few systems I've tried so far in the lab. More Fedora Workstation 35 testing and benchmarks will be coming up in the weeks ahead. In anticipation of the upcoming Fedora 35 Beta, Red Hat's Christian Schaller once again published a new blog post outlining some of the big changes on the Fedora Workstation side for this six-month update.
-
Rajeesh K Nambiar: A new set of OpenType shaping rules for Malayalam script
TLDR; research and development of a completely new OpenType layout rules for Malayalam traditional orthography.
Writing OpenType shaping rules is hard. Writing OpenType shaping rules for advanced (complex) scripts is harder. Writing OpenType shaping rules without causing any undesired ligature formations is even harder.
-
The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 13 September 1300 UTC
-
Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 27 September 1300 UTC
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 524 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice 2021 Schedule Mobile App
The LibreOffice 2021 Schedule Mobile App is immediately available on Google Play and F-Droid. From the F-Droid page is also possible to download the APK, although by installing that way you will not receive update notifications. The mobile app, for Android smartphones and tablets, shows the conference schedule: by swiping right and left, the user can switch between the three rooms, while a drop down menu allows to chose one of the three days. By tapping on each of the talks, it is possible to star it to create a personal conference schedule, and to set an alarm to avoid losing the important presentations. Changes to the schedule will be immediately reflected on the mobile app, although it is always possible to force a refresh, and to show the latest changes.
DXVK 1.9.2 Improves Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Need For Speed Heat, and Other Games
DXVK 1.9.2 is here almost two months after the DXVK 1.9.1 release and introduces more bug fixes to reduce overall CPU overhead in Direct3D 9 and address several issues, as well as to improve support for several Windows games that some of you might want to play on your favorite GNU/Linux distributions. Among these, there’s a fix for reflection rendering in Call of Cthulhu, a workaround for poor performance in the Crysis 3 and Homefront: The Revolution, improved gamma curve in GODS, a fix for incorrect rendering Fantasy Grounds, and a fix for blank screen in Paranormal Files.
today's leftovers
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
48 min 43 sec ago
10 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 49 min ago
14 hours 29 sec ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 10 min ago