Games: If On A Winter's Night, Four Travelers; Star-Twine; Operation Riptide; Proton Experimental
The wonderful adventure If On A Winter's Night, Four Travelers is now on Steam
If On A Winter's Night, Four Travelers is a free point and click adventure that has hopped over from itch.io to Steam and it's well worth grabbing as it's free. Presented with some gorgeous pixel-art, it's quite a treat and it won't take you too long to get through with it being about 2-3 hours long so you can breeze through it with a coffee in an afternoon.
A narrative-focused game giving you multiple perspectives with a horror theme, and it was something of a breakout hit when it appeared on itch with tens of thousands of downloads.
Star-Twine is a strategy game where you control light from a dying star now on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Ten years after release Star-Twine from SPARSE//GameDev (Spring Falls) has come to Linux thanks to work from game porter and FNA developer Ethan Lee. Created originally by Eric Billingsley, who was lead programmer on Cuphead and is currently level designer for the upcoming release TUNIC.
Operation Riptide is live for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive | GamingOnLinux
Operation Riptide is the 11th "season" for Valve's free to play shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It brings with it new maps, an overhauled mission system, new ways to play various modes and more content to unlock like new agents, weapon collections, stickers and patches.
Proton Experimental adds more game-specific fixes in the latest update | GamingOnLinux
Continuing to roll in more fixes, Proton Experimental has another update that's small but it has some needed improvements. If you don't know what Steam Play Proton is be sure to check our dedicated page.
Following on from the update released on September 17 that got DEATHLOOP working across AMD GPUs and later NVIDIA GPUs there's a small fix in this version of Proton Experimental for a "sporadic" lockup when starting the game. Want to pick up a copy of DEATHLOOP to try it? You can buy it from Humble Store and Steam.
Android Leftovers
Bash Programming
JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans
JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent.
Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi
Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup.
