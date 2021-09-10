Language Selection

Today's HowTos and Programming Leftovers

Wednesday 22nd of September 2021 11:27:35 AM Filed under
Development
HowTos
  • Attempt to install Fedora WKS 35 Beta as KVM Guest
  • How to install Natron on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Natron on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • How to install Super Mario 127 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Super Mario 127 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • Everyone’s a (Perl) critic, and you can be too!

    The perlcritic tool is often your first defense against ​“awk­ward, hard to read, error-​prone, or uncon­ven­tion­al con­structs in your code,” per its descrip­tion. It’s part of a class of pro­grams his­tor­i­cal­ly known as lin­ters, so-​called because like a clothes dry­er machine’s lint trap, they ​“detect small errors with big effects.” (Another such lin­ter is perltidy, which I’ve ref­er­enced in the past.)

  • Structural pattern matching in Python 3.10

    In the meantime, I thought I’d get to know the feature better by writing up my thoughts and some code examples in article form. As you can gather, I’m rather biased, but I’ll try to present the positives as well as just criticism.

    The pattern matching feature has no fewer than three PEPs (Python Enhancement Proposals) to describe it: [...]

  • Emmanuele Bassi: Properties, introspection, and you

    It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a GObject class in possession of a property, must be in want of an accessor function.

    The main issue with that statement is that it’s really hard to pair the GObject property with the accessor functions that set the property’s value, and retrieve it.

    From a documentation perspective, tools might not establish any relation (gtk-doc), or they might require some additional annotation to do so (gi-docgen); but at the introspection level there’s nothing in the XML or the binary data that lets you go from a property name to a setter, or a getter, function. At least, until now.

    GObject-introspection 1.70, released alongside GLib 2.70 and GNOME 41, introduced various annotations for both properties and methods that let you go from one to the other; additionally, new API was added to libgirepository to allow bindings to dynamic languages to establish that relation at run time.

Android Leftovers

Bash Programming

  • Bash While And Until Loop Explained With Examples - OSTechNix

    This is a continuation article in bash loop wherein the previous article we have explained about for loop. In this article, we will take a look at two more bash loops namely, while and until loop. The while loop is mostly used when you have to read the contents of the file and further process it. Reading and writing to a file are common operations when you write bash scripts. We will see how to read files using a while loop.

  • Bash Scripting - For Loop Explained With Examples - OSTechNix

    In Bash shell scripting, Loops are useful for automating repetitive tasks. When you have to repeat a task N number of times in your script, loops should be used. There are three types of loops supported in bash.

  • 2 Bash commands to change strings in multiple files at once | Enable Sysadmin

    Think about some situations when you need to change strings in text files in your Linux hosts. Depending on the case, you will simply change the file directly in your favorite text editor.

JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans

JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent. Read more

Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi

Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup. Read more

