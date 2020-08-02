today's howtos
-
How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenLiteSpeed is an open-source, high-performance, and lightweight HTTP web server that comes with a web administration interface to manage and serve websites. According to the official website of the project, OpenLiteSpeed combines speed, security, scalability, optimization, and simplicity in one friendly open-source package.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenLiteSpeed web server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to Install Docker on Rocky Linux 8
Docker is a virtualization platform that allows you to create isolated development containers. Introduced in 2013, Docker provides the ability to easily run your applications on any machine regardless of operating system or platform. Today, many developers use Docker for testing and deploying their apps within containers. Containers are resource-isolated virtual instances that provide the ability to run several isolated systems on a single host machine.
-
How to Install ProFTPD on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
The File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is still a widely used technology to move files over a computer network. It is famous for being lightweight, easy to set up and use. FTP has a bad reputation as an insecure protocol because it transmits passwords and data in plain text. However, modern FTP servers like ProFTPD support FTP over TLS, so the connection is encrypted using TLS/SSL. In this tutorial, I will show you how to configure ProFTPD so that the connection is encrypted using TLS.
ProFTPd is an open source FTP server application that allows you to set up your own FTP servers on Linux machines, even more so if they are dedicated servers or cloud instances. We are going to install the latest version of ProFTPD on an Ubuntu 20.04 machine using Focal Fossa repositories, but it should work fine on most Debian-based distributions as well. We also set up TLS to secure the FTP connections.
-
How to Install Joomla on Debian 11 - Unixcop
Joomla is a popular and widely used CMS (Content Management System) used for creating websites with little or no knowledge in markup or web programming languages.
Also It ships with lots of PHP code, plugins, and themes that can help you get started from the ground up in no time.
In this guide, we are going to demonstrate how you can install Joomla CMS on Debian 11.
-
How to install phpMyAdmin on Rocky Linux - TechRepublic
If you're a database administrator, and you have to manage either MySQL or MariaDB on your data center servers, you know the benefit of having a good GUI to make the task a bit more efficient. And if your servers have migrated from CentOS to Rocky Linux, you might be a bit worried about getting such a GUI up and running. Fret not. There's always phpMyAdmin.
The problem with phpMyAdmin is that the installation on Rocky Linux (and most RHEL clones) isn't nearly as straightforward as it is with Ubuntu. But I'm going to help you out with that. Once you've walked through this tutorial, you'll have phpMyAdmin up and running in minutes.
-
How to Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu Linux [GUI and Terminal]
This beginner's tutorial discusses both GUI and terminal methods of installing AnyDesk on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions.
-
Configure bonding and teaming on Debian 11 - Unixcop
NIC teaming presents an interesting solution to redundancy and high availability in the server/workstation computing realms. With the ability to have multiple network interface cards, an administrator can become creative in how a particular server accessed or create a larger pipe for traffic to flow through to the particular server.
This guide will walk through teaming of two network interface cards on a Debian 11 system. we will be using the The ifenslave software to attach and detach NICs from a bonded device.
The first thing to do before any configurations, is to determine the type of bonding that the system actually needs to implemented. There are six bonding modes supported by the Linux kernel as of this writing. Some of these bond ‘modes‘ are simple to setup and others require special configurations on the switches in which the links connect.
-
Bash Scripting - For Loop Explained With Examples - OSTechNix
In Bash shell scripting, Loops are useful for automating repetitive tasks. When you have to repeat a task N number of times in your script, loops should be used. There are three types of loops supported in bash.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 364 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Juice Galaxy, Coding History, and More
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
6 Top Linux Distros for Business PC or Laptops
Protect your business data and employees’ privacy with the help of the best Linux distros on their PC, Laptop including on your servers. Whether it is to start a small-medium business or you already have a well-established enterprise, IT hardware costs a good chunk of financial investment. And above that purchasing licensing of paid operating systems and software, of course, is always an additional expense. Well, those days are gone when we didn’t have some solid Windows alternative with all common programs to support day-to-day office and personal tasks. Linux-based operating systems are the best options today if you don’t want to invest money in OS and other common applications such as Office Suite. Furthermore, most of the developers one way or other rely on Linux distros for their tasks. Therefore, if you are planning to switch to Linux distros, then are some best suitable options for your business computers.
Recent comments
8 min 37 sec ago
21 min 8 sec ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago