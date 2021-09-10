Language Selection

  • The cmake-project Script

    If you ever need to create a project around a single C++ file (or just a few C++ files) in CMake, as you might for quick test cases, you might find it tedious to write a CMakeLists.txt file by hand every time. To make this easier, I’ve written a script called cmake-project that you can use to generate an initial CMakeLists.txt for you. Similar to qmake -project, it allows you to quickly create a project around a single or just a few C++ files. In addition, it automatically adds a link to Qt Widgets when the code uses QApplication.

    A few special features that come with CMake are support for many languages (like Fortran, CUDA, and Objective-C), native support from many IDEs (Qt Creator and Visual Studio XCode), many active contributors, many out-of-the-box configuration checks, use of non-recursive make for faster build times, and out-of-the-box support for Ninja for even faster build times. These features are a few of the reasons why Qt 6 switched from QMake to CMake.

    Add the cmake-project script on top of all these fantastic features and you can enjoy the only feature people miss from QMake while working in CMake. In turn, your productivity will be better than ever!

  • Linux X86 Assembly – How To Test Custom Shellcode Using a C Payload Tester

    In the last blog post in this series, we created a tool to make it easy to build our custom payloads and extract them. However, what if we want to test them before trying to use them? It seems like a good idea to make sure it works before you include it in an exploit. Testing it first would at least let you know that it works and reduce troubleshooting surface if the exploit fails. Today we are going to focus on building a payload tester stub in the C programming language. This will make it easy for us to copy and paste our C-style formatted payload from our build-and-extract tool. Once it’s pasted in the tester stub, just compile and run it and you will be able to see your payload in action. The code for payload tester stub and Makefile can be found in the /utils/ folder of the Secure Ideas Professionally Evil x86_asm GitHub repository.

  • Developer diaries: The case of the lunchtime interruption

    In this episode of our Developer Diaries series, JJ & Chris do a bit of pair programming to show how developers can use Instana for observability-driven development.

  • SPVM 0.9014 Release - add class, method, static keyword, omit SPVM:: namespace

    I release SPVM 0.9014. Latest releases have some big changes.

    add class, method, static keyword, omit SPVM:: namespace, and remove sub, self, keyword.

  • 3 ways to test your API with Python | Opensource.com

    In this tutorial, you'll learn how to unit test code that performs HTTP requests. In other words, you'll see the art of API unit testing in Python.

    Unit tests are meant to test a single unit of behavior. In testing, a well-known rule of thumb is to isolate code that reaches external dependencies.

    For instance, when testing a code that performs HTTP requests, it's recommended to replace the real call with a fake call during test time. This way, you can unit test it without performing a real HTTP request every time you run the test.

Cycles X Merged Into Blender 3.0 With NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX Support, AMD HIP Pending

Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update. Read more

Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers

Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided. Read more

Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman

  • Google publishes HIBA, an OpenSSH add-on for certificate-based authorization

    Google has published the source code for the project HIBA (Host Identity Based Authorization) , which proposes the implementation of an additional authorization mechanism for organizing user access via SSH in relation to hosts (checking whether or not access to a particular resource is allowed when authenticating using public keys). Integration with OpenSSH is provided by specifying the HIBA handler in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive in / etc / ssh / sshd_config. The project code is written in C and is distributed under the BSD license. HIBA uses standard authentication mechanisms based on OpenSSH certificates for flexible and centralized management of user authorization in relation to hosts, but does not require periodic changes to authorized_keys and authorized_users files on the side of the hosts to which it is connected. Instead of storing a list of valid public keys and access conditions in authorized_ files (keys | users), HIBA integrates the host binding information directly into the certificates themselves. In particular, extensions are proposed for host certificates and user certificates, which store host parameters and conditions for granting user access. Host-side verification is initiated by calling the hiba-chk handler specified in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive. This handler decodes the extensions integrated into the certificates and, based on them, makes a decision to grant or block access. Access rules are defined centrally at the certification authority (CA) level and integrated into certificates at the stage of their generation.

  • Baby Buddy: an Open-source Free newborn digital assistant

    Baby Buddy is a free open-source web-based solution for new parents to help them log, monitor and track their parenting activities. [...] Baby Buddy is a built by Christopher Charbonneau Wells who has released many interesting projects. The project built with Django (Python), and uses several development libraries for front-end development. Note that it is under continues development so expect more features in the near future.

  • Foreman 3.0 crams Puppet ENC into plugin, takes steps towards better UX • DEVCLASS

    Server lifecycle management project Foreman recently saw its third major release, which provides users with a couple of changes that should align the tool somewhat closer with their actual workflow. Amongst the main features of version 3.0 is a still experimental reimagining of the UI’s host detail page. Instead of admins having to click through tabs to get more information about a given host, those details are now readily available on the main host page, along with a central indicator of its status and the usual audit and job data. Users interested in this kind of display can activate the new host page by setting the “Show Experimental Labs” setting in the generic administration settings to yes and selecting “New Details Page” from the host’s dropdown action button. A couple of things — such as the edit button and the menu next to it — still don’t work as intended, and having the option to customise the page would make the new UI even more useful, but it surely is a good first step towards making the page more user-friendly. The Foreman team also promised to get rid of the malfunctions mentioned in version 3.0.1 and asked for additional feedback on the new details page, so users have a good chance of getting their submitted issues fixed quickly if they start testing soon.

Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021

  • LibOCon Sponsor Interviews

    LibreOffice Conference 2021, although virtual, could not happen without the support of sponsors, which are – in order of confirmation – the following five companies: Collabora, allotropia, LPI, Omnis Cloud and CarboneIO.

  • Thank You for a Fantastic First POSI!

    We’d like to take a moment to thank our community for making our event on Practical Open Source Information a resounding success -- with more than 300 attendees, 30 speakers, a brilliant keynote address from Heather Leson of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies about the role open source plays in humanitarian efforts, and three tracks, our half-day event proved to be a valuable space for many members of our community to come together and discuss a wide range of pressing issues affecting open source practitioners everywhere. (Recordings of all event talks and panels will be made available shortly!)

  • Meet Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021 in Lisbon

    Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that our first post-COVID live presence will be at WebSummit 2021, Nov 1-4 in Lisbon, Portugal. We're joining as a featured startup as part of the ALPHA program in category Enterprise Software Solutions. Kiwi TCMS will have an on-site presence during the exhibition (1 day) where you can easily find us. We've also applied to the Startup Showcase track where you can see Alex present on stage. In addition, if all goes well our team will be joined by Alexandre Neto of QCooperative who is leading the effort to adopt Kiwi TCMS for testing the QGIS open source project. More on that here.

