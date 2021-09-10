Programming Leftovers
The cmake-project Script
If you ever need to create a project around a single C++ file (or just a few C++ files) in CMake, as you might for quick test cases, you might find it tedious to write a CMakeLists.txt file by hand every time. To make this easier, I’ve written a script called cmake-project that you can use to generate an initial CMakeLists.txt for you. Similar to qmake -project, it allows you to quickly create a project around a single or just a few C++ files. In addition, it automatically adds a link to Qt Widgets when the code uses QApplication.
A few special features that come with CMake are support for many languages (like Fortran, CUDA, and Objective-C), native support from many IDEs (Qt Creator and Visual Studio XCode), many active contributors, many out-of-the-box configuration checks, use of non-recursive make for faster build times, and out-of-the-box support for Ninja for even faster build times. These features are a few of the reasons why Qt 6 switched from QMake to CMake.
Add the cmake-project script on top of all these fantastic features and you can enjoy the only feature people miss from QMake while working in CMake. In turn, your productivity will be better than ever!
Linux X86 Assembly – How To Test Custom Shellcode Using a C Payload Tester
In the last blog post in this series, we created a tool to make it easy to build our custom payloads and extract them. However, what if we want to test them before trying to use them? It seems like a good idea to make sure it works before you include it in an exploit. Testing it first would at least let you know that it works and reduce troubleshooting surface if the exploit fails. Today we are going to focus on building a payload tester stub in the C programming language. This will make it easy for us to copy and paste our C-style formatted payload from our build-and-extract tool. Once it’s pasted in the tester stub, just compile and run it and you will be able to see your payload in action. The code for payload tester stub and Makefile can be found in the /utils/ folder of the Secure Ideas Professionally Evil x86_asm GitHub repository.
Developer diaries: The case of the lunchtime interruption
In this episode of our Developer Diaries series, JJ & Chris do a bit of pair programming to show how developers can use Instana for observability-driven development.
SPVM 0.9014 Release - add class, method, static keyword, omit SPVM:: namespace
I release SPVM 0.9014. Latest releases have some big changes.
add class, method, static keyword, omit SPVM:: namespace, and remove sub, self, keyword.
3 ways to test your API with Python | Opensource.com
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to unit test code that performs HTTP requests. In other words, you'll see the art of API unit testing in Python.
Unit tests are meant to test a single unit of behavior. In testing, a well-known rule of thumb is to isolate code that reaches external dependencies.
For instance, when testing a code that performs HTTP requests, it's recommended to replace the real call with a fake call during test time. This way, you can unit test it without performing a real HTTP request every time you run the test.
Cycles X Merged Into Blender 3.0 With NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX Support, AMD HIP Pending
Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update.
Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers
Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided.
Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman
Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021
