Graphics: GL, Libinput, NVIDIA, and AMD Mike Blumenkrantz: Underwater I got a request recently to fix up the WebGL Aquarium demo. I’ve had this bookmarked for a while since it’s one of the only test cases for GL_EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture I’m aware of, at least when running Chrome in EGL mode. Naturally, I decided to do both at once since this would be yet another extension that no native desktop driver in Mesa currently supports.

xf86-input-libinput 1.2.0 This release introduces support for touchpad gestures that will be available as part of X server 21.1. Additionally high-resolution scrolling data is now acquired from libinput if available and sent downstream to X server. The default scroll distance has been bumped to 120 in the process, but this should not affect correctly written clients.

NVIDIA Prepares The Linux Kernel For Future Laptops With EC-Driven Backlights - Phoronix NVIDIA is contributing a new open-source driver to the upstream Linux kernel for dealing with upcoming laptops where the backlight controls are handled by the device's embedded controller (EC). With Linux 5.16 later this year NVIDIA is ready with the "wmaa-backlight-wmi" driver for EC-based backlight controls for upcoming laptop/notebook computers.

AMD Continues CRIU Work To Checkpoint/Restore ROCm Compute Workloads - Phoronix Earlier this year AMD went public with prototyping CRIU support for Radeon GPUs around ROCm to be able to checkpoint/freeze running compute workloads and to then restore them at a later point. This CRIU focus is driven by their big accelerator needs and forthcoming supercomputers for migrating workloads particularly within containers. AMD continues working on CRIU support for GPUs and last week provided an update on the project.