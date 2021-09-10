Videos/Shows: Gardiner Bryant, GhostBSD 21.09.06, and "Why Universal Linux Apps are GREAT!"
-
Announcing a New Video Series: Video Editing with Linux
When we were designing the Librem 14, we wanted it to be our dream laptop in all possible respects. This meant squeezing the most resources we could fit in there that could run coreboot and PureBoot. We settled on a tenth generation Intel i7 10710U CPU with 6 cores and 12 threads and combined with up to 64GB RAM and fast NVMe storage, we feel this is a great laptop for resource-intensive tasks like video editing.
Instead of just telling you about it, we thought it would be useful to show you. While we could just do a high-level marketing video that demonstrated a bit of video editing on the Librem 14, we thought it would be better (and more aligned with our Social Purpose) to invest in a complete tutorial series that would teach people how to edit videos on a Librem 14 running PureOS.
We thought who better to teach you how to edit videos in Linux than someone who does it professionally, so we partnered with Gardiner Bryant to produce a complete series. This series will cover all the major aspects of video editing from selecting video editing software through to each step in the process.
-
GhostBSD 21.09.06 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
-
Why Universal Linux Apps are GREAT! - Invidious
Universal Linux Apps/Packages (Flatpaks, Snaps, AppImages) seem to get a lot of hate in the Linux community, but why?! In this video, I talk about why this type of technology is not only necessary, but a good thing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 225 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cycles X Merged Into Blender 3.0 With NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX Support, AMD HIP Pending
Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update.
Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers
Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided.
Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman
Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021
Recent comments
7 min 53 sec ago
9 min 17 sec ago
13 min 10 sec ago
19 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago