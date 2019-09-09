I asked on twitter what people feel was easier to learn 15 years ago. One example a lot of people mentioned was the command line. I was initially a bit surprised by this, but when I thought about it makes sense – if you were a web developer 15 years ago, it’s more likely that you’d be asked to set up a Linux server. That means installing packages, editing config files, and all kinds of things that would get you fluent at the command line. But today a lot of that is abstracted away and not as big a part of people’s jobs. For example if your site is running on Heroku, you barely have to know that there’s a server there at all. I think this applies to a lot more things than the command line – networking is more abstracted away than it used to be too! In a lot of web frameworks, you just set up some routes and functions to handle those routes, and you’re done! Abstractions are great, but they’re also leaky, and to do great work you sometimes need to learn about what lives underneath the abstraction.

A lot of times, people ask what’s Ruby good for apart from Rails. Ruby is great for various tasks from several different domains, and today, I would like to share how anybody can use Ruby in publishing ebooks. Since I used some Ruby tasks in publishing my first-ever ebook Deployment from Scratch, it crossed my mind to write down why I think Ruby is great for publishing ebooks.

Once you learn how to code, you can start building great applications that solve a problem or join businesses and companies looking for those with stellar coding skills. An important tool you will need is a code editor. Code editors come with various features that make it easy to code, create great applications, debug code, deploy code and so much more. Today, we are going to focus on five of the best code editors for Linux users. Keeping with the theme of Linux, the code editors below are free, open-source, or both.

A string object instantiated from the string class is a list data structure. The list is a series of characters, and it is appreciated as such. The C++ string object has many methods. However, it lacks certain operations, which are best offered if it is seen as a stream.

An ordinary vector encountered in C++ programming, is a vector of objects of the same type. These objects can be fundamental objects or objects instantiated from a class. This article illustrates examples of vector of pointers, to same object type. To use a C++ vector, the program has to include the vector library, with a directive. All the vector code for this article is in the main() function, unless otherwise indicated. Vector of pointers to different types, is however, addressed at the end of the article. In order to appreciate vector-of-pointers, it is good to recall the knowledge for vector of objects.

Daniel Sockwell had a very busy week, asking all sorts of questions (1) (2), looking to improve the documentation on list assignments and soliciting feedback about that. And Daniel also published a blog post about the concept of labelling your code, in which they posit that “Comments are prose; labels are identifiers” (which resulted in quite a discussion on /r/rakulang). Thought provoking stuff!

With the m68k community continuing to be active around supporting the vintage Motorola 68000 series with modern open-source software, Rust has now merged support for these old processors. With the forthcoming LLVM/Clang 13 release adding an M68k back-end, Rust that leverages LLVM is now adding support for the Motorola 68000 series processors.

Want to learn more about developing applications with Quarkus? Download our free ebook Quarkus for Spring Developers, which helps Java developers familiar with Spring make a quick and easy transition. The tools available in the Spring ecosystem make it easy to get started with building applications. However, the same is true for Quarkus, which has many additional features and capabilities aimed at improving the developer experience. A Spring developer can quickly get started working with a Quarkus project and immediately become more productive, as we'll see in this article. Plug-ins and tooling are available for most major IDEs, including VSCode, IntelliJ, and Eclipse.

At the Open Source Summit in Seattle, The Linux Foundation, and edX, the leading massive open online course (MOOC) provider released the 2021 Open Source Jobs Report. In this survey of 200 technical hiring managers and 750 open-source pros, the organizations found more demand for top open-source workers than ever. On top of that, 92% of managers are having trouble finding enough talent and many of them are also having fits holding on to their existing senior open-source staffers.

The 2021 federal election in Germany (26.09.2021) is just around the corner. Digital sovereignty, through the use of Free Software, is at the centre of our exchange with the political parties, which we have also conducted via our organisations' election questions to the parties. We are pleased that, in a further step, we were able to talk personally with candidates from all parties with a chance of participating in the next government and ask them in more depth what they and their party would like to do to advance digitisation in Germany with Free software.

Otobo is a free self-hosted ticketing system with convincing functionality AND optics. It is the most web based flexible system come to enhance The efficiency and transparency of your business communication. Otobo supports different communication channels which include phone, customer portal, self-managed tickets, email, and text messages.

today's howtos Jamie McClelland | Putty Problems I upgraded my first servers from buster to bullseye over the weekend and it went very smoothly, so big thank you to all the debian developers who contributed your labor to the bullseye release! This morning, however, I hit a snag when the first windows users tried to login. It seems like a putty bug. First, the user received an error related to algorithm selection. I didn’t record the exact error and simply suggested that the user upgrade. Once the user was running the latest version of putty (0.76), they received a new error:

How to Install Gitea with NGINX and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to install the Gitea software on your VPS along with Nginx as a webserver and Free Let’s Encrypt certificate, using Ubuntu 20.04. install gitea with nginx and free lets encrypt ssl on ubuntu 20.04 Gitea is software written in “Go” programing language and is similar to Bitbucket, GitHub, and Gitlab. The software is used for self-hosted Git service and is compatible with multiple operating systems like Linux, Windows, macOS, and ARM. The installation will take no more than 10 minutes and you will enjoy it while installing it. Let’s get started!

How to Reset the Root Password in Linux - Make Tech Easier In Linux, regular users and superusers are allowed to access services via password authentication. In the case a regular user can’t remember his/her password, a superuser can reset the password of a regular user right from the terminal. However, what if the superuser (or root user) loses his/her password? They will have to recover the lost password prior to booting into the login screen. This allows any malicious user with physical access to your Linux host to gain complete ownership. This article takes a look at how to recover a lost root password in Linux using two different methods.

How to Upgrade to Fedora 35 Beta from Fedora 34 Fedora has released their first official beta release for Fedora 35 that was made available on the 14th of September 2021. The new OS brings quite a few changes, most notably the Linux Kernel 5.14, Gnome 41, PHP 8, Flatpack third-party repository support, New panel for multitasking settings, Power profiles access from the system tray menu, and much more. The tutorial below will teach you how to successfully upgrade Fedora 34 to the newly released Fedora 35 Beta.

How to install WineHQ on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout “Wine” stands for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”, it is a free and popular program to run Windows applications on Linux such as Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS operating systems. As its name suggests Wine is not an emulator, but a runtime environment that ensures compatibility with Windows. It provides Windows programs a compatibility layer to work without actually having Win OS. Even some Windows games can be played this way under Linux. You call up the “Wine” configuration via the terminal and the command “winecfg”. The user even can specify the particular Windows version such as Windows 10 including Windows 8 and 7 as well as Vista and Windows XP.

How To Use Steam Proton To Play Windows Games On Linux? There’s no denying the fact that Linux gaming is getting better each day. Thanks to the Proton compatibility layer, which translates DirectX commands on Windows to Vulkan-understandable instructions on Linux, over 16,000 games in the Steam library can be played on Linux. Proton is indeed a huge deal for Linux, especially with Valve using the same in its upcoming Steam Deck with Linux. But how exactly can we use Steam Proton to play Windows games on Linux? Read more to find out.

Linux 101: What are stopped jobs on Linux and how to use them? - TechRepublic Have you ever gone to exit out of a Linux terminal, only to be warned there are stopped jobs? What are these mysterious things and how do you finally stop them? Let's figure out this puzzle. The first thing you need to understand is what stopped jobs are. Basically, they are jobs that have been temporarily placed in the background. Say, for instance, you run the top command. Instead of actually closing it with Ctrl+C, you'd rather keep it running in the background, so you can recall it later. For that, you use the Ctrl+Z keyboard combination. When you do that, you place the command in the background.