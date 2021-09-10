Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Kernel 5.13 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.14

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 22nd of September 2021 12:30:26 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Security

Released on June 27th, 2021, Linux kernel 5.13 was one of the bigger releases in the Linux 5.x series with over 16,000 commits contributed by more than 2000 developers. It introduced initial FreeSync HDMI support for AMD GPUs, initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, and support for the Landlock security module.

On September 18th, 2021, renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman published what appeared to be the last maintenance update to the Linux kernel 5.13 series, Linux 5.13.19, saying that the branch is now end-of-life and urging everyone to upgrade to the latest Linux 5.14 kernel series.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Bash Programming

  • Bash While And Until Loop Explained With Examples - OSTechNix

    This is a continuation article in bash loop wherein the previous article we have explained about for loop. In this article, we will take a look at two more bash loops namely, while and until loop. The while loop is mostly used when you have to read the contents of the file and further process it. Reading and writing to a file are common operations when you write bash scripts. We will see how to read files using a while loop.

  • Bash Scripting - For Loop Explained With Examples - OSTechNix

    In Bash shell scripting, Loops are useful for automating repetitive tasks. When you have to repeat a task N number of times in your script, loops should be used. There are three types of loops supported in bash.

  • 2 Bash commands to change strings in multiple files at once | Enable Sysadmin

    Think about some situations when you need to change strings in text files in your Linux hosts. Depending on the case, you will simply change the file directly in your favorite text editor.

JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans

JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent. Read more

Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi

Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6