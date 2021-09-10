today's howtos
The Differences between Su, Sudo Su, Sudo -s and Sudo -i - Make Tech Easier
There are many different ways to get a root session in the Linux terminal. This can create some confusion, as most beginning users who are looking to gain root privileges might not be familiar with how each command can gain root access, how they are different and when these differences matter. Here we take apart each of the many different commands used to gain root access in a terminal, explain how they gain root, when to use them, and everything in between.
Looking at your Linux system's network interface with ethtool | Network World
The ethtool utility on Linux allows you to view and change some of your network-driver and interface-card settings, especially for wired devices. These include their speed, whether the interface uses auto-negotiation, and whether it runs in half- or full-duplex mode. Ethtool also provides an easy way to view or troubleshoot your network interface.
Instructions: Encrypt home directories under Linux with Gocryptfs
Confidential data on notebooks, shared PCs and servers in third-party data centers require special protection – through encryption. This should be done as transparently as possible so that it does not interfere with the usual work. A Linux system completely encrypted with Cryptsetup, for example, protects the contents of the data media from outside parties, but not from other users or the system administrator. Individually encrypted home directories do this. If users log in with their login password, they simultaneously unlock the master key, which only gives access to their personal directory. If you log off again, the files are only available in encrypted form. They cannot be viewed even with root rights.
How To Install Nessus Scanner on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nessus Scanner on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nessus is an open source remote security scanning tool, which scans a computer and raises an alert if it discovers any vulnerabilities that malicious could use to gain access to any computer you have connected to a network. Nessus provides detailed system security reports which will be very helpful for fixing any vulnerabilities and make the server more secure.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nessus vulnerability scanner on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Add a DNS server on the fly
Linux: manage software packages with Bauh
Package managers are a fine thing: They install all the components of an application in the correct directories, keep the components up-to-date and, if necessary, clean them from the hard drive without leaving any residue. A program can be found and installed quickly using the search function. While packages from the distribution repositories have so far dominated Linux, applications are now also reaching many Linux systems from sources other than Flatpak, Snap or AppImage. The advantages are obvious: libraries and runtime environments are included in the correct version, the programs can be updated independently of the system, are easy to set up and work on most Linux systems.
While you can set up Snap packages with Ubuntu directly via the software management, applications in Flatpak format are available, for example, via the Flathub repository. AppImages, on the other hand, can often be found directly on the project website of an application. The package manager Bauh offers more direct access: its graphical user interface can be used to conveniently find, install, update, delete and start applications in various package formats. The name Bauh (pronounced Ba-uh) comes from the Brazilian Portuguese and means something like chest or box.
Install GIMP 2.10.28 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Gimp is an open-source Image editor and designing software and it is the biggest alternative to Adobe Photoshop.
It is a cross-platform software and is available for all operating systems ie windows, Linux, and mac-OSX.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install GIMP 2.10.28 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint
How to Reboot Your Linux PC or Server With a Single Command
Sooner or later, you're going to have to reboot your Linux system. Whether you need to fix a problem or want to restart your system after installing updates, you can do it in the command line, just as with everything else in Linux.
How to Generate Temporary Email Addresses Using the Linux Terminal
Email inboxes are like your digital postbox for receiving important messages. A lot of websites require you to sign up with your email before you can fully access their services or products.
However, giving away your personal or work email address to shady websites can lead to a cluttered inbox full of unwanted newsletters, spam, and possible data breaches. To avoid this, you might be inclined to use a temporary email service.
Find out how you can do just that right from the Linux terminal.
