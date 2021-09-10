Games: D-Corp, Software Patents, and More
-
Couch co-op tower defense game D-Corp is officially out now | GamingOnLinux
Good fun to play with friends that becomes manic fast, the couch co-op tower defense game D-Corp has now left Early Access as a full game ready for you to jump in.
This isn't your usual tower defense game. You're not sat with a fancy map placing down towers and watching lines of enemies come through. Instead, you and multiple friends (4 players total) run around in a proper 3D environment. It gets truly chaotic as it's a game about micro-management with lots of running around. Resource gathering, maintaining your towers and reload them and much more. If you love the franticness found in the likes of Overcooked, you'll likely feel right at home playing D-Corp.
-
New patent from Valve appears for "instant play" of games and more | GamingOnLinux
Published today is a new patent from Valve that (amongst other things) might allow for an "instant play" feature for games being downloaded from Steam. Credit to SteamDB's Pavel Djundik for the find on Twitter.
The patent was submitted back in March 2020 from developer Pierre-Loup Griffais, who has been heavily involved in the Linux side of Valve (with Proton and the Steam Deck) but it only got published live today. Not only is it targetting letting people get into games a lot faster, but it also seems that it could be used to help free up disk space.
-
Renaissance painting adventure Death of the Reprobate announced as the final of the series | GamingOnLinux
Developer Joe Richardson has just announced Death of the Reprobate, the third and final game in their series of point and click adventures made with Renaissance paintings. The first two were a really good laugh and so this is hopefully plenty more of the same good stuff.
"Death of the Reprobate is a gentle story about helping people and being a nice lad. Travel around a quiet, rural town - help the locals in their day to day tasks. Wander into the nearby woods - make idle chit-chit with a woman submerged neck-deep in a tiny pond. Climb to an idyllic viewpoint in the mountains, overlooking earth and sea and sky, the natural and the man-made, the eternal mystery held within the infinite depths of the distant horizon - help a man shoot some birds. This is a game full of slow burning simple pleasures...
-
Ultimate Chicken Horse, one of the funniest party platformers gets fresh content | GamingOnLinux
Ultimate Chicken Horse from developer Clever Endeavour Games just had another free content pack upgrade so perhaps it's time to mess with your friends again.
Easily one of the best local and online multiplayer party games. You each take it in turns to grab an item from a box, to place on the level in the hopes of reaching the end. It gets pretty hilarious, with you constantly trying to mess with your friends on what items you place down, especially since all players have to deal with whatever it is (including you!).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 354 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Documentation, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Late Night Linux
Linux Kernel: OpenVPN and ENQCMD
today's howtos
Open Hardware Leftovers
Recent comments
13 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 10 sec ago
14 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 7 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 48 min ago