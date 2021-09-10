Tor/Onion and Mozilla Leftovers
-
Location history: How your location is tracked and how you can limit sharing it
In real estate, the age old mantra is “location, location, location,” meaning that location drives value. That’s true even when it comes to data collection in the online world, too — your location history is valuable, authentic information. In all likelihood, you’re leaving a breadcrumb trail of location data every day, but there are a few things you can do to clean that up and keep more of your goings-on to yourself.
[...]
For some apps, location helps them function better, like navigating with a GPS or following a map. Location history can also be useful for retracing your steps to past places, like finding your way back to that tiny shop in Florence where you picked up beautiful stationery two years ago.
On the other hand, marketing companies use location data for marketing and advertising purposes. They can also use location to conduct “geomarketing,” which is targeting you with promotions based on where you are. Near a certain restaurant while you’re out doing errands at midday? You might see an ad for it on your phone just as you’re thinking about lunch.
Location can also be used to grant or deny access to certain content. In some parts of the world, content on the internet is “geo-blocked” or geographically-restricted based on your IP address, which is kind of like a mailing address, associated with your online activity. Geo-blocking can happen due to things like copyright restrictions, limited licensing rights or even government control.
-
These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 100
Fixed more than one bug
Ava Katushka
Itiel
Michael Kohler [:mkohler]
V3 onion services usage
With the deprecation of V2 onion services right around the corner, it is a good time to talk about V3 onion services.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 561 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Bash Programming
JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans
JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent.
Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi
Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup.
Recent comments
16 min 2 sec ago
32 min 9 sec ago
41 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago