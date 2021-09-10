Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021
LibOCon Sponsor Interviews
LibreOffice Conference 2021, although virtual, could not happen without the support of sponsors, which are – in order of confirmation – the following five companies: Collabora, allotropia, LPI, Omnis Cloud and CarboneIO.
Thank You for a Fantastic First POSI!
We’d like to take a moment to thank our community for making our event on Practical Open Source Information a resounding success -- with more than 300 attendees, 30 speakers, a brilliant keynote address from Heather Leson of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies about the role open source plays in humanitarian efforts, and three tracks, our half-day event proved to be a valuable space for many members of our community to come together and discuss a wide range of pressing issues affecting open source practitioners everywhere. (Recordings of all event talks and panels will be made available shortly!)
Meet Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021 in Lisbon
Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that our first post-COVID live presence will be at WebSummit 2021, Nov 1-4 in Lisbon, Portugal. We're joining as a featured startup as part of the ALPHA program in category Enterprise Software Solutions.
Kiwi TCMS will have an on-site presence during the exhibition (1 day) where you can easily find us. We've also applied to the Startup Showcase track where you can see Alex present on stage. In addition, if all goes well our team will be joined by Alexandre Neto of QCooperative who is leading the effort to adopt Kiwi TCMS for testing the QGIS open source project. More on that here.
