At the Open Source Summit in Seattle, The Linux Foundation, and edX, the leading massive open online course (MOOC) provider released the 2021 Open Source Jobs Report. In this survey of 200 technical hiring managers and 750 open-source pros, the organizations found more demand for top open-source workers than ever. On top of that, 92% of managers are having trouble finding enough talent and many of them are also having fits holding on to their existing senior open-source staffers.

The 2021 federal election in Germany (26.09.2021) is just around the corner. Digital sovereignty, through the use of Free Software, is at the centre of our exchange with the political parties, which we have also conducted via our organisations' election questions to the parties. We are pleased that, in a further step, we were able to talk personally with candidates from all parties with a chance of participating in the next government and ask them in more depth what they and their party would like to do to advance digitisation in Germany with Free software.

Otobo is a free self-hosted ticketing system with convincing functionality AND optics. It is the most web based flexible system come to enhance The efficiency and transparency of your business communication. Otobo supports different communication channels which include phone, customer portal, self-managed tickets, email, and text messages.

When it comes to command line installations of Linux (and other operating systems), the scariest part for most people is partitioning and formatting your drives. But it's not that complicated, and tools like fdisk make it really simple.

Public Key Authentication with OpenSSH is preferred, as it's a much stronger method of authenticating to your servers when compared to using password authentication. In fact, password authentication in OpenSSH should always be disabled. But before you can password authentication, you'll need to set up public key authentication, and that's exactly what we'll do in today's video.

Programming Leftovers Quarkus for Spring developers: Getting started | Red Hat Developer Want to learn more about developing applications with Quarkus? Download our free ebook Quarkus for Spring Developers, which helps Java developers familiar with Spring make a quick and easy transition. The tools available in the Spring ecosystem make it easy to get started with building applications. However, the same is true for Quarkus, which has many additional features and capabilities aimed at improving the developer experience. A Spring developer can quickly get started working with a Quarkus project and immediately become more productive, as we'll see in this article. Plug-ins and tooling are available for most major IDEs, including VSCode, IntelliJ, and Eclipse.

Rust Lands Support For The Motorola 68000 Processors With the m68k community continuing to be active around supporting the vintage Motorola 68000 series with modern open-source software, Rust has now merged support for these old processors. With the forthcoming LLVM/Clang 13 release adding an M68k back-end, Rust that leverages LLVM is now adding support for the Motorola 68000 series processors.

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.38 Questions, Ideas, Feedback Daniel Sockwell had a very busy week, asking all sorts of questions (1) (2), looking to improve the documentation on list assignments and soliciting feedback about that. And Daniel also published a blog post about the concept of labelling your code, in which they posit that “Comments are prose; labels are identifiers” (which resulted in quite a discussion on /r/rakulang). Thought provoking stuff!

C++ Vector of Pointers Examples An ordinary vector encountered in C++ programming, is a vector of objects of the same type. These objects can be fundamental objects or objects instantiated from a class. This article illustrates examples of vector of pointers, to same object type. To use a C++ vector, the program has to include the vector library, with a directive. All the vector code for this article is in the main() function, unless otherwise indicated. Vector of pointers to different types, is however, addressed at the end of the article. In order to appreciate vector-of-pointers, it is good to recall the knowledge for vector of objects.

What Is C++ Stringstream, and How to Use It? A string object instantiated from the string class is a list data structure. The list is a series of characters, and it is appreciated as such. The C++ string object has many methods. However, it lacks certain operations, which are best offered if it is seen as a stream.

5 Best Linux Coding Editors

Once you learn how to code, you can start building great applications that solve a problem or join businesses and companies looking for those with stellar coding skills. An important tool you will need is a code editor. Code editors come with various features that make it easy to code, create great applications, debug code, deploy code and so much more. Today, we are going to focus on five of the best code editors for Linux users. Keeping with the theme of Linux, the code editors below are free, open-source, or both.

Josef Strzibny: Ruby for ebook publishing A lot of times, people ask what’s Ruby good for apart from Rails. Ruby is great for various tasks from several different domains, and today, I would like to share how anybody can use Ruby in publishing ebooks. Since I used some Ruby tasks in publishing my first-ever ebook Deployment from Scratch, it crossed my mind to write down why I think Ruby is great for publishing ebooks.

Qt World Summit 2021 – registration now open! Join online as the community meets on November 3. Qt World Summit gathers together more than 5 000 developers, designers, managers and executives from over 90 countries around the world.

Teaching by filling in knowledge gaps I asked on twitter what people feel was easier to learn 15 years ago. One example a lot of people mentioned was the command line. I was initially a bit surprised by this, but when I thought about it makes sense – if you were a web developer 15 years ago, it’s more likely that you’d be asked to set up a Linux server. That means installing packages, editing config files, and all kinds of things that would get you fluent at the command line. But today a lot of that is abstracted away and not as big a part of people’s jobs. For example if your site is running on Heroku, you barely have to know that there’s a server there at all. I think this applies to a lot more things than the command line – networking is more abstracted away than it used to be too! In a lot of web frameworks, you just set up some routes and functions to handle those routes, and you’re done! Abstractions are great, but they’re also leaky, and to do great work you sometimes need to learn about what lives underneath the abstraction.