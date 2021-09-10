today's howtos
Use Vagrant to test your scripts on different operating systems | Opensource.com
I've been happy using Vagrant for quite a while now. I work with several DevOps tools, and installing them all on one system can get complicated. Vagrant lets you do cool things without breaking your system because you don't have to experiment on your production system at all.
If you're familiar with VirtualBox or GNOME Boxes, then learning Vagrant is easy. Vagrant is a simple and clean interface for working with virtual machines. A single config file, called Vagrantfile, allows you to customize your virtual machines (called Vagrant boxes). A simple command-line interface lets you start, stop, suspend, or destroy your boxes.
Customize GStreamer build with only the features needed for your application
Thanks to a partnership between Collabora and Huawei is now possible to build Gstreamer with just the features required for a specific application, reducing the binary size for space-constrained embedded systems.
Gstreamer is a very popular open-source multimedia framework used in a wide variety of projects and products, and with an impressive number of features spread over 30 libraries and more than 1600 elements in 230 plugins. This is not a problem on desktop PC and most smartphones, but the size of the binary may be too large for some systems, and until recently it was no easy way to customize GStreamer build for a specific application. But Collabora changed the code to allow gst-build to generate a minimal GStreamer build.
Install netstat on Debian 11
Like all packages belonging to the net-tools collection, the command netstat isn’t included in new Linux distributions such as Debian 11. This tutorial explains how to add the netstat command on Debian 11, its predecessors, and based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu.
How to Add/Remove User Account in Manjaro
Managing user accounts in any Linux distribution is one of the main tasks of the system administrators. The separate user accounts facilitate administrators to keep boundaries between the users and their processes on the system.
The article illustrates how to create user accounts via GUI and CLI in Manjaro Linux. We also describe predefined user account settings and files to configure the user environment. Lastly, we describe CLI tools usermod and userdel to modify account settings and delete the account.
How to install Xvfb on Ubuntu
X virtual framebuffer abbreviated as Xvfb is designed for Unix/ Linux Operating System. It allows you to execute graphical apps without having to use a monitor by connecting some input device. Virtual memory is used to perform graphical operations and it allows the program to run headlessly.
How to Export VMware Workstation Pro 16 Virtual Machines in OVA Format
VMware Workstation Pro 16 can export virtual machines in OVF and OVA format. OVF stands for Open Virtualization Format, and OVA stands for Open Virtualization Appliances.
If you export a VMware Workstation Pro 16 virtual machine in OVF format, it will generate multiple files. On the other hand, if you export a VMware Workstation Pro 16 virtual machine in OVA format, it will generate only a single file. In that sense, OVA is easier to import on other hypervisors as you will have to deal with a single file.
In this article, I will show you how to export a VMware Workstation Pro 16 virtual machine in OVA format and import it on VMware Workstation Pro 16 again. So, let’s get started.
How to use MouseTweaks on Ubuntu
Under Ubuntu, the development of Mousetweaks was started as GSoc7 project in 2001. Mousetweaks is accessibility software and now is part of GNOME since version 2.22 is released. It adds various functionalities to your mouse settings, such as permitting a user to open the context menu by clicking and holding the left button of your mouse. So, Ubuntu users who want to manipulate one button can use this software. MouseTweaks has four click types: left-click, right-click, double-click, and drag-click. It also provides you the facility to temporarily lock the pointer on a particular area on the screen.
Now, you will learn about how to install and use MouseTweaks on your Ubuntu system. So let’s start!
Ubuntu Generate SSH key step by step
SSH is known, as Secure Shell, is the most popular network protocol that helps establish a secure connection between a server and client. Using the SSH, users can safely run commands on remote servers, forward ports, create tunnels, and perform other actions. The SSH supports different kinds of authentication techniques. One of the most common mechanisms is password authentication, and the other one is public-key-based authentication. In both, the public key-based authentication is more secure and convenient than the password authentication method and based on digital signatures.
This article will provide you a step-by-step SSH key generation guide for the Ubuntu system. We will discuss how to generate an SSH key and set up SSH key-based authentication on Ubuntu 20.04 system. Let us dive into the details!
How to install and configure VNC on Ubuntu
VNC is an acronym for Virtual Network Computing; freely available, open-source and alternative for the Microsoft RDP protocol (RDP). This technology is introduced for graphically sharing your desktop system by enabling you to operate another computer remotely using your mouse and keyboard. In other words, we can say that VNC is a set of protocols utilized for sharing desktop systems. It allows users who are not comfortable with the command-line to manage their settings, applications, and files remotely.
Now, you will learn about how to install and setup VNC on your Ubuntu system. So let’s start!
How to Take Snapshots of Virtual Machines in VMware Workstation Pro 16
Imagine a situation where you’re trying to perform a system upgrade, or you want to try some new software on your virtual machine, and you’re not sure how things will turn out. In these situations, you can take a snapshot of the virtual machine before performing the task, do the task, and see how it goes. If you don’t like the result, you can always restore the virtual machine from the snapshot to take the virtual machine back in time before performing the task like magic.
Introduction to Debian Package Management
Ubuntu and all other Debian Linux distributions offer a comprehensive set of package management systems that provides access to an organized database of over 6000 packages. The package management facilitates the task of package installation, configuration, upgrade, and removal. It also resolves the process of dependency-related issues by including the dependency resolution features.
Left Join PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL Join is a feature that allows you to combine columns from one table with one or more tables based on the common columns between the related tables.
What is Coalesce in PostgreSQL?
Coalesce is a very useful function in PostgreSQL in Windows 10. We all know that we can insert both types of values in the PostgreSQL table, i.e., null or non-null. However, at times, we do not want to see those null values while processing our data. In this case, the coalesce function can be used whose purpose is to display the first non-null value that it encounters. This discussion will mainly revolve around exploring the usage of the coalesce function in PostgreSQL in Windows 10.
How Do I Concatenate in PostgreSQL?
Concat means to make one or add up something. The Concat function or method has been extensively used in the database for decades to concatenate two or more words, strings, sentences, and many more. Concatenate function does nothing when applied on the NULL arguments. Within this article, we will demonstrate the operation of the Concat function within the PostgreSQL database. Let’s start by opening up the PostgreSQL GUI application named pdAdmin 4 from the start bar of the Windows 10 desktop. While it has been opened, let’s have some examples for concatenation of strings, characters, and numbers.
How to Remove a Non-Empty Directory in Linux
In Linux, whenever you want to delete a file, you’d use the rm command. When it comes to deleting a directory, however, things get a bit complex. To delete a directory, there’s a dedicated tool rmdir that can remove empty directories. What if the target directory contains a bunch of unnecessary files?
Linux Wc -C Option to Count Bytes
The Linux command wc followed by the -c flag (wc -c) can be used to count file bytes.
This tutorial explains how to count file bytes using both wc and du commands. After reading this tutorial, you will know how to easily count bytes, lines, and words in Linux.
Linux Bluetooth Not Working Troubleshooting
Issues with Bluetooth connectivity in Linux go way back in time. Many users have experienced issues sharing their documents. Others have had issues connecting their PCs to their handhelds or headphones to enjoy their desired playlists or bingeing on videos. This issue still pertains to the recently released Ubuntu LTS versions. The Linux forums are full of user complaints regarding this matter. So, in this article, we provide the solution to this issue and resolve it once and for all.
How to Use Linux Network Namespace
Linux network namespaces are a Linux kernel feature allowing us to isolate network environments through virtualization. For example, using network namespaces, you can create separate network interfaces and routing tables that are isolated from the rest of the system and operate independently.
To understand namespaces easily, it is worth saying Linux namespaces are the basis of container technologies like Docker or Kubernetes.
For now, Linux includes 6 types of namespaces: pid, net, uts, mnt, ipc, and user. This tutorial focuses on Linux network namespaces.
If you command lsns, it will display all existing namespaces in your system, as shown in the image below.
How to use the bc command in Linux for Arithmetic Calculations?
The bc command stands for Basic Calculator in Linux. We use the bc command as a command-line calculator. The bc command offers the capabilities of a simple scientific calculator or any financial calculator. This language allows the execution of statements interactively. Also, we can use the numbers having arbitrary precision with the bc command language.
Arithmetic calculations are fundamental operations in programming languages. We can use the bc command language as a scripting language and an interactive shell for mathematics.
The bc command line can perform Mathematical, Boolean, and Logical operations, and many more. The syntax of the bc command line is somehow similar to the C language.
How to install Kali Linux 2021.3 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2021.3
How To Identify Operating System Using TTL Value And Ping - OSTechNix
Did you know that we can identify which operating system is running on a remote system by simply pinging it? Yes! In this brief guide, we will see how to determine operating system with TTL value and Ping command. This method should work on any operating system that has Ping command line utlity.
There are plenty of commands, applications, and utilities exists to find out the OS of a remote system. However, finding operating system type with TTL is super easy!
You can quickly detect whether a system is running with Linux, or Windows or any other OS by looking at the TTL value from the output of the ping command. You don't need any extra applications to detect a remote system's OS.
Install and Use G++ on Ubuntu
While working as an application developer, it is common practice that some projects require different compiler versions for handling source code. With the rapid increase of software technology, you often find yourself where you need to use a specific compiler for a project. Today, different compiler versions are using for compiling the C programs. Here, we will talk about the G++ GNU compiler; a Linux system compiler specifically used to compile C++ programs. The file extensions of these programs are .c and .cpp that are compiled using the G++ compiler.
This article aims to provide a detailed guide on installing and using the G++ compiler on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system. You can achieve this goal by installing some development tools named build-essential packages on your system.
-
6 Best Ways to Improve Linux Security
The Linux OS has historically been regarded as more secure than Windows or macOS thanks to how it handles user permissions and because it’s open-source software. One of the other big reasons for that faith in Linux’s security was the fact that it isn’t as popular among users worldwide. With Windows being the leader in terms of user adoption. While experts still agree that Linux is a secure OS, some very valid concerns have started popping up in recent years. For one, Linux has seen a boost in popularity as of late, paired with an increase in interest from cybercriminals. But more than that, despite its secure design, Linux is vulnerable to attack.
Try this Linux web browser dedicated solely to web applications
When I'm on the go, I need everything to work as efficiently as possible. And although you might be thinking, "But a web browser is as efficient as it gets, right?" That depends on what task you're doing and what site you're working with. This is especially so in the modern age of web applications and with constantly on-the-move staff. Instead of always having a full-blown, kitchen-sink-type web browser, sometimes we need something a bit more stripped-down, a tool that is geared toward one thing and one thing only—web applications.
Graphics: GL, Libinput, NVIDIA, and AMD
today's howtos
