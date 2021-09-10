KVM over IP HAT for RPi 4 earns over $560K on Kickstarter
On Kickstarter for only three more days: a $145, open source “PiKVM” HAT kit for the Raspberry Pi 4 that offers KVM over IP capabilities for remote management and repair of computers.
A KVM over IP HAT for the Raspberry Pi has surpassed $560,000 in Kickstarter pledges. Developed over the last six years by a Delaware based startup led by developer Max Devaev, the PiKVM kit is available for $145 through Sep. 24 and ships in October.
KVM over IP devices are non-intrusive, hardware-based products for in- and out-of-band network access to connected servers and workstations. Based on the Linux Kernel Virtual Machine (KVM) virtualization solution, these remote access and repair devices claim to enable remote access into systems running any OS.
today's howtos
In this video, we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on Linux Lite 5.4.
CPanel provided by WHM earlier can only be installed on CentOS, however, now we can use it on AlamLinux, Rocky Linux, and also on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Officially, WHM cPanel on Ubuntu 20.o4 LTS is still in the experimental phase while writing this article and was recommended by the WHM developers not to use it for commercial. However, still you can start experiencing this Control Panel on this Debian-based Linux because in our usage it worked absolutely fine.
Here we are installing WHM cPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server running on Amazon AWS Lightsail Instance, hence the server is clean without pre-installation of any kind of software or firewall.
Today we are looking at how to install the SeaMonkey Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
ZIP is a highly useful archive file format that helps in storage and file management. With an efficient zipping utility in tow, you can share multiple files and folders efficiently by combining them into one single file.
In Linux, zipping a folder saves a lot of space and network bandwidth. Since its development in 1989, ZIP has become one of the preferred ways to compress data and reduce the file size.
Using some native commands like zip, you too can zip a folder on Linux-based systems with ease.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AngularJS on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, AngularJS is a JavaScript framework that is used to develop web apps. It has MVC (Model-View-Controller) architecture. It lets you extend HTML syntax to express your application’s components efficiently. In addition to that, it eliminates much of the code you write through data binding and dependency injection.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of AngularJS on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
UUID stands for Universally Unique IDentifier of a partition. This ID used in few different places to identify the partition. Most commonly this would be /etc/fstab.
today's leftovers
Windowsfx is a Linux OS that borrows its look from various flavors of Microsoft’s operating system, including Windows 7 and Windows 10, and now it’s offering a version that looks just like Windows 11.
We still have some free slots and beds available for the "Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021" taking place in Hamburg at the venue of the 2018 & 2019 MiniDebConfs from Monday, Sep 27 2021 until Friday Oct 1 2021, with Sunday, Sep 26 2021 as arrival day.
It's back again with some new games to make you laugh at your friends through. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is set to release on October 14 along with continued Linux support.
Spyware has been in the news recently with stories like the Apple security vulnerability that allowed devices to be infected without the owner knowing it, and a former editor of The New York Observer being charged with a felony for unlawfully spying on his spouse with spyware. Spyware is a sub-category of malware that’s aimed at surveilling the behavior of human target(s) using a given device where the spyware is running. This surveillance could include but is not limited to logging keystrokes, capturing what websites you are visiting, looking at your locally stored files/passwords, and capturing audio or video within proximity to the device.
bugbug started as a project to automatically assign a type to bugs (defect vs enhancement vs task, back when we introduced the “type” we needed a way to fill it for already existing bugs), and then evolved to be a platform to build ML models on bug reports: we now have many models, some of which are being used on Bugzilla, e.g. to assign a type, to assign a component, to close bugs detected as spam, to detect “regression” bugs, and so on.
Then, it evolved to be a platform to build ML models for generic software engineering purposes: we now no longer only have models that operate on bug reports, but also on test data, patches/commits (e.g. to choose which tests to run for a given patch and to evaluate the regression riskiness associated to a patch), and so on.
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Myelectronics.nl has launched a 19-inch 3U rack mount taking up to twelve NVIDIA Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX boards building on its experience with rack mount for Raspberry Pi introduced last year.
The new model also includes front removal mounting systems so that you can replace a Jetson board without having to completely remove the rack mount, and even without having to power off the remaining boards since the boards would have to be powered from the DC jack or (not recommended) the Micro USB port on the front panel. PoE is probably not an option, albeit available on the Nano board, due to mechanical constraints.
Until recently the standard way to work with GPIO in Linux was to use the sysfs interface and you will see a lot of articles advocating its use and you will encounter many programs making use of it. Sysfs was deprecated in Linux 4.8 at the end of 2016 and is due for removal from the kernel in 2020. Of course, it takes time for Linux distributions to make use of the latest kernels. At the time of writing Pi OS, formerly Raspbian, is using Linux 4.19 released two years earlier. Nevertheless, Sysfs gpio will soon be removed and while you still need to know about it to cope with legacy software, you shouldn’t use it for new projects. You can find out how it works in Appendix I.
Its replacement is the GPIO character device and, while this looks superficially like the old sysfs interface, it has many major differences. Although it has some advantages, it also is slightly more complex and can no longer be used from the command line – it is a program-only interface. This said, there are some simple utility programs that are fairly standard and allow GPIO control from the command line. These are covered in the first part of the chapter, even though they are unlikely to be the main way that you work with the new interface. There is also a wrapper library called gpiod which isn’t necessary for simple access to the GPIO lines. If you want to know more see - Raspberry Pi IOT in C With Linux Drivers, ISBN:9781871962642
Here at Hackaday we can never get enough of odd clocks, and we’re delighted to see [Dan O’Shea]’s creation called the Wifi-Telnet-FPGA-NTSC Drunk Wall Clock. That mouthful is an accurate description of what it does: at the heart of the device is an ESP32 that uses WiFi to connect to a Raspberry Pi. It then telnets into the system, logs in, and requests the current time using the Linux date command. So far, so ordinary.
Almost no one enjoys being suddenly awakened by a loud, blaring alarm clock, as the sudden rush of panic can contribute to grogginess and stress. To alleviate this problem, Norwegian makers Applied Procrastination wanted to created a lamp that simulates a sunrise to give users a calmer, more natural waking up experience. They came up with a design utilizing an old LCD panel that has had its internals replaced by a string of LED lights to give a pleasant and diffused glow when activated, which they call the “Zom-B-Gone!”
A self-balancing robot isn’t a new idea, but we liked the aesthetics of [Maker ATOM’s] build. The use of a breadboard and a printed bracket looks good, as you can see in the video, below.
Like most first-time projects, though, there were some lessons learned. The power supply needs a little work and the range of balance compliance didn’t meet expectations. But those problems are soluble and, as usual, you often learn more from working through issues like these.
The heart of the system is an MPU6050 which provides a gyroscope and accelerometer along with fusion capability onboard. The availability of libraries for the sensor and the PID controller makes the project pretty simple to finish.
