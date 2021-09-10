IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Snap ML, Red Hat Satellite, and More
-
Use Snap ML to concurrently work on various machine learning projects – IBM Developer
Snap ML adheres fully to the familiar scikit-learn API, offering ease of use. Data scientists using Python and scikit-learn functions can dramatically accelerate their applications by adding a single line of code, namely importing the Snap ML library. In addition, Snap ML interfaces seamlessly with scikit-learn data structures, offering users the broad spectrum of scikit-learn functions for tasks like data processing and feature engineering.
For a team of data scientists to efficiently work concurrently on various machine learning projects, it’s crucial to be able to share resources effectively. With Watson Studio GPU Elastic Computing in IBM Cloud Pak for Data (available with the Watson Machine Learning Accelerator base service), GPU resources can be shared seamlessly across teams of data scientists. By combining Watson Studio, for fair resource sharing, and Snap ML, for high-performance model training and inference, teams of data scientists can experiment with data faster, leading to more insights and associated productivity increases.
-
Managing artifacts with Red Hat Satellite and JFrog Artifactory
Red Hat Satellite is a systems management solution that can help an organization deploy, configure and maintain systems across multi-cloud environments and on-premises environments. Satellite provisions, monitors and remotely manages Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments in a single centralized tool.
JFrog Artifactory is a universal repository manager for binary life cycle management of artifacts, providing end-to-end management of artifacts throughout the software lifecycle process.
The purpose of this post is to show how Artifactory’s repository management helps organize and distribute Satellite’s life cycle management capabilities to downstream layers to keep Enterprise Linux systems running with consistent packages across the enterprise.
-
Red Hat Insights and the delivery of a new security recommendation
This is one story of how Red Hat Insights created a new recommendation to address a high impact vulnerability that might affect Red Hat customers. Red Hat Insights does this regularly for issues that involve Red Hat products, but what makes this one interesting is that it shows that Red Hat Insights can alert on high-visibility issues that are not delivered by Red Hat.
In this case, a 3rd party vulnerability was made public on September 16. Red Hat developed and tested a detection mechanism for the issue, then created a series of new Insights recommendations to enable our customers to detect it.
This answers two of the common questions we get about the Advisor service that is one of the services offered as a part of Red Hat Insights - how are new recommendations made, and how fast can they be created?
-
This is your final warning to re-certify, Red Hat tells tardy sysadmins
Red Hat has told certified admins they need to re-certify by Christmas – or else.
A Monday post by director of certification Randy Russell pointed out that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Linux-slinging outfit extended the validity of certifications and allowed cancellation and/or re-scheduling of exams.
The IBM-owned distro giant also launched a remote examination facility, so that even those under lockdown or who would rather not venture to an examination facility could take Red Hat's tests.
Now the biz has decided that its months of deferrals and extensions must end. Current certifications will expire on December 31, 2021 unless renewed.
-
Beyond innovation: Digital Public Goods Alliance finds Fedora Linux to be a digital public good
In the Fedora Project community, we look at open source as not only code that can change how we interact with computers, but also as a way for us to positively influence and shape the future. The more hands that help shape a project, the more ideas, viewpoints and experiences the project represents — that’s truly what the spirit of open source is built from.
But it’s not just the global contributors to the Fedora Project who feel this way. Today, I’m pleased to say that Fedora Linux has been recognized as a digital public good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a significant achievement and a testament to the openness and inclusivity of the project.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 294 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cycles X Merged Into Blender 3.0 With NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX Support, AMD HIP Pending
Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update.
Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers
Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided.
Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman
Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021
Recent comments
7 min 53 sec ago
9 min 17 sec ago
13 min 10 sec ago
19 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago