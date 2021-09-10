Graphics: GL, Libinput, NVIDIA, and AMD Mike Blumenkrantz: Underwater I got a request recently to fix up the WebGL Aquarium demo. I’ve had this bookmarked for a while since it’s one of the only test cases for GL_EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture I’m aware of, at least when running Chrome in EGL mode. Naturally, I decided to do both at once since this would be yet another extension that no native desktop driver in Mesa currently supports.

xf86-input-libinput 1.2.0 This release introduces support for touchpad gestures that will be available as part of X server 21.1. Additionally high-resolution scrolling data is now acquired from libinput if available and sent downstream to X server. The default scroll distance has been bumped to 120 in the process, but this should not affect correctly written clients.

xf86-input-libinput 1.2 Brings Touchpad Gestures, High Resolution Scrolling - Phoronix For those continuing to make use of the X.Org Server, xf86-input-libinput 1.2 is now available for integrating the latest functionality of libinput input handling library. Libinput 1.19 released last week with support for hold gesture types and high resolution wheel scrolling. The xf86-input-libinput 1.2 release for this X.Org DDX now supports touchpad gestures and high resolution scrolling data as well when pairing this driver with libinput 1.19. In the case of the hold gestures, it requires to be used in conjunction with the forthcoming X.Org Server 21.1 release.

NVIDIA Prepares The Linux Kernel For Future Laptops With EC-Driven Backlights - Phoronix NVIDIA is contributing a new open-source driver to the upstream Linux kernel for dealing with upcoming laptops where the backlight controls are handled by the device's embedded controller (EC). With Linux 5.16 later this year NVIDIA is ready with the "wmaa-backlight-wmi" driver for EC-based backlight controls for upcoming laptop/notebook computers.

AMD Continues CRIU Work To Checkpoint/Restore ROCm Compute Workloads - Phoronix Earlier this year AMD went public with prototyping CRIU support for Radeon GPUs around ROCm to be able to checkpoint/freeze running compute workloads and to then restore them at a later point. This CRIU focus is driven by their big accelerator needs and forthcoming supercomputers for migrating workloads particularly within containers. AMD continues working on CRIU support for GPUs and last week provided an update on the project.

today's howtos Getting started with JBoss | Enable Sysadmin JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) is an enterprise-grade, open source platform to deploy highly transactional and scalable web applications. It includes everything you need to build, run, deploy, and manage enterprise-level Java applications in different environments—including on-premises, virtual environments, and private, public, and hybrid clouds. This article explains some of what I have learned during my time with JBoss EAP, its operating modes, installing it, and managing the JBoss service. I will also show how to build and deploy a sample web application archive (WAR) file so that you can learn alongside me.

How to scale GRUB menu on 4K displays Several weeks ago, I installed Kubuntu 20.04 on my IdeaPad Y50-70, a somewhat old but rather capable 15.6-inch laptop with a 4K screen resolution. Predictably, the device wasn't usable in its native screen mode, and I had to make everything bigger, scaling and all that. In the end, I managed to create an ergonomically comfortable setup, with two exceptions - the login menu, and the boot menu. The former gave me some grief, but I was able to get it sorted. With GRUB, there were more problems. One, the menu wouldn't show, even though I had a dual-boot configuration in place. Two, the menu was tiny, with the text barely readable. So I embarked on a journey of GRUB modifications, hence this tutorial. Let me show you how you can make the GRUB menu bigger on HD/UHD displays.

Use this Linux command-line tool to learn more about your NVMe drives | Opensource.com NVMe stands for Non-Volatile Memory Express, and it refers to how software and storage communicate across PCIe and other protocols, including TCP. It's an open specification led by a non-profit organization and defines several forms of solid-state storage. My laptop has an NVMe drive, as does my desktop. And they're fast. I love how quickly my computers boot and how quickly they're able to read and write data. There's no perceptible delay. It also didn't take long for me to get curious about the technology driving this ultra-fast storage, so I did a little investigation. I learned that NVMe drives consume less power while delivering much faster access to data compared to even SSD drives over SATA. That was interesting, but I wanted to know more about my particular NVMe drives, and I wanted to know how they compared with other drives. Could I securely erase the drive? How could I check its integrity? Those questions led me to an Internet search that yielded an open source project with a collection of tools to manage NVMe drives. It's called nvme-cli.

Delta Chat, Overview and Installation The email messenger, Delta Chat, is a Germany communication app which everyone can use and just works friends and family even without them using the same application. This article overviews it and give installation guide for Ubuntu and Android users. Let's chat!

How to install Node.js & NPM on Debian 11 Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform runtime environment for developing server-side and networking applications built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. It uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient. NPM(Node Package Manager) is the default package manager for Node.js. It comes installed when you install Node.js. You can do almost everything with it since it provides access to thousands of packages that can be downloaded and installed in your application's project directory through the command-line interface. In this article, we will learn what Nodejs is and how to install it on a Linux machine using a non-root user account.

How to Install pgAdmin 5 PostgreSQL Administration Tool on Debian 11 pgAdmin is a free and open-source graphical administration tool for PostgreSQL which is easy to use. It supports PostgreSQL 9.6 and above, and it can be run on multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Install Filebeat on CentOS 8 - Unixcop Filebeat is used to ship logs to logstash or Elastic search to filter and use them as per requirement. Whether you’re collecting from security devices, cloud, containers, hosts, or OT, Filebeat helps you keep the simple things simple by offering a lightweight way to forward and centralize logs and files. Filebeat consists of two main components: inputs and harvesters. These components work together to tail files and send event data to the output that you specify. An input is responsible for managing the harvesters and finding all sources to read from.

How to Install FreeRADIUS and Daloradius on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX RADIUS is a AAA (authentication, authorization, and accounting) protocol that helps in controlling network access. In other words, RADIUS protocol is used for connection management between the Network Access Server (NAS) and Authentication server. The connection between two ends(NAC-NAS or NAS-Authentication server) is initiated after a successful negotiation on the network layer by exchanging packets containing necessary information such as NAS identification, authentication port number etc. In simple words, it can be said that RADIUS provides authentication, authorization, and account information from an Authentication server to a device requesting access.