Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Community Blog: tmt hint 02: under the hood
After making the first steps with tmt and investigating the provisioning options let’s now dive together a little bit more and look Under The Hood to see how plans, tests and stories work together on a couple of examples.
-
Distributed transaction patterns for microservices compared
As a consulting architect at Red Hat, I've had the privilege of working on legions of customer projects. Every customer brings their own challenges but I've found some commonalities. One thing most customers want to know is how to coordinate writes to more than one system of record. Answering this question typically involves a long explanation of dual writes, distributed transactions, modern alternatives, and the possible failure scenarios and drawbacks of each approach. Typically, this is the moment when a customer realizes that splitting a monolithic application into microservices is a long and complicated journey, and usually requires tradeoffs.
Rather than go down the rabbit hole of discussing transactions in-depth, this article summarizes the main approaches and patterns for coordinating writes to multiple resources. I’m aware that you might have good or bad past experiences with one or more of these approaches. But in practice, in the right context and with the right constraints, all of these methods work fine. Tech leads are responsible for choosing the best approach for their context.
Note: If you are interested in dual writes, watch my Red Hat Summit 2021 session, where I covered dual write challenges in depth. You can also skim through the slides from my presentation. Currently, I am involved with Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, a fully managed Apache Kafka service. It takes less than a minute to start and is completely free during the trial period. Give it a try and help us shape it with your early feedback. If you have questions or comments about this article, hit me on Twitter @bibryam and let’s get started.
-
Monthly roundup: Best of September 2021 | Red Hat Developer
Autumn is here in the northern hemisphere, and so is the monthly roundup from Red Hat Developer! This month we're featuring tutorials for developers who want to learn Python or expand their Python toolbox, including updating to Python 3.9 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). We also have an in-depth look at what's powering the new sub-millisecond GC pauses in OpenJDK 17, an introduction to Node.js circuit breakers for serverless functions, and a Spring developer's guide to getting started with Quarkus.
-
State of the Open Mainframe 2021
The mainframe is a foundational technology that has powered industries for decades, including government, financial, healthcare, and transportation. With the help of surrounding communities, the technologies built around this platform have paved the way for the emergence of a new set of technologies we see deployed today. Notably, a significant number of mainframe technologies are profoundly embracing open source.
-
Run containers on your Mac with Lima [Ed: Red Hat thinks we're using Macs like its CEO?]
Running containers on your Mac can be a challenge. After all, containers are based on Linux-specific technologies like cgroups and namespaces.
-
Digital transformation: 4 tips to improve your speed
Digital transformation has become a buzzword, referring to anything from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to cloud migration. How your organization defines it depends on your unique goals and business objectives. But transformation is no longer optional – it is necessary to stay competitive in the modern economy.
Many of us consider one large project (such as an application rewrite or a new platform launch) a digital transformation program. But true digital transformation involves a culmination of many programs, resulting in new ways of doing business that make it easier and more efficient to engage with your product and services.
With this in mind, how do you drive success and generate repeatable and measurable results? Look at your business holistically, remember that success is measured over time, and ensure that your digital transformation initiatives are fundamentally aligned with creating business value.
-
Artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge: 3 key facts
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving from the realm of science fiction to widespread enterprise scalability. Even ten years ago, AI workloads were almost exclusively utilized by a small number of very profitable companies that had the resources to experiment and hire an extensive team of data scientists. Today, AI is used in a number of everyday tools, from language recognition to health care prediction and nearly every industry in between.
AI is also now deployed at the edge, not just inside massive data processing facilities. That trend will continue in the coming years. Here are three things that executives in any field should know to capitalize on the change.
-
How we saved days of work with IT automation: A case study
In 2020, I was working on a team automating the process of creating new virtual machine (VM) images for the latest Red Hat Satellite builds. Our goal was to automate VM deployments, snapshots, cleanup, and template creation. It sounds easy, but it was a lot of work. Automation was obviously needed to save time for our team, and we picked Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform as the automation interface. That's where this story begins.
[...]
This automation project transforms all the things you need to do in the Ansible Automation Platform user interface to the YAML serialization language. The settings are then executed with a single playbook command that takes your entire Ansible Automation Platform from a fresh install to a fully functional service.
This is a huge win. Why? Once the configuration is written, the time it takes to stand up a new instance using the Configuration-as-Code method is less than 30 minutes. Prior to using this approach, it took us a day or longer (depending on who you asked to do it and their level of expertise) to deploy, set up, and configure a new instance and make it production-ready.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 636 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Juice Galaxy, Coding History, and More
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
6 Top Linux Distros for Business PC or Laptops
Protect your business data and employees’ privacy with the help of the best Linux distros on their PC, Laptop including on your servers. Whether it is to start a small-medium business or you already have a well-established enterprise, IT hardware costs a good chunk of financial investment. And above that purchasing licensing of paid operating systems and software, of course, is always an additional expense. Well, those days are gone when we didn’t have some solid Windows alternative with all common programs to support day-to-day office and personal tasks. Linux-based operating systems are the best options today if you don’t want to invest money in OS and other common applications such as Office Suite. Furthermore, most of the developers one way or other rely on Linux distros for their tasks. Therefore, if you are planning to switch to Linux distros, then are some best suitable options for your business computers.
Recent comments
8 min 37 sec ago
21 min 8 sec ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago