Much of the world is rebounding from the economically crippling lockdowns of COVID-19, and hiring people with the right skills is proving to be a challenge. Nowhere is this more true than in the technology sector. The talent gap that existed before the pandemic has worsened due to an acceleration of cloud-native adoption as remote work has gone mainstream. With talent shortages around the globe, training existing staff has become even more important to meet the needs of migrations to the cloud and leverage open source technologies tied to those migrations.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for the 2021 Linux Foundation Member Summit (LFMS), taking place November 2-4 at the Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, California. The keynote speakers can be viewed here and the full schedule can be viewed here. LFMS, (formerly Open Source Leadership Summit), is a by-invitation event for Linux Foundation member organizations, where technical and business leaders convene to drive digital transformation and learn how to collaboratively manage the largest shared technology investment of our time. LFMS is a must-attend event for those looking to advance open source strategy, implementation and investment.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it will host the PaSh project. PaSh is a system for automatically parallelizing POSIX shell scripts that optimizes programs and speeds up execution times, leading to faster results for data scientists, engineers, biologists, economists, administrators, and programmers. The project is supported by MIT, Rice University, Stevens Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania and governed by a Technical Steering Committee that includes Nikos Vasilakis, research scientist at MIT; Michael Greenberg, assistant professor at Stevens Institute of Technology; and Konstantinos Kallas, Ph.D. student at University of Pennsylvania.

Over the years, I have made a few attempts to compile Chromium. One of those, in 2019, I posted about it: https://bkhome.org/news/201910/attempted-to-compile-chromium.html Yesterday, thought would try again. Tried and tried to download the source from the Chromium project on github, but it kept failing. The download is huge, over 1GB, and when it failed, when unable to continue, a restart from the beginning is required. This is the case when using gn "fetch --nohooks --no-history chromium" or when using wget -- in both cases, cannot continue from the point of failure. My contract with Vodafone is 40GB per month (on my phone), a fixed price with unlimited downloads -- but it drops to a considerably slower speed when exceed 40GB. So don't want to have too many 1GB download failures. So I downloaded the source from the Arch Linux repo, which was a 991MB tarball, no problem downloading. Version 93.0.4577.82.

While browser-makers squabble over standards, privacy and exactly what their User-Agent string should say, Ekioh's clean-room browser, Flow, has continued to quietly advance. The Register last looked at Flow over Christmas 2020 and we came away impressed with the work in progress, not least its speed and the lack of data slurpage. There were, however, problems, one of which was that Google's web applications were not entirely happy. In a lengthy blog post Ekioh's CEO, Piers Wombwell, explained the hoops that need to be jumped through in order to persuade Google Docs to run acceptably. While a canvas-based approach is inbound, getting the current incarnation up and running necessitated some head-scratching from the Flow team and demanded fixes. Sure – Google Docs seemed to load OK, although there was no word-wrap. But could you type into it? Nope.

Google Chrome has become the most popular web browser because of its simplicity and speed. Besides, it has lots of excellent features, including some hidden features that boost your browsing experience. Chrome flags are the hidden feature tools that tweak your Chrome UI and performance by changing Chrome settings. This is basically an experimental feature tested on Chrome OS, but it is available in the trial. If you want to learn more techniques about boosting your browsing experience, you need to follow our complete guidelines to enable a flag. However, no flag ensures stable performance. Moreover, finding bugs is a widespread occurrence in a flag. Besides, it would be best if you considered that flags are not tested on online security. So it takes a little bit of risk of using a flag. If you want to experience the cutting edge of Chrome by taking small risks, let’s talk with the 25 best Chrome flags.

Graphics: AMD, Mesa, and Vulkan AMD Extending DWARF To Better Handle GPU Debugging, Continues Collaborating With GCC & LLVM - Phoronix In addition to AMD's increasing Linux kernel contributions, they are also contributing more improvements in user-space too thanks to their super-computing wins and other big enterprise deployments that are Linux-based. One of the areas talked about this week at the Linux Plumbers Conference with the GNU Tools track is how they are working to extend the DWARF debug format to better handle GPU debugging. AMD engineers have been working on extensions to the DWARF debugging data format to cater to SIMT/SIMD debugging with a particular focus on GPUs/accelerators. They are ultimately hoping these improvements will make it into the DWARF Version 6 format to come in the future.

Mesa 21.3 Lands Initial Radeon Ray-Tracing Support In Open-Source RADV Vulkan Driver - Phoronix Landing overnight into Mesa 21.3 was experimentally enabling the Vulkan ray-tracing extensions within the open-source Radeon "RADV" driver. The current conditions for this experimental ray-tracing in RADV are using RDNA2 / Radeon RX 6000 series or newer (GFX 10.3+), using the default ACO compiler back-end and not the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler, and using the "RADV_PERFTEST=rt" environment variable for enabling the extensions.

Vulkan Video Decoding Still In The Early Stages For Open-Source - Phoronix Going public back in April was the provisional specification around the Vulkan Video extensions as a new industry-standard video encode/decode interface. While several months have passed, there hasn't been much activity yet in the open-source space around Vulkan Video. As it stands now on Linux there are NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver builds supporting the Vulkan Video extensions but there isn't any support elsewhere whether it be closed or open-source Linux drivers... Sadly, nothing yet from the Mesa Vulkan drivers.