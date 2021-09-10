Language Selection

  • The Differences between Su, Sudo Su, Sudo -s and Sudo -i - Make Tech Easier

    There are many different ways to get a root session in the Linux terminal. This can create some confusion, as most beginning users who are looking to gain root privileges might not be familiar with how each command can gain root access, how they are different and when these differences matter. Here we take apart each of the many different commands used to gain root access in a terminal, explain how they gain root, when to use them, and everything in between.

  • Looking at your Linux system's network interface with ethtool | Network World

    The ethtool utility on Linux allows you to view and change some of your network-driver and interface-card settings, especially for wired devices. These include their speed, whether the interface uses auto-negotiation, and whether it runs in half- or full-duplex mode. Ethtool also provides an easy way to view or troubleshoot your network interface.

  • Instructions: Encrypt home directories under Linux with Gocryptfs

    Confidential data on notebooks, shared PCs and servers in third-party data centers require special protection – through encryption. This should be done as transparently as possible so that it does not interfere with the usual work. A Linux system completely encrypted with Cryptsetup, for example, protects the contents of the data media from outside parties, but not from other users or the system administrator. Individually encrypted home directories do this. If users log in with their login password, they simultaneously unlock the master key, which only gives access to their personal directory. If you log off again, the files are only available in encrypted form. They cannot be viewed even with root rights.

  • How To Install Nessus Scanner on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nessus Scanner on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nessus is an open source remote security scanning tool, which scans a computer and raises an alert if it discovers any vulnerabilities that malicious could use to gain access to any computer you have connected to a network. Nessus provides detailed system security reports which will be very helpful for fixing any vulnerabilities and make the server more secure.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nessus vulnerability scanner on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • Add a DNS server on the fly
  • Linux: manage software packages with Bauh

    Package managers are a fine thing: They install all the components of an application in the correct directories, keep the components up-to-date and, if necessary, clean them from the hard drive without leaving any residue. A program can be found and installed quickly using the search function. While packages from the distribution repositories have so far dominated Linux, applications are now also reaching many Linux systems from sources other than Flatpak, Snap or AppImage. The advantages are obvious: libraries and runtime environments are included in the correct version, the programs can be updated independently of the system, are easy to set up and work on most Linux systems.

    While you can set up Snap packages with Ubuntu directly via the software management, applications in Flatpak format are available, for example, via the Flathub repository. AppImages, on the other hand, can often be found directly on the project website of an application. The package manager Bauh offers more direct access: its graphical user interface can be used to conveniently find, install, update, delete and start applications in various package formats. The name Bauh (pronounced Ba-uh) comes from the Brazilian Portuguese and means something like chest or box.

  • Install GIMP 2.10.28 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX

    Gimp is an open-source Image editor and designing software and it is the biggest alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

    It is a cross-platform software and is available for all operating systems ie windows, Linux, and mac-OSX.

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install GIMP 2.10.28 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint

  • How to Reboot Your Linux PC or Server With a Single Command

    Sooner or later, you're going to have to reboot your Linux system. Whether you need to fix a problem or want to restart your system after installing updates, you can do it in the command line, just as with everything else in Linux.

  • How to Generate Temporary Email Addresses Using the Linux Terminal

    Email inboxes are like your digital postbox for receiving important messages. A lot of websites require you to sign up with your email before you can fully access their services or products.

    However, giving away your personal or work email address to shady websites can lead to a cluttered inbox full of unwanted newsletters, spam, and possible data breaches. To avoid this, you might be inclined to use a temporary email service.

    Find out how you can do just that right from the Linux terminal.

Cycles X Merged Into Blender 3.0 With NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX Support, AMD HIP Pending

Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update. Read more

Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers

Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided. Read more

Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman

  • Google publishes HIBA, an OpenSSH add-on for certificate-based authorization

    Google has published the source code for the project HIBA (Host Identity Based Authorization) , which proposes the implementation of an additional authorization mechanism for organizing user access via SSH in relation to hosts (checking whether or not access to a particular resource is allowed when authenticating using public keys). Integration with OpenSSH is provided by specifying the HIBA handler in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive in / etc / ssh / sshd_config. The project code is written in C and is distributed under the BSD license. HIBA uses standard authentication mechanisms based on OpenSSH certificates for flexible and centralized management of user authorization in relation to hosts, but does not require periodic changes to authorized_keys and authorized_users files on the side of the hosts to which it is connected. Instead of storing a list of valid public keys and access conditions in authorized_ files (keys | users), HIBA integrates the host binding information directly into the certificates themselves. In particular, extensions are proposed for host certificates and user certificates, which store host parameters and conditions for granting user access. Host-side verification is initiated by calling the hiba-chk handler specified in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive. This handler decodes the extensions integrated into the certificates and, based on them, makes a decision to grant or block access. Access rules are defined centrally at the certification authority (CA) level and integrated into certificates at the stage of their generation.

  • Baby Buddy: an Open-source Free newborn digital assistant

    Baby Buddy is a free open-source web-based solution for new parents to help them log, monitor and track their parenting activities. [...] Baby Buddy is a built by Christopher Charbonneau Wells who has released many interesting projects. The project built with Django (Python), and uses several development libraries for front-end development. Note that it is under continues development so expect more features in the near future.

  • Foreman 3.0 crams Puppet ENC into plugin, takes steps towards better UX • DEVCLASS

    Server lifecycle management project Foreman recently saw its third major release, which provides users with a couple of changes that should align the tool somewhat closer with their actual workflow. Amongst the main features of version 3.0 is a still experimental reimagining of the UI’s host detail page. Instead of admins having to click through tabs to get more information about a given host, those details are now readily available on the main host page, along with a central indicator of its status and the usual audit and job data. Users interested in this kind of display can activate the new host page by setting the “Show Experimental Labs” setting in the generic administration settings to yes and selecting “New Details Page” from the host’s dropdown action button. A couple of things — such as the edit button and the menu next to it — still don’t work as intended, and having the option to customise the page would make the new UI even more useful, but it surely is a good first step towards making the page more user-friendly. The Foreman team also promised to get rid of the malfunctions mentioned in version 3.0.1 and asked for additional feedback on the new details page, so users have a good chance of getting their submitted issues fixed quickly if they start testing soon.

Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021

  • LibOCon Sponsor Interviews

    LibreOffice Conference 2021, although virtual, could not happen without the support of sponsors, which are – in order of confirmation – the following five companies: Collabora, allotropia, LPI, Omnis Cloud and CarboneIO.

  • Thank You for a Fantastic First POSI!

    We’d like to take a moment to thank our community for making our event on Practical Open Source Information a resounding success -- with more than 300 attendees, 30 speakers, a brilliant keynote address from Heather Leson of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies about the role open source plays in humanitarian efforts, and three tracks, our half-day event proved to be a valuable space for many members of our community to come together and discuss a wide range of pressing issues affecting open source practitioners everywhere. (Recordings of all event talks and panels will be made available shortly!)

  • Meet Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021 in Lisbon

    Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that our first post-COVID live presence will be at WebSummit 2021, Nov 1-4 in Lisbon, Portugal. We're joining as a featured startup as part of the ALPHA program in category Enterprise Software Solutions. Kiwi TCMS will have an on-site presence during the exhibition (1 day) where you can easily find us. We've also applied to the Startup Showcase track where you can see Alex present on stage. In addition, if all goes well our team will be joined by Alexandre Neto of QCooperative who is leading the effort to adopt Kiwi TCMS for testing the QGIS open source project. More on that here.

