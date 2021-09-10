Programming Leftovers
-
The final guide to web scraping with Node.js
Web scraping is the process of extracting data from a website in an automated way and Node.js can be used for web scraping. Even though other languages and frameworks are more popular for web scraping, Node.js can be utilized well to do the job too. In this post, we will learn how to do web scraping with Node.js for websites that don’t need and need Javascript to load. Let’s get started!
-
How to use cpan or pip packages on Nix and NixOS
When using Nix/NixOS and requiring some development libraries available in pip (for python) or cpan (for perl) but not available as package, it can be extremely complicated to get those on your system because the usual way won't work.
-
Benchmarking compilation time with ccache/mfs on OpenBSD
So, I decided to measure the build time of the Gemini browser Lagrange in three cases: without ccache, with ccache but first build so it doesn't have any cached objects and with ccache with objects in it. I did these three tests multiple time because I also wanted to measure the impact of using memory base filesystem or the old spinning disk drive in my computer, this made a lot of tests because I tried with ccache on mfs and package build objects (later referenced as pobj) on mfs, then one on hdd and the other on mfs and so on.
-
Cut I/O bound Rakefile task evaluation time by 12,4%
Do you regularly run Rake on projects with thousands of FileTasks? In that case, chances are your Rake execution time is I/O bound. I’ve created two patches that can cut ⅛ off your Rakefile task evaluation/compilation time.
Rake is the task and build automation tool for the Ruby programming language. It’s distributed as a part of the Ruby Standard Library default set of tools and modules. It’s a make-like tool that incrementally rebuilds only the parts of your project that have changed. It tracks changes by querying the file system for the last modified timestamp of every source and object file in your project. Each of these queries requires an individual system call (syscall) to the operating system kernel per file.
-
Glyphtracer 2.0
Ages ago I wrote a simple GUI app called Glyphtracer to simplify the task of creating fonts from scanned images. It seems people are still using it. The app is written in Python 2 and Qt 4, so getting it running becomes harder and harder as time goes by.
-
One major obstacle to unifying the two types of package managers
A major difference between what I called program managers (such as Debian's apt) and module managers (such as Python's Pip) is their handling or non-handling of multiple versions of dependencies. Program managers are built with the general assumption of a single (global) version of each dependency that will be used by everything that uses it, while module managers allow each top level entity you use them on (program, software module, etc) to have different versions of its dependencies.
-
Structural pattern matching in Python 3.10
At a recent local Python meetup, a friend was presenting some of the new features in Python 3.8 and 3.9, and afterwards we got to talking about the pattern matching feature coming in Python 3.10. I went on a mild rant about how I thought Python had lost the plot: first assignment expressions using :=, and now this rather sprawling feature.
My friend interpreted my rant rather generously, and soon said, “it sounds like you want to give a talk about it at our next meetup”. Okay … well, why not!
In the meantime, I thought I’d get to know the feature better by writing up my thoughts and some code examples in article form. As you can gather, I’m rather biased, but I’ll try to present the positives as well as just criticism.
-
KConfigXT Alternative Generator
I’m using for my own personal projects a generator for c++ preferences for quite a while, I’ll not say that it’s heavily tested as KConfigXT is, but it is also much more simple than it.
While talking about it to a fellow developer he asked me how hard it would be to port the thing to KConfig (as the main backend I used was QSettings) - and the result is quite nice, the port toook less than a day, and now my generator generates configurations for both KConfig and QSettings.
-
