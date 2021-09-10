In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AngularJS on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, AngularJS is a JavaScript framework that is used to develop web apps. It has MVC (Model-View-Controller) architecture. It lets you extend HTML syntax to express your application’s components efficiently. In addition to that, it eliminates much of the code you write through data binding and dependency injection. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of AngularJS on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

ZIP is a highly useful archive file format that helps in storage and file management. With an efficient zipping utility in tow, you can share multiple files and folders efficiently by combining them into one single file. In Linux, zipping a folder saves a lot of space and network bandwidth. Since its development in 1989, ZIP has become one of the preferred ways to compress data and reduce the file size. Using some native commands like zip, you too can zip a folder on Linux-based systems with ease.

Today we are looking at how to install the SeaMonkey Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

CPanel provided by WHM earlier can only be installed on CentOS, however, now we can use it on AlamLinux, Rocky Linux, and also on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Officially, WHM cPanel on Ubuntu 20.o4 LTS is still in the experimental phase while writing this article and was recommended by the WHM developers not to use it for commercial. However, still you can start experiencing this Control Panel on this Debian-based Linux because in our usage it worked absolutely fine. Here we are installing WHM cPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server running on Amazon AWS Lightsail Instance, hence the server is clean without pre-installation of any kind of software or firewall.

On Kickstarter for only three more days: a $145, open source “PiKVM” HAT kit for the Raspberry Pi 4 that offers KVM over IP capabilities for remote management and repair of computers. A KVM over IP HAT for the Raspberry Pi has surpassed $560,000 in Kickstarter pledges. Developed over the last six years by a Delaware based startup led by developer Max Devaev, the PiKVM kit is available for $145 through Sep. 24 and ships in October. KVM over IP devices are non-intrusive, hardware-based products for in- and out-of-band network access to connected servers and workstations. Based on the Linux Kernel Virtual Machine (KVM) virtualization solution, these remote access and repair devices claim to enable remote access into systems running any OS. Also: Compact Tiger Lake-U system features EdgeX IoT framework

today's leftovers This Ubuntu Linux version of 'Windows 11' is available to install now Windowsfx is a Linux OS that borrows its look from various flavors of Microsoft’s operating system, including Windows 7 and Windows 10, and now it’s offering a version that looks just like Windows 11.

Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021, we still have free beds We still have some free slots and beds available for the "Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021" taking place in Hamburg at the venue of the 2018 & 2019 MiniDebConfs from Monday, Sep 27 2021 until Friday Oct 1 2021, with Sunday, Sep 26 2021 as arrival day.

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 arrives on October 14 | GamingOnLinux It's back again with some new games to make you laugh at your friends through. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is set to release on October 14 along with continued Linux support.

Did you hear about Apple’s security vulnerability? Here’s how to find and remove spyware. Spyware has been in the news recently with stories like the Apple security vulnerability that allowed devices to be infected without the owner knowing it, and a former editor of The New York Observer being charged with a felony for unlawfully spying on his spouse with spyware. Spyware is a sub-category of malware that’s aimed at surveilling the behavior of human target(s) using a given device where the spyware is running. This surveillance could include but is not limited to logging keystrokes, capturing what websites you are visiting, looking at your locally stored files/passwords, and capturing audio or video within proximity to the device.

bugbug infrastructure: continuous integration, multi-stage deployments, training and production services | Marco Castelluccio bugbug started as a project to automatically assign a type to bugs (defect vs enhancement vs task, back when we introduced the “type” we needed a way to fill it for already existing bugs), and then evolved to be a platform to build ML models on bug reports: we now have many models, some of which are being used on Bugzilla, e.g. to assign a type, to assign a component, to close bugs detected as spam, to detect “regression” bugs, and so on. Then, it evolved to be a platform to build ML models for generic software engineering purposes: we now no longer only have models that operate on bug reports, but also on test data, patches/commits (e.g. to choose which tests to run for a given patch and to evaluate the regression riskiness associated to a patch), and so on.