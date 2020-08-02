today's howtos
How To Install CUPS Print Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUPS Print Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, CUPS (Common Unix Printing System) is the primary mechanism in the Unix-like operating system for printing and print services. It can allow a computer to act as a Print server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CUPS Print Server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Convert a Windows File to a UNIX File
You may ask yourself, what is the purpose of this article? Why convert a Windows file to adapt to a UNIX environment like Linux? Isn’t Linux all-powerful? The exceptional capabilities of the Linux operating system do not spare it from incompatible displays of files transferred from other computing platforms.
Just because you can open a file on a Linux environment does not imply that you have full control over how the file’s texts should be displayed.
How to Install Discord (Chat Application) on Ubuntu 20.04
In these modern times, many people consider applications like Discord part of their everyday life. Fortunately, in this day and age, many of these applications can be installed on Ubuntu 20.04 without any major problems. Precisely that is the purpose of this post so that you can learn how to install Discord on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install Facebook Messenger on Ubuntu 21.04 & 20.04 – TecAdmin
Facebook is one of the leading social media networks. It is freely available for everyone around the world. Anyone can simply create an account using their email address and mobile number. After creating the account, you can access all of its features.
Facebook is available as a web application as well as provides mobile applications like Android and iOS. You can easily find the mobile applications from the respective play store. But none of the official applications are available for Desktop systems like Ubuntu. Even you can access it in the web browser, but sometimes we need a desktop application that provides easy to use interface.
How to Install Joomla on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Written in PHP, Joomla is a popular CMS (Content Management System) used for creating stunning websites and blogs using themes, and tons of nifty add-ons. It comes second to WordPress as the most popular and widely used Content Management System.
How to Set Up Linux Dedicated Game Server using LinuxGSM
Game Servers allow for a seamless multiplayer gaming experience. It sends and receives data to and from each player. Game servers can be local or remote servers used by game clients. Dedicated game servers give better performance and stability for hundreds of gamers.
Traditional it is hard to manage the dedicated game server. LinuxGSM is an open-source command-line tool for quick, simple deployment and management of Linux dedicated game servers. It supports hundreds of gamer servers. LinuxGSM checks dependencies, downloads game server files and loads default configs, schedule common tasks such as monitor and update the game server.
In this tutorial, we learn how to set up Linux Dedicated Game Server using LinuxGSM. Let's check the deployment of the Valheim Dedicated Server on Linux.
How to change case in Notepad++ [Ed: It does not officially run in GNU/Linux]
Notepad++ is one of the best source code editors. It is fast and efficient and provides all necessary editing functions built-in. It does support plugins and extensions to add additional functionality.
You are going to love this text editor for features like syntax highlighting, code folding, EOL Conversion, effective search and replace functionality.
How to resize images on Ubuntu 18.04
If your work involves editing images, there are certainly times when you need to perform a single operation on various contents, for example resizing. Many
editing programs are capable of resizing multiple images at once, but the feature is not always easy to find and use. But if you use Ubuntu , you can resize images simultaneously using the gThumb app .
How to set up and login as root user in MySQL | FOSS Linux
A root account is a superuser account that offers a wide array of privileges throughout the databases of MySQL. By default, the initial password for the root account is ‘empty/blank,’ thus allowing access to the MySQL server as root to anyone.
Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 with Nginx - Cloudbooklet
phpMyAdmin is a web-based application for interacting with MySQL database server. This tool provides you with a user interface to make MySQL operations so you don’t have to use the command line interface.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu.20.04 and secure it.
