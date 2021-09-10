Language Selection

Panfrost achieves OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance on Mali-G52

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of September 2021 10:05:37 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks

The open source Panfrost driver for Mali GPUs has now achieved official conformance on Mali-G52 for OpenGL ES 3.1, as seen on the Khronos adopters list. This important milestone is a step forward for the open source driver, as it now certifies Panfrost for use in commercial products containing Mali G52 and paves the way for further conformance submissions on other Mali GPUs.

Conformance requires passing tens of thousands of OpenGL integration tests in a single run. Over the summer, we wrote hundreds of patches to fix failing tests. While no amount of testing can guarantee the absence of bugs, passing conformance gets us close.

To ensure we remain conformant, we've upgraded our continuous integration infrastructure to run more tests before every merge. Ideally, we could re-run the complete conformance suite for every commit, but that's infeasible when a single run takes 11 hours on commercial hardware. Nevertheless, with multiple devices, tuned test configurations, and multithreading, we can run 99.5% of the tests in our 10 minute pre-merge budget. This ensures to a high degree of confidence that Panfrost only becomes more stable each release without regressions. I would like to extend a warm thanks to Emma Anholt for developing the infrastructure required for this feat.

Now in LWN

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of September 2021 10:41:41 PM.

More in Tux Machines

Cycles X Merged Into Blender 3.0 With NVIDIA CUDA/OptiX Support, AMD HIP Pending

Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update. Read more

Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers

Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided. Read more

Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman

  • Google publishes HIBA, an OpenSSH add-on for certificate-based authorization

    Google has published the source code for the project HIBA (Host Identity Based Authorization) , which proposes the implementation of an additional authorization mechanism for organizing user access via SSH in relation to hosts (checking whether or not access to a particular resource is allowed when authenticating using public keys). Integration with OpenSSH is provided by specifying the HIBA handler in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive in / etc / ssh / sshd_config. The project code is written in C and is distributed under the BSD license. HIBA uses standard authentication mechanisms based on OpenSSH certificates for flexible and centralized management of user authorization in relation to hosts, but does not require periodic changes to authorized_keys and authorized_users files on the side of the hosts to which it is connected. Instead of storing a list of valid public keys and access conditions in authorized_ files (keys | users), HIBA integrates the host binding information directly into the certificates themselves. In particular, extensions are proposed for host certificates and user certificates, which store host parameters and conditions for granting user access. Host-side verification is initiated by calling the hiba-chk handler specified in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive. This handler decodes the extensions integrated into the certificates and, based on them, makes a decision to grant or block access. Access rules are defined centrally at the certification authority (CA) level and integrated into certificates at the stage of their generation.

  • Baby Buddy: an Open-source Free newborn digital assistant

    Baby Buddy is a free open-source web-based solution for new parents to help them log, monitor and track their parenting activities. [...] Baby Buddy is a built by Christopher Charbonneau Wells who has released many interesting projects. The project built with Django (Python), and uses several development libraries for front-end development. Note that it is under continues development so expect more features in the near future.

  • Foreman 3.0 crams Puppet ENC into plugin, takes steps towards better UX • DEVCLASS

    Server lifecycle management project Foreman recently saw its third major release, which provides users with a couple of changes that should align the tool somewhat closer with their actual workflow. Amongst the main features of version 3.0 is a still experimental reimagining of the UI’s host detail page. Instead of admins having to click through tabs to get more information about a given host, those details are now readily available on the main host page, along with a central indicator of its status and the usual audit and job data. Users interested in this kind of display can activate the new host page by setting the “Show Experimental Labs” setting in the generic administration settings to yes and selecting “New Details Page” from the host’s dropdown action button. A couple of things — such as the edit button and the menu next to it — still don’t work as intended, and having the option to customise the page would make the new UI even more useful, but it surely is a good first step towards making the page more user-friendly. The Foreman team also promised to get rid of the malfunctions mentioned in version 3.0.1 and asked for additional feedback on the new details page, so users have a good chance of getting their submitted issues fixed quickly if they start testing soon.

Events: LibOCon, POSI, and Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021

  • LibOCon Sponsor Interviews

    LibreOffice Conference 2021, although virtual, could not happen without the support of sponsors, which are – in order of confirmation – the following five companies: Collabora, allotropia, LPI, Omnis Cloud and CarboneIO.

  • Thank You for a Fantastic First POSI!

    We’d like to take a moment to thank our community for making our event on Practical Open Source Information a resounding success -- with more than 300 attendees, 30 speakers, a brilliant keynote address from Heather Leson of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies about the role open source plays in humanitarian efforts, and three tracks, our half-day event proved to be a valuable space for many members of our community to come together and discuss a wide range of pressing issues affecting open source practitioners everywhere. (Recordings of all event talks and panels will be made available shortly!)

  • Meet Kiwi TCMS at WebSummit 2021 in Lisbon

    Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that our first post-COVID live presence will be at WebSummit 2021, Nov 1-4 in Lisbon, Portugal. We're joining as a featured startup as part of the ALPHA program in category Enterprise Software Solutions. Kiwi TCMS will have an on-site presence during the exhibition (1 day) where you can easily find us. We've also applied to the Startup Showcase track where you can see Alex present on stage. In addition, if all goes well our team will be joined by Alexandre Neto of QCooperative who is leading the effort to adopt Kiwi TCMS for testing the QGIS open source project. More on that here.

