Security and Proprietary Software
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (gnutls28, nettle, nextcloud-desktop, and openssl1.0), Fedora (dovecot-fts-xapian, drupal7, ghostscript, haproxy, libtpms, lynx, wordpress, and xen), openSUSE (xen), Red Hat (rh-ruby27-ruby), and SUSE (openssl, openssl1, and xen).
-
Microsoft Ruined Passwords, Now Aims for a Passwordless Future
There’s no shortage of security people who will tell you that passwords are broken. It’s also not a coincidence how many of them sell products to supplement or replace passwords. Microsoft just announced that the passwordless future is here. In their announcement they make it clear that passwords are broken, and they should know–they broke them!
This passwordless future requires that Microsoft follow in Apple’s and Google’s footsteps in deciding which software you are allowed to run on your computer. These vendors don’t trust you to manage your own security, instead they want you to hand all trust over to them. Without them in control, they don’t believe your hardware can be trusted and untrusted hardware isn’t allowed to login to the passwordless future. As more vendors follow in Microsoft’s footsteps to implement passwordless logins, they too will anchor their trust in the hardware and ultimately in Microsoft (or Apple or Google). In the name of security and convenience your computer will be less and less your own.
-
American Malware Purveyor That Did Nothing To Limit Misuse Now Horrified To Find Gov't Of India Misused Its Products
Another malware purveyor is shocked, SHOCKED to discover its products have been used to do Very Bad Things. Thomas Brewster has more details for Forbes. Here's the setup:
-
Does Your Organization Have a Security.txt File?
It happens all the time: Organizations get hacked because there isn’t an obvious way for security researchers to let them know about security vulnerabilities or data leaks. Or maybe it isn’t entirely clear who should get the report when remote access to an organization’s internal network is being sold in the cybercrime underground.
-
Major agriculture group New Cooperative hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
Agriculture group New Cooperative group was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend, potentially endangering operations of a company key to the agricultural supply chain.
A spokesperson for New Cooperative confirmed the attack to The Hill on Monday, noting in a statement that the company "recently identified a cybersecurity incident that is impacting some of our company’s devices and systems."
-
[Old] Explainer: Digitech risks for School Boards
I'm a parent with two children in public schools in Christchurch, NZ. I'm also a software developer with an interest in education. I'm writing this post to make members of NZ school boards of trustees aware of a significant risks they face, but which I believe few if any school boards in NZ recognise, much less attempt to mitigate.
These risks are created by the software adopted by nearly every school in NZ. This software is provided via national-level agreements made by the Ministry of Education with their vendors, who are mostly US-based multinational technology corporations. Increasingly, school curriculums completely depend on this software.
Today, nearly every school in NZ is either a 'Microsoft Office 365' or a 'Google Classroom' school. Many schools also embed products like SeeSaw and StoryPark into their student assessment process and depend on them for parental engagement.
My goal here is to explain the liabilities lurking within this status quo, and how the Ministry of Education has divested responsibility for these liabilities onto individual school board members.
-
Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Documentation, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Late Night Linux
Linux Kernel: OpenVPN and ENQCMD
today's howtos
Open Hardware Leftovers
