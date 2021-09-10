While Intel is normally quite good with their new hardware support being in good shape well ahead of launch, their new code for supporting the ENQCMD functionality for the Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA) with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" has been an exception. This summer the mainline Linux kernel disabled ENQCMD support since the code was "broken beyond repair" while now Intel engineers have sent out a new series looking to get it re-enabled.

OpenVPN has been implementing a kernel module for data channel offload (DCO) capabilities to enhance the performance of this virtual private network system. OpenVPN DCO aims to provide a much faster VPN implementation by leveraging data encryption backed by AES-NI in kernel space to avoid the context switching overhead from OpenVPN currently in user-space. The OpenVPN DCO kernel module handles the OpenVPN data channel in kernel-space and provides higher throughput and lower latency. Further helping the performance is this new implementation having multi-threaded encryption.

What we’d do if we were in charge of the Linux desktop, first impressions of an unusual but frustrating distro, and your feedback about Mastodon and Bodhi Linux.

Welcome to the 430th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this action-packed episode, the hosts discuss topics including the JARL Hamfest, AMSAT events going virtual, JOTA and JOTI, vulnerabilities in OpenSSL, updates to the Linux kernel, Pat, Winlink, HAMRS and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

Documentation is incredibly important but somehow we've got to a point where some people think that having good documentation is a bad thing or that it somehow makes the software for advanced users, I completely disagree and think if it's for advanced users the documentation is even more important.

today's howtos Bacula: delete a range of volumes, create the same range Sometimes I mess up. Then I have to clean up and redo. These help me do that.

Preventing Link Rot in my Obsidian Vault Much has been written about the problem of link rot, so I’m going to focus on how I decided to “solve” (or at least, ameliorate) the problem for myself. When a link in my Obsidian notes becomes unavailable, it’s not the end of the world – so instead of doing something more resource intensive like actually saving all the pages I have links to, I decided that making sure that the links exist in the Internet Archive was sufficient.1

How to Run Android Apps in Linux Without an Emulator Before Microsoft could bring native Android app support in Windows 11, Linux has spoiled the party. WayDroid is a kind of compatibility layer that enables you to run Android apps in any Linux distribution. The best part about WayDroid is that you get far better performance, even better than an optimized Android emulator or a virtual machine running Android x86 on Linux. It almost feels like you are running Android apps natively on your Linux machine. With that said, let’s not waste more time and learn how to run Android apps in Linux without an emulator.

Cheat, a tool to consult cheats on commands from the Linux terminal itself - LinuxStoney For years, ‘computing’ and ‘graphical user interface’ have been two concepts that seem to go hand in hand : clicks, buttons, menus and windows are the most common means of interacting with our computers. But sometimes when we need to dig deep, we find ourselves head-on with command consoles . And the complexity of it can be very difficult for many first timers . So it is common for those who are still learning to navigate in this environment (even experts who want to save time) turn to ‘chops’ or ‘cheatsheets’ to have at hand the meaning of each command and its corresponding range of options and modifiers .