Today's HowTos and Programming Leftovers
-
Attempt to install Fedora WKS 35 Beta as KVM Guest
-
How to install Natron on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Natron on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
How to install Super Mario 127 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Super Mario 127 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
-
Everyone’s a (Perl) critic, and you can be too!
The perlcritic tool is often your first defense against “awkward, hard to read, error-prone, or unconventional constructs in your code,” per its description. It’s part of a class of programs historically known as linters, so-called because like a clothes dryer machine’s lint trap, they “detect small errors with big effects.” (Another such linter is perltidy, which I’ve referenced in the past.)
-
Structural pattern matching in Python 3.10
In the meantime, I thought I’d get to know the feature better by writing up my thoughts and some code examples in article form. As you can gather, I’m rather biased, but I’ll try to present the positives as well as just criticism.
The pattern matching feature has no fewer than three PEPs (Python Enhancement Proposals) to describe it: [...]
-
Emmanuele Bassi: Properties, introspection, and you
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a GObject class in possession of a property, must be in want of an accessor function.
The main issue with that statement is that it’s really hard to pair the GObject property with the accessor functions that set the property’s value, and retrieve it.
From a documentation perspective, tools might not establish any relation (gtk-doc), or they might require some additional annotation to do so (gi-docgen); but at the introspection level there’s nothing in the XML or the binary data that lets you go from a property name to a setter, or a getter, function. At least, until now.
GObject-introspection 1.70, released alongside GLib 2.70 and GNOME 41, introduced various annotations for both properties and methods that let you go from one to the other; additionally, new API was added to libgirepository to allow bindings to dynamic languages to establish that relation at run time.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 609 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Bash Programming
JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans
JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent.
Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi
Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup.
Recent comments
16 min 2 sec ago
32 min 9 sec ago
41 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago