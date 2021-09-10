Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided.

Cycles X as a modernizing of Blender's Cycles rendering engine has now landed in the latest development code for Blender 3.0. Cycles X brings big performance improvements but does eliminate OpenCL support in the process. Cycles X was one of the reasons for the delay in the Blender 3.0 release to allow time for this Cycles overhaul to land. As of yesterday, the Cycles-X branch was merged into the Blender 3.0 code-base as a major renderer update.

Software: Host Identity Based Authorization, Baby Buddy, and Foreman Google publishes HIBA, an OpenSSH add-on for certificate-based authorization Google has published the source code for the project HIBA (Host Identity Based Authorization) , which proposes the implementation of an additional authorization mechanism for organizing user access via SSH in relation to hosts (checking whether or not access to a particular resource is allowed when authenticating using public keys). Integration with OpenSSH is provided by specifying the HIBA handler in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive in / etc / ssh / sshd_config. The project code is written in C and is distributed under the BSD license. HIBA uses standard authentication mechanisms based on OpenSSH certificates for flexible and centralized management of user authorization in relation to hosts, but does not require periodic changes to authorized_keys and authorized_users files on the side of the hosts to which it is connected. Instead of storing a list of valid public keys and access conditions in authorized_ files (keys | users), HIBA integrates the host binding information directly into the certificates themselves. In particular, extensions are proposed for host certificates and user certificates, which store host parameters and conditions for granting user access. Host-side verification is initiated by calling the hiba-chk handler specified in the AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand directive. This handler decodes the extensions integrated into the certificates and, based on them, makes a decision to grant or block access. Access rules are defined centrally at the certification authority (CA) level and integrated into certificates at the stage of their generation.

Baby Buddy: an Open-source Free newborn digital assistant Baby Buddy is a free open-source web-based solution for new parents to help them log, monitor and track their parenting activities. [...] Baby Buddy is a built by Christopher Charbonneau Wells who has released many interesting projects. The project built with Django (Python), and uses several development libraries for front-end development. Note that it is under continues development so expect more features in the near future.

Foreman 3.0 crams Puppet ENC into plugin, takes steps towards better UX • DEVCLASS Server lifecycle management project Foreman recently saw its third major release, which provides users with a couple of changes that should align the tool somewhat closer with their actual workflow. Amongst the main features of version 3.0 is a still experimental reimagining of the UI’s host detail page. Instead of admins having to click through tabs to get more information about a given host, those details are now readily available on the main host page, along with a central indicator of its status and the usual audit and job data. Users interested in this kind of display can activate the new host page by setting the “Show Experimental Labs” setting in the generic administration settings to yes and selecting “New Details Page” from the host’s dropdown action button. A couple of things — such as the edit button and the menu next to it — still don’t work as intended, and having the option to customise the page would make the new UI even more useful, but it surely is a good first step towards making the page more user-friendly. The Foreman team also promised to get rid of the malfunctions mentioned in version 3.0.1 and asked for additional feedback on the new details page, so users have a good chance of getting their submitted issues fixed quickly if they start testing soon.