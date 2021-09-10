IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 160 available for testing
This is the announcement for IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 160 which is available for testing. It comes with a large number of bug fixes and package updates and prepare for removing Python 2 which has reached its end of life.
In recent days and months, the development team has spent a lot of time on finding bottlenecks and removing those. Our goal is to increase throughput on hardware and bringing latency down, for a faster network.
This update brings a first change which will enable network interfaces that support it, to send packets that belong to the same stream to the same processor core. This allows taking advantage of better cache locality and the firewall engine as well as the Intrusion Prevention System benefit from this, especially with a large number of connections and especially on hardware with smaller CPU caches.
