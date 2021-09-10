Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Documentation, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Late Night Linux
Documentation is incredibly important but somehow we've got to a point where some people think that having good documentation is a bad thing or that it somehow makes the software for advanced users, I completely disagree and think if it's for advanced users the documentation is even more important.
Welcome to the 430th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this action-packed episode, the hosts discuss topics including the JARL Hamfest, AMSAT events going virtual, JOTA and JOTI, vulnerabilities in OpenSSL, updates to the Linux kernel, Pat, Winlink, HAMRS and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
What we’d do if we were in charge of the Linux desktop, first impressions of an unusual but frustrating distro, and your feedback about Mastodon and Bodhi Linux.
Linux Kernel: OpenVPN and ENQCMD
OpenVPN has been implementing a kernel module for data channel offload (DCO) capabilities to enhance the performance of this virtual private network system.
OpenVPN DCO aims to provide a much faster VPN implementation by leveraging data encryption backed by AES-NI in kernel space to avoid the context switching overhead from OpenVPN currently in user-space. The OpenVPN DCO kernel module handles the OpenVPN data channel in kernel-space and provides higher throughput and lower latency. Further helping the performance is this new implementation having multi-threaded encryption.
While Intel is normally quite good with their new hardware support being in good shape well ahead of launch, their new code for supporting the ENQCMD functionality for the Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA) with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" has been an exception. This summer the mainline Linux kernel disabled ENQCMD support since the code was "broken beyond repair" while now Intel engineers have sent out a new series looking to get it re-enabled.
today's howtos
Sometimes I mess up. Then I have to clean up and redo.
These help me do that.
Much has been written about the problem of link rot, so I’m going to focus on how I decided to “solve” (or at least, ameliorate) the problem for myself. When a link in my Obsidian notes becomes unavailable, it’s not the end of the world – so instead of doing something more resource intensive like actually saving all the pages I have links to, I decided that making sure that the links exist in the Internet Archive was sufficient.1
Before Microsoft could bring native Android app support in Windows 11, Linux has spoiled the party. WayDroid is a kind of compatibility layer that enables you to run Android apps in any Linux distribution. The best part about WayDroid is that you get far better performance, even better than an optimized Android emulator or a virtual machine running Android x86 on Linux. It almost feels like you are running Android apps natively on your Linux machine. With that said, let’s not waste more time and learn how to run Android apps in Linux without an emulator.
For years, ‘computing’ and ‘graphical user interface’ have been two concepts that seem to go hand in hand : clicks, buttons, menus and windows are the most common means of interacting with our computers. But sometimes when we need to dig deep, we find ourselves head-on with command consoles . And the complexity of it can be very difficult for many first timers .
So it is common for those who are still learning to navigate in this environment (even experts who want to save time) turn to ‘chops’ or ‘cheatsheets’ to have at hand the meaning of each command and its corresponding range of options and modifiers .
Open Hardware Leftovers
Jackson Pollock was famous for his unique style of splattering large blobs of paint across a canvas, and it was this technique that JBV Creative was trying to imitate. But rather than working by hand to painstakingly dip a brush into paint and then flinging it many times over, he wanted to build a robot that could do this task for him while still creating art.
The main part of the Flingbot, the name JBV gave to his system, is comprised of a catapult arm that is capable of both rotating and adjusting how far it can throw paint. A servo motor at the back pulls an elastic band a certain amount based on the desired distance, and a second one releases a pin to perform the launching action. As another parameter for generating abstract art, the silicone scoop itself can bend to change its shape. Every servo motor is connected to a single SSC-
[Jeff Geerling] routinely tinkers around with Raspberry Pi compute module, which unlike the regular RPi 4, includes a PCI-e lane. With some luck, he was able to obtain an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU card and decided to try and plug it into the Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module.
While you likely wouldn’t be running games with such as setup, there are many kinds of unique and interesting compute-based workloads that can be offloaded onto a GPU. In a situation similar to putting a V8 on a lawnmower, the Raspberry Pi 4 pulls around 5-10 watts and the GPU can pull 230 watts. Unfortunately, the PCI-e slot on the IO board wasn’t designed with a power-hungry chip in mind, so [Jeff] brought in a full-blown ATX power supply to power the GPU. To avoid problems with differing ground planes, an adapter was fashioned for the Raspberry Pi to be powered from the PSU as well. Plugging in the card yielded promising results initially. In particular, Linux detected the card and correctly mapped the BARs (Base Address Register), which had been a problem in the past for him with other devices. A BAR allows a PCI device to map its memory into the CPU’s memory space and keep track of the base address of that mapped memory range.
But [Nick Bild] thinks his latest project might be able to improve on the classic technique with a dash of artificial intelligence provided by a Jetson Xavier NX. Basically, the Jetson watches the live feed from the camera, and using a hand pose detection model, waits until there’s no human hand in the frame. Once the coast is clear, it takes a shot and then goes back to waiting for the next hands-free opportunity. With the photographs being taken automatically, you’re free to focus on getting your characters moving around in a convincing way.
Meet [Daniel Öster]. [Daniel] is a self-professed petrolhead. In other words, he’s a hot rodder who can’t leave well enough alone. Just because he’s driving a 2012 Nissan Leaf doesn’t mean he isn’t looking for a bit more kick. Having already upgraded the battery, [Daniel] turned his attention to upgrading the 80KW inverter.
