Games: Juice Galaxy, Coding History, and More Juice Galaxy (formerly Juice World) is the funniest game I've seen this month | GamingOnLinux Juice Galaxy (formerly Juice World) is a thoroughly weird game. It's not finished yet but the developer clearly has a good and completely bizarre idea that I can't help laugh at. The developer doesn't give it much of a description simply stating it's "a happy place to fly around and smack things and drink juice. And explore things. And just, flip around doing stuff" and yeah it's accurate enough I suppose. It's another one of those silly-physics games where you're all a bit wobbly dressed up as a 3D action-adventure.

Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM needs a last push for their open source 3D engine | GamingOnLinux Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM is a Kickstarter campaign from game developer Eniko, founder of Kitsune Games (Kitsune Tails, Super Bernie World, MidBoss, and more) to create a special tutorial series about how to replicate 3D effects seen in classic retro 3D games from the 80s and 90s. It's already funded and we've covered it before because it's incredibly interesting. Spread across multiple episodes it will detail techniques with open source example projects released that were used for each episode. Thanks to the funding amount around 12 episodes will be made, however there's a bigger goal. One stretch goal (that was hit) at $32,000 was to create a "fully open-source, MIT-licensed, software 3D rendering engine for the modern age, available to everyone to use in making your own retro flavored games, completely free of charge". If the Kickstarter campaign manages to hit $55,000 it will also see Ethan Lee, developer of FNA and who ported tons of games to Linux and macOS, come on board to ensure it has awesome cross-platform support. Currently the campaign is little over $3,000 away from hitting that goal with 52 hours left.

The free beat 'em up MannaRites recently added a big Adventure Mode | GamingOnLinux One we've covered briefly before is MannaRites, a free game that gives you a classic beat 'em up experience that recently expanded with a whole new mode. "Fantasy beat'em'up with a bit of RPG flavor and couch co-op. Explore open map, fight brutal enemies, find and equip weapons, armor and artifacts, make your hero stronger by gaining experience and learning unique perks and combat moves!" Adding the Adventure Mode, the developer explained that it's likely the biggest update to the free game yet that includes new missions, new enemies, new challenges, new bosses and also 13 new Steam Achievements too.

How To Play Final Fantasy XIV On Linux #SteamProton - Invidious Final Fantasy XIV is a juggernaut of an MMO despite releasing 11 years ago! Want to play it on Linux? There's good news, and there's bad news.

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Fedora Community Blog: tmt hint 02: under the hood After making the first steps with tmt and investigating the provisioning options let’s now dive together a little bit more and look Under The Hood to see how plans, tests and stories work together on a couple of examples.

Distributed transaction patterns for microservices compared As a consulting architect at Red Hat, I've had the privilege of working on legions of customer projects. Every customer brings their own challenges but I've found some commonalities. One thing most customers want to know is how to coordinate writes to more than one system of record. Answering this question typically involves a long explanation of dual writes, distributed transactions, modern alternatives, and the possible failure scenarios and drawbacks of each approach. Typically, this is the moment when a customer realizes that splitting a monolithic application into microservices is a long and complicated journey, and usually requires tradeoffs. Rather than go down the rabbit hole of discussing transactions in-depth, this article summarizes the main approaches and patterns for coordinating writes to multiple resources. I’m aware that you might have good or bad past experiences with one or more of these approaches. But in practice, in the right context and with the right constraints, all of these methods work fine. Tech leads are responsible for choosing the best approach for their context. Note: If you are interested in dual writes, watch my Red Hat Summit 2021 session, where I covered dual write challenges in depth. You can also skim through the slides from my presentation. Currently, I am involved with Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, a fully managed Apache Kafka service. It takes less than a minute to start and is completely free during the trial period. Give it a try and help us shape it with your early feedback. If you have questions or comments about this article, hit me on Twitter @bibryam and let’s get started.

Monthly roundup: Best of September 2021 | Red Hat Developer Autumn is here in the northern hemisphere, and so is the monthly roundup from Red Hat Developer! This month we're featuring tutorials for developers who want to learn Python or expand their Python toolbox, including updating to Python 3.9 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). We also have an in-depth look at what's powering the new sub-millisecond GC pauses in OpenJDK 17, an introduction to Node.js circuit breakers for serverless functions, and a Spring developer's guide to getting started with Quarkus.

State of the Open Mainframe 2021 The mainframe is a foundational technology that has powered industries for decades, including government, financial, healthcare, and transportation. With the help of surrounding communities, the technologies built around this platform have paved the way for the emergence of a new set of technologies we see deployed today. Notably, a significant number of mainframe technologies are profoundly embracing open source.

Run containers on your Mac with Lima [Ed: Red Hat thinks we're using Macs like its CEO?] Running containers on your Mac can be a challenge. After all, containers are based on Linux-specific technologies like cgroups and namespaces.

Digital transformation: 4 tips to improve your speed Digital transformation has become a buzzword, referring to anything from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to cloud migration. How your organization defines it depends on your unique goals and business objectives. But transformation is no longer optional – it is necessary to stay competitive in the modern economy. Many of us consider one large project (such as an application rewrite or a new platform launch) a digital transformation program. But true digital transformation involves a culmination of many programs, resulting in new ways of doing business that make it easier and more efficient to engage with your product and services. With this in mind, how do you drive success and generate repeatable and measurable results? Look at your business holistically, remember that success is measured over time, and ensure that your digital transformation initiatives are fundamentally aligned with creating business value.

Artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge: 3 key facts Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving from the realm of science fiction to widespread enterprise scalability. Even ten years ago, AI workloads were almost exclusively utilized by a small number of very profitable companies that had the resources to experiment and hire an extensive team of data scientists. Today, AI is used in a number of everyday tools, from language recognition to health care prediction and nearly every industry in between. AI is also now deployed at the edge, not just inside massive data processing facilities. That trend will continue in the coming years. Here are three things that executives in any field should know to capitalize on the change.

How we saved days of work with IT automation: A case study In 2020, I was working on a team automating the process of creating new virtual machine (VM) images for the latest Red Hat Satellite builds. Our goal was to automate VM deployments, snapshots, cleanup, and template creation. It sounds easy, but it was a lot of work. Automation was obviously needed to save time for our team, and we picked Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform as the automation interface. That's where this story begins. [...] This automation project transforms all the things you need to do in the Ansible Automation Platform user interface to the YAML serialization language. The settings are then executed with a single playbook command that takes your entire Ansible Automation Platform from a fresh install to a fully functional service. This is a huge win. Why? Once the configuration is written, the time it takes to stand up a new instance using the Configuration-as-Code method is less than 30 minutes. Prior to using this approach, it took us a day or longer (depending on who you asked to do it and their level of expertise) to deploy, set up, and configure a new instance and make it production-ready.